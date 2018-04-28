2018 NFL Draft: Ravens add Mark Andrews as a second tight end for Lamar Jackson

With the No. 86 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected Mark Andrews, tight end out of Oklahoma.

Grade: C

Pete Prisco: They needed another tight end, but he is strictly a pass catcher. I would have taken Ian Thomas.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Wide, imposing frame and the wiggle and balance to accumulate big yardage after the catch. Can appear to be sluggish. Can make the difficult catches but bad drops pop up more than you'd like for a No. 1 tight end. Not much blocking experience.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Ravens really wanted to make sure they get their tight end position solidified this year by drafting Mark Andrews after taking Hayden Hurst in the first round. Andrews could be a Fantasy asset if he can beat out Hurst for the starting job, but he likely won't be selected in most re-draft leagues. In dynasty leagues, Andrews is worth a third-round pick at best in rookie-only drafts.

NCAA recap

Joey Helmer, OU Insider: A four-star recruit out of Scottsdale, Ariz., Mark Andrews arrived amidst expectations of becoming the next great Sooner tight end. He redshirted his first season and served as part of a potent scout team offense that featured the likes of Baker Mayfield, Orlando Brown and second-round NFL Draft pick Dorial Green-Beckham. Andrews picked up the offense and became a full time contributor over the next two seasons. He played in all 26 games as a redshirt freshman and sophomore, starting 11 of 13 in 2016. Andrews racked up more than 800 yards and 14 touchdowns in those two campaigns.

Andrews morphed into that next great tight end this season, leading the Sooners with his 958 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. That included three 100-plus-yard games, his most productive a 134-yard outburst in the season opener against UTEP. He started all 14 games and earned unanimous First Team All-America honors with his heavy output. His production also pushed him over the top as OU's all-time leader in receiving yards by a tight end with 1,713.