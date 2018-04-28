2018 NFL Draft: Bears trade up for Anthony Miller, add another weapon for Trubisky

With the No. 51 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Bears selected Anthony Miller, wide receiver out of Memphis after trading No. 105 and a 2019 second-round pick to the Patriots.

Grade: A+

Pete Prisco: The Bears land one of the best receivers in this draft. I think this kid will be a game changer for Mitchell Trubisky.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Ferocious on every snap. Short with compact build. Plays bigger. Outstanding high-pointer with one of the best "my ball" mentalities in this class. Sells double-moves well. Good downfield speed. Some drop issues. Dynamic after the catch at all levels. High-energy overachiever.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Bears made a great move to get Anthony Miller here, and he could start right away or at least be a top-three receiver with Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel. Miller is worth a late-round flier in re-draft leagues as a reserve receiver, and he's a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues.

NCAA recap

Jonah Jordan, GoTigers247: Anthony Miller was a walk-on out of Memphis, Tenn. who didn't get many looks coming out of Christian Brothers High School. He redshirted then missed the following season due to a shoulder injury. In Justin Fuente and Paxton Lynch's last year at Memphis, Miller caught 47 balls for 694 yards and five touchdowns. That included a 156-yard and one touchdown performance against Cincinnati and a 10-catch, 132-yard and one-touchdown game in a Fuente-era defining win over Ole Miss.

Mike Norvell and Riley Ferguson's arrival in Memphis elevated Miller to record breaking status. He caught 95 passes for 1,434 yards and 14 touchdowns as a redshirt junior. Ferguson and Miller proved to be a special connection that couldn't be stopped again in 2017 when Miller had 96 receptions, 1,462 yards and 18 touchdowns in a campaign that left little doubt to who the best receiver in University of Memphis history was. The 5-foot-11 receiver struggled with injuries near the end of the season, but still put up 195 yards and three touchdowns in a double-overtime loss to UCF in the American Athletic Conference Championship.