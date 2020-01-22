2020 NFL Draft declaration roundup: Full list of eligible early entrants announced

With the college football season over and the date for early entrants to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft passed, the NFL has released the official list of non-seniors who can be taken. College players must be out of high school for at least three years before applying.

There were 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft, according to NFL Media. An additional 32 players "in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements." Another nine players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility.

Of those 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility, 30 went undrafted. The prior year had seen 35 percent of underclassmen go undrafted. An additional 19 players went undrafted from those other two aforementioned categories.

Here are some other key dates to know:

Jan. 24: Full list of approved early entrants presented to all 32 teams

Jan. 25: Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama

Feb. 24-Mar. 2: NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Indiana

Apr. 23-25: 2020 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada

Declared for draft

99 players granted special eligibility for 2020 NFL Draft:

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor

Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

Marcus Brown, DE, Missouri Western

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Nick Coe, DL, Auburn

Trystan Colon-Castillo, C, Missouri

Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas

DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

Cam Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

Kyle Davis, WR, Florida Atlantic

Grant Delpit, S, LSU

A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

Pete Guerriero, RB, Monmouth

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

Noah Igbinoghene, DB, Auburn

Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

James Lynch, DL, Baylor

Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State

Thomas Newman, DB, Virginia-Lynchburg

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

James Pierre, CB, Florida Atlantic

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Debione Renfro, CB, Texas A&M

Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

Kenny Robinson, DB, West Virginia

Kendrick Rogers Jr., WR, Texas A&M

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

Darnell Salomon, WR, South Florida

Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State

Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn

Geno Stone, DB, Iowa

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Tabyus Taylor, RB, Virginia Union

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami

Michael Turk, P, Arizona State

Mike Warren II, RB, Cincinnati

Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

Cody White, WR, Michigan State

Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

David Woodward, LB, Utah State

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Toren Young, RB, Iowa

These 16 players have officially notified the NFL office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection:

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

Oluwole Betiku, EDGE, Illinois

Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU

Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Tony Jones Jr., RB, Notre Dame

Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Elorm Lumor, EDGE, Rutgers

Houston Miller, TE, Texas Tech

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The following five players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

Deshawn McClease, RB, Virginia Tech

Carlos Strickland, WR, Texas-San Antonio

J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona

Josh Uche, LB, Michigan

Ty'Son Williams, RB, BYU

Returning to school

Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford - SOURCE

Jack Anderson, OT, Texas Tech - SOURCE

Jhamon Ausbon, WR, Texas A&M - SOURCE

JaQuan Bailey, EDGE, Iowa State - SOURCE

Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest - SOURCE

Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky - SOURCE

Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas - SOURCE

KJ Britt, LB, Auburn - SOURCE

Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State - SOURCE

Big Kat Bryant, DE, Auburn - SOURCE

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU - SOURCE

Nico Collins, WR, Michigan - SOURCE

Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State - SOURCE

Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas - SOURCE

Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis - SOURCE

Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State - SOURCE

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas - SOURCE

Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame - SOURCE

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Clemson - SOURCE

Caleb Fairley, CB, Virginia Tech - SOURCE

Austin Faoliu, DL, Oregon - SOURCE

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State - SOURCE

Will Fries, OT, Penn State - SOURCE

Thomas Graham, CB, Oregon - SOURCE

Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida - SOURCE

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama - SOURCE

Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State - SOURCE

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State - SOURCE

Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma - SOURCE

Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa - SOURCE

Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky - SOURCE

Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh - SOURCE

Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State - SOURCE

Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama - SOURCE

Richard Lecounte III, S, Georgia - SOURCE

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon - SOURCE

Walker Little, OT, Stanford - SOURCE

Michael Menet, OL, Penn State - SOURCE

Elijah Molden, DB, Washington - SOURCE

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama - SOURCE

Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State - SOURCE

Josh Myers, C, Ohio State - SOURCE

Lorenzo Neal, DT, Purdue - SOURCE

Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina - SOURCE

K.D. Nixon, WR, Colorado - SOURCE

Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington - SOURCE

Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan - SOURCE

Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana - SOURCE

Hamilcar Rashed, LB, Oregon State - SOURCE

Monty Rice, LB, Georgia - SOURCE

Reggie Roberson, WR, SMU - SOURCE

A.J. Rose, RB, Kentucky - SOURCE

K.J. Sails, CB, USF - SOURCE

Jordon Scott, DT, Oregon - SOURCE

Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama - SOURCE

Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee - SOURCE

Jacoby Stevens, S, LSU - SOURCE

Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston - SOURCE

Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia - SOURCE

Eric Stokes Jr., CB, Georgia - SOURCE

Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest - SOURCE

Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State - SOURCE

Erroll Thompson Jr., LB, Mississippi State - SOURCE

CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon - SOURCE

Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU - SOURCE

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State - SOURCE

Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State - SOURCE

Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State - SOURCE

Marco Wilson, CB, Florida - SOURCE

Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State - SOURCE

Landon Young, OT, Kentucky - SOURCE

Retiring from football