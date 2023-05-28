A wedding during the NBA Finals is not ideal, but true fans adjust and take a sneak peek on their phone. During Saturday's Game 6, some Miami Heat fans at a reception found themselves celebrating too early, and a video of their mistake went viral.

The Heat have been just one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals after getting off to a 3-0 start in the series, and it looked like they were finally going to eliminate the Boston Celtics this weekend. During an indoor wedding reception, some fans were watching the ending of Game 6 on their phone and yelling "defense" as the Celtics had the ball with just a few seconds remaining.

When it looked like Miami had it in the bag after Marcus Smart's 3-pointer rolled off the rim and the clock was seemingly running out, the guests got up from their seats and started jumping around. "Let's go Heat" chants filled the venue and Heat flags -- yes, they had those ready -- were waving proudly.

Spirits were high and everyone seemed to be having a great time, but unfortunately for them, the Heat actually ended up losing this one. The Celtics forced a Game 7 with a 104-103 win thanks to a last-second tip-in from Derrick White. Here is a breakdown of the last few seconds of the game.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in NBA playoffs history, but the Celtics can become the first if they pull off a win in Boston on Monday. The winner of that game will be taking on the Denver Nuggets, who swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and are getting some good rest ahead of their first ever NBA Finals appearance.