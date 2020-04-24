2020 NFL Draft grades: Falcons get a 'C+' for selecting A.J. Terrell at No. 16 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Clemson cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Falcons selected Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Terrell, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick
16. Atlanta Falcons: C+
Pete Prisco: I don't love this pick. I think desperation forced this pick because they have issues at corner. They saw the first two corners go off the board and stood pat and went corner. There were pass rushers available.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: A.J. Terrell is a pretty interesting choice for the Falcons, but he fits a need for the defense. My guess is his size and wingspan were differentiators for the Falcons. Will the Falcons force him into their zone coverage scheme or can he play a lot of man coverage there like he did at Clemson. He won't be a great IDP option and I don't see him being an impactful defensive back to help the Falcons DST.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Trayvon Mullen
Best trait: Press coverage
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Clemson
Strengths
- Long, athletic prototypical CB
- Ran 4.42 at combine and that speed shows up on tape
- Cover corner who excels in press-man
Weaknesses
- Didn't face much competition in ACC
- Better in man than zone schemes
- Could be better vs. run
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.42
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Draft grades: Broncos select Jeudy
Here's what you need to know about the Alabama wide receiver after his selection in the NFL...
-
Draft grades: 49ers trade, take Kinlaw
Here's what you need to know about the South Carolina defensive lineman after his selection...
-
Draft grades: Bucs trade up for Wirfs
Here's what you need to know about the Iowa tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
Panthers draft Derrick Brown: Concerns?
The Auburn defensive tackle is a monster, but has a ways to go as a polished pass rusher