The Washington Wizards will be without their second-leading scorer on the season for the foreseeable future. Forward Kristaps Porzingis is listed as week-to-week with a sprained left ankle, the team announced Monday. Porzingis suffered the injury in the third quarter of the contest between the Wizards and Orlando Magic in Washington on Saturday. Porzingis landed awkwardly on the ankle and never returned to the game after hobbling back to the locker room. Washington went on to win the game 138-118.

You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

The injury is obviously a blow for Washington, as Porzingis is in the midst of a solid season. He's appeared in 41 games so far and is averaging 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks in 32.7 minutes per performance.

The Wizards have to hope that Porzingis is able to return to game action sooner rather than later if they hope to stay in the play-in picture in the Eastern Conference. As things stand currently, Washington sits 12th with a 20-26 record. However, the Wizards are just 3.5 games behind the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks, so their playoff hopes are far from over.

Until Porzingis is able to return, the Wizards will be a little thin at the forward spots, as the team also just traded reserve forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks.