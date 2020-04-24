2020 NFL Draft grades: Falcons get a 'C+' for selecting A.J. Terrell at No. 16 overall

The Falcons selected Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Terrell, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

16. Atlanta Falcons: C+

Pete Prisco: I don't love this pick. I think desperation forced this pick because they have issues at corner. They saw the first two corners go off the board and stood pat and went corner. There were pass rushers available.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: A.J. Terrell is a pretty interesting choice for the Falcons, but he fits a need for the defense. My guess is his size and wingspan were differentiators for the Falcons. Will the Falcons force him into their zone coverage scheme or can he play a lot of man coverage there like he did at Clemson. He won't be a great IDP option and I don't see him being an impactful defensive back to help the Falcons DST.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Trayvon Mullen

Best trait: Press coverage

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Clemson 6-1 1/8 195 9 31 2/8 75 5/8

Strengths

Long, athletic prototypical CB

Ran 4.42 at combine and that speed shows up on tape

Cover corner who excels in press-man

Weaknesses

Didn't face much competition in ACC

Better in man than zone schemes

Could be better vs. run

