2020 NFL Draft declaration roundup: Full list of eligible early entrants announced
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
With the college football season over and the date for early entrants to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft passed, the NFL has released the official list of non-seniors who can be taken. College players must be out of high school for at least three years before applying.
There were 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft, according to NFL Media. An additional 32 players "in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements." Another nine players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility.
Of those 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility, 30 went undrafted. The prior year had seen 35 percent of underclassmen go undrafted. An additional 19 players went undrafted from those other two aforementioned categories.
Here are some other key dates to know:
- Jan. 24: Full list of approved early entrants presented to all 32 teams
- Jan. 25: Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama
- Feb. 24-Mar. 2: NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Apr. 23-25: 2020 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada
Declared for draft
99 players granted special eligibility for 2020 NFL Draft:
- Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington
- Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
- Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor
- Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
- Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami
- Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
- Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
- Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
- Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
- Marcus Brown, DE, Missouri Western
- Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
- Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
- K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
- Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
- Nick Coe, DL, Auburn
- Trystan Colon-Castillo, C, Missouri
- Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
- Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas
- DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami
- Cam Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
- Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
- Kyle Davis, WR, Florida Atlantic
- Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
- Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
- A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
- Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
- Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
- Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami
- Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
- Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
- Pete Guerriero, RB, Monmouth
- Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah
- K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
- Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
- C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
- Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
- Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
- Noah Igbinoghene, DB, Auburn
- Austin Jackson, OT, USC
- Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse
- Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
- Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
- Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia
- Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
- Javon Leake, RB, Maryland
- James Lynch, DL, Baylor
- Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
- Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
- Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland
- Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
- Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
- Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State
- Thomas Newman, DB, Virginia-Lynchburg
- Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
- Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
- Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
- Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
- James Pierre, CB, Florida Atlantic
- Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
- Debione Renfro, CB, Texas A&M
- Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
- Kenny Robinson, DB, West Virginia
- Kendrick Rogers Jr., WR, Texas A&M
- Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
- Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
- Darnell Salomon, WR, South Florida
- Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State
- Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
- Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
- Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn
- Geno Stone, DB, Iowa
- D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
- Tabyus Taylor, RB, Virginia Union
- A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
- Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami
- Michael Turk, P, Arizona State
- Mike Warren II, RB, Cincinnati
- Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi
- Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
- Cody White, WR, Michigan State
- Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
- Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
- Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
- David Woodward, LB, Utah State
- Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
- Toren Young, RB, Iowa
These 16 players have officially notified the NFL office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection:
- Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
- Oluwole Betiku, EDGE, Illinois
- Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU
- Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
- Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
- Matt Hennessy, C, Temple
- Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
- Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State
- Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
- Tony Jones Jr., RB, Notre Dame
- Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
- Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- Elorm Lumor, EDGE, Rutgers
- Houston Miller, TE, Texas Tech
- Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
The following five players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:
- Deshawn McClease, RB, Virginia Tech
- Carlos Strickland, WR, Texas-San Antonio
- J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona
- Josh Uche, LB, Michigan
- Ty'Son Williams, RB, BYU
Returning to school
- Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
- Jack Anderson, OT, Texas Tech
- Jhamon Ausbon, WR, Texas A&M
- JaQuan Bailey, EDGE, Iowa State
- Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest
- Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky
- Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas
- KJ Britt, LB, Auburn
- Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
- Big Kat Bryant, DE, Auburn
- Matt Bushman, TE, BYU
- Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
- Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State
- Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
- Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis
- Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
- Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas
- Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
- Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Clemson
- Caleb Fairley, CB, Virginia Tech
- Austin Faoliu, DL, Oregon
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
- Will Fries, OT, Penn State
- Thomas Graham, CB, Oregon
- Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida
- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
- Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
- Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
- Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa
- Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky
- Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh
- Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
- Richard Lecounte III, S, Georgia
- Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon
- Walker Little, OT, Stanford
- Michael Menet, OL, Penn State
- Elijah Molden, DB, Washington
- Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State
- Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
- Lorenzo Neal, DT, Purdue
- Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina
- K.D. Nixon, WR, Colorado
- Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
- Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan
- Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana
- Hamilcar Rashed, LB, Oregon State
- Monty Rice, LB, Georgia
- Reggie Roberson, WR, SMU
- A.J. Rose, RB, Kentucky
- K.J. Sails, CB, USF
- Jordon Scott, DT, Oregon
- Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- Jacoby Stevens, S, LSU
- Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston
- Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia
- Eric Stokes Jr., CB, Georgia
- Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
- Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
- Erroll Thompson Jr., LB, Mississippi State
- CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon
- Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU
- Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
- Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
- Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State
- Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
- Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State
- Landon Young, OT, Kentucky
Retiring from football
- Grant Calcaterra, TE, Oklahoma
