The Golden State Warriors regained home-court advantage in the 2022 NBA Finals with their win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night. They have won the third quarter in each of the first four games of the series, but they have only outscored Boston by a single point overall. Star point guard Steph Curry poured in 43 points in Game 4, knocking down seven 3-pointers in the process. His over-under for 3-pointers in Game 5 (9 p.m. ET, Monday) has been set at 5.5 in the latest NBA prop odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Top NBA player prop bets for Celtics vs. Warriors

After simulating Game 5 of Warriors vs. Celtics 10,000 times, the model projects Golden State shooting guard Klay Thompson to go under 19.5 points at -125 odds. He is one of the best shooters in NBA history, but he has struggled mightily during this series. Thompson shot 6 of 14 from the field for 15 points in Game 1 before going 4 of 19 for 11 points in Game 2.

He struggled with consistency in the last two games as well, going 7 of 17 in both contests. Thompson has now gone under 19.5 points in seven of his last nine games, including three games in this series. Curry is the hot hand right now, so that is who the Warriors will turn to in a critical Game 5. Thompson scores 18.7 points in the simulations, making the under the value play for Warriors vs. Celtics bets.

