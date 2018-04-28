2018 NFL Draft: Seahawks take Shaquem Griffin, pairing linebacker with his brother

With the No. 141 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Seahawks selected Shaquem Griffin, linebacker out of UCF.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: B

Chris Trapasso: High-motor edge-rusher who's undersized but hyper energetic. Fun sub-package player.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Smaller, high-motor edge-rusher who wins with quickness around the corner and speed to chase running backs from the backside. Combination of athleticism and energy get him to the football often.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: A 247 Composite three-star recruit out of Lakewood in St. Petersburg, Florida, Griffin saw his first significant action as a redshirt sophomore in 2015, recording 25 tackles and one interception. He exploded as a junior, earning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors after racking up 92 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, along with one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and seven passes defensed.

Griffin, who lost his left hand at a young age due to a birth condition, followed up his breakout 2016 by recording 74 tackles (13.5 for loss) with seven sacks for the undefeated Knights. His best efforts came in his final game, as he was named Peach Bowl MVP after reacking up 12 total tackles (3.5 for loss) with 1.5 sacks against Auburn to move UCF to 13-0. Griffin's twin brother Shaquill was a 2017 third-round pick by the Seahawks.