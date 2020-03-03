2020 NFL Draft: Hall of Famer Gil Brandt names sleeper wide receiver who 'could be' this year's D.K. Metcalf

Last year at the combine, receiver D.K. Metcalf stole the show with his impressive physique, measurements and on-field work. The eventual second-round pick of the Seahawks, Metcalf, an under-the-radar draft prospect heading into the combine, enjoyed a highly successful rookie season, catching seven touchdowns during the regular season and helping Seattle advance to the second round of the playoffs. While no one at this year's combine stood out quite as much as Metcalf did a year ago, Gil Brandt, a Hall of Fame personnel executive during his time with the Cowboys, believes that Rhode Island wide receiver Isaiah Coulter could follow in Metcalf's footsteps.

Brandt, during a meeting with NBC Sports' Peter King, said that Coulter was one of his three combine standouts, along with Auburn DT Derrick Brown and Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor.

"He's a guy we're gonna be asking about a year from now, 'Where'd he come from? Why'd we miss on him?'" Brandt said. "He's 6-foot-1 7/8, big receiver. Plays big. Can run under 4.4 (in the 40-yard dash). I like these guys who come from a school like Rhode Island with something to prove. Don't want to put too much pressure on him, but he could be (the) Metcalf of this draft."

In a field loaded with talent, Coulter finished in the top-10 among receivers in the 40 during the combine. He also had several impressive moments during his on-field work, doing enough to garner the praise of Brandt.

It's been a whirlwind several months for Coulter, who decided to declare for the 2020 draft after catching 72 passes for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns. Joining Coulter at the combine was his former college teammate and cousin, Aaron Parker, who led the Rams last season with 81 receptions for 1,224 yards and nine touchdowns. Parker, who is a year older than Coulter, was one of the main reasons why Coulter decided to go to Rhode Island.

"It's crazy. I would have never dreamt about this in a million years," Coulter said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. "Really at the same time. Coming into the season, I didn't plan on coming out earlier just kind of ... Towards the end, I felt as though I was ready and he ended up coming here. He ended up making it to the combine and I got the invite, too. We were celebrating."

Coulter certainly made the most of his opportunity. Tabbed as the 44th-best receiver prospect by CBS Sports before the combine (Parker was a few spots ahead at No. 38), Coulter has certainly increased his odds at hearing his name called during the draft. Parker, who also put up solid numbers at the combine, is also looking to join his younger cousin at the next level.

"I just want to show the scouts that coming from a small school, I could play in the NFL and I can play with these big name guys," Parker said. "I'm going out there to compete with the best of them."