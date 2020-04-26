2020 NFL Draft order: Updated list of all 255 selections and all seven rounds of virtual draft
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and after an active day for trading on Friday left some teams with significantly different draft capital heading into the final day of action on Saturday, we saw a bunch more trades in rounds four through seven. For example, the Saints shipped all four of their Day 3 picks to the Vikings to slide into the end of Round 3 for Adam Trautman.
Below, we have an updated list of all 255 picks listed in order from start to finish. It's worth noting that this has been updated due to a flurry of trades even prior to the draft, including multiple first-round picks that have been swapped for players already in the league. If the pre-draft process is any sign of things to come, we can expect a wild three-day draft event this weekend.
If you're curious why there are 255 picks, and not 256 (the yearly maximum), it's because the Arizona Cardinals forfeited a fifth-round pick by making a selection in last year's compensatory draft. With that pick, they selected safety Jalen Thompson out of Washington State. Thompson went on to play in 15 games, nine of which he started, recording 57 combined tackles and an interception, so the Cardinals likely don't lament their decision. Plus, it's worth noting that they still have a fifth-round pick due to their trade with the Dolphins during last year's draft that involved Josh Rosen.
Just keep scrolling to see the exact order in which the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25 will unfold. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk (*). This post has been updated to reflect the NFL's official draft order release and any reported trade since.
Round 1
1. Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2. Washington: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State
3. Detroit: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
4. NY Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
5. Miami: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
6. LA Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
7. Carolina: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
8. Arizona: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
9. Jacksonville: CB CJ Henderson, Florida
10. Cleveland: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
11. NY Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
12. Las Vegas: WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama
13. Tampa Bay f/IND via SF: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
14. San Francisco f/TB: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
15. Denver: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
16. Atlanta: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
17. Dallas: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
18. Miami f/PIT: OL Austin Jackson, USC
19. Las Vegas f/CHI: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
20. Jacksonville f/LAR: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
21. Philadelphia: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
22. Minnesota f/BUF: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
23. LA Chargers f/NE: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
24. New Orleans: OL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
25. San Francisco f/MIN: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
26. Green Bay f/HOU via MIA: QB Jordan Love, Utah State
27. Seattle: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
28. Baltimore: LB Patrick Queen, LSU
29. Tennessee: OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
30. Miami f/GB: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
31. Minnesota f/SF: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
32. Kansas City: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
Round 2
33. Cincinnati: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
34. Indianapolis f/WAS: WR Michael Pittman, USC
35. Detroit: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
36. NY Giants: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
37. New England f/LAC: S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne
38. Carolina: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
39. Miami: OL Robert Hurt, Louisiana
40. Houston f/ARI: DL Ross Blacklock, TCU
41. Indianapolis f/CLE: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
42. Jacksonville: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
43. Chicago f/LV: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
44. Cleveland f/IND: S Grant Delpit, LSU
45. Tampa Bay: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
46. Denver: WR KJ Hamler, Penn State
47. Atlanta: DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
48. Seattle f/NYJ: EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
49. Pittsburgh: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
50. Chicago: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
51. Dallas: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
52. LA Rams: RB Cam Akers, Florida State
53. Philadelphia: QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
54. Buffalo: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
55. Baltimore f/NE via ATL: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
56. Miami f/NO: DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
57. LA Rams f/HOU: WR Van Jefferson, Florida
58. Minnesota: OL Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
59. NY Jets f/SEA: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
60. New England f/BAL: EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan
61. Tennessee: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
62. Green Bay: RB AJ Dillon, Boston College
63. Kansas City f/SF: LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State
64. Carolina f/KC via SEA: S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
Round 3
65. Cincinnati: LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming
66. Washington: RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis
67. Detroit: EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
68. NY Jets f/NYG: S Ashtyn Davis, California
69. Seattle f/CAR: OL Damien Lewis, LSU
70. Miami: S Brandon Jones, Texas
71. Baltimore f/LAC via NE: DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
72. Arizona: OT Josh Jones, Houston
73. Jacksonville: DL DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State
74. New Orleans f/CLE: LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
75. Detroit f/IND: G Jonah Jackson, Ohio State
76. Tampa Bay: RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
77. Denver: CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa
78. Atlanta: C Matt Hennessy, Temple
79. NY Jets: EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida
80. Las Vegas: RB/WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
81. Las Vegas f/CHI: WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
82. Dallas: DL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
83. Denver f/PIT: C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
84. LA Rams: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
85. Indianapolis f/PHI via DET: S Julian Blackmon, Utah
86. Buffalo: RB Zack Moss, Utah
87. New England: EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
88. Cleveland f/NO: DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri
89. Minnesota: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
90. Houston: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida
91. New England f/SEA via HOU/LV: TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA
92. Baltimore: WR Devin Duvernay, Texas
93. Tennessee: RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State
94. Green Bay: TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati
95. Denver f/SF: DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
96. Kansas City: OT Lucas Niang, TCU
97. Cleveland f/HOU*: LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
98. Baltimore f/NE*: LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State
99. NY Giants*: OT Matt Peart, UConn
100. Las Vegas f/NE*: LB Tanner Muse, Clemson
101. New England f/SEA via NYJ: TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech
102. Pittsburgh*: EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte
103. Philadelphia*: LB Davion Taylor, Colorado
104. LA Rams*: S Terrell Burgess, Utah
105. New Orleans f/MIN*: TE Adam Trautman, Dayton
106. Baltimore*: G Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State
Round 4
107. Cincinnati: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
108. Washington: OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU
109. Las Vegas f/Detroit: G John Simpson, Clemson
110. NY Giants: CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA
111. Miami f/MIA via HOU: G Solomon Kindley, Georgia
112. LA Chargers: RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA
113. Carolina: CB Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame
114. Arizona: DT Leki Fotu, Utah
115. Cleveland: TE Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
116. Jacksonville: OT Ben Bartch, St. John's (MN)
117. Minnesota f/TB via SF: DE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina
118. Denver: TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
119. Atlanta: LB Mykal Walker, Fresno State
120. NY Jets: RB La'Mical Perine, Florida
121. Detroit f/LV: G Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
122. Indianapolis: QB Jacob Eason, Washington
123. Dallas: CB Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa
124. Pittsburgh: RB Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland
125. NY Jets f/CHI via NE: QB James Morgan, FIU
126. Houston f/LAR: OT Charlie Heck, North Carolina
127. Philadelphia: S K'Von Wallace, Clemson
128. Buffalo: WR Gabriel Davis, UCF
129. NY Jets f/NE via BAL/NE: OT Cameron Clark, Charlotte
130. Minnesota f/NO: DT James Lynch, Baylor
131. Arizona f/HOU: DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
132. Minnesota: LB Troy Dye, Oregon
133. Seattle: TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford
134. Atlanta f/BAL: S Jaylinn Hawkins, Cal
135. Pittsburgh f/TEN via MIA: G Kevin Dotson, Louisiana-Lafayette
136. LA Rams f/GB via MIA/HOU: TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
137. Jacksonville f/SF via DEN: CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State
138. Kansas City: DB L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech
139. Las Vegas f/TB via NE*: CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
140. Jacksonville f/CHI*: LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
141. Houston f/MIA*: CB John Reid, Penn State
142. Washington*: WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty
143. Baltimore*: G Ben Bredeson, Michigan
144. Seattle*: RB DeeJay Dallas, Miami
145. Philadelphia*: OL Jack Driscoll, Auburn
146. Dallas f/PHI*: C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Round 5
147. Cincinnati: DE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame
148. Seattle f/WAS via CAR: DE Alton Robinson, Syracuse
149. Indianapolis f/DET: OL Danny Pinter, Ball Sate
150. NY Giants: G Shane Lemieux, Oregon
151. LA Chargers: WR Joe Reed, Virginia
152. Carolina: S Kenny Robinson, West Virginia
153. San Francisco f/MIA: OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
154. Miami f/JAC via PIT: DL Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
155. Chicago f/CLE via BUF/MIN: EDGE Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
156. Washington f/DEN via SF: OL Keith Ismael, San Diego State
157. Jacksonville f/ATL via BAL; S Daniel Thomas, Auburn
158. NY Jets: CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
159. New England f/LV: PK Justin Rohrwasser, Marshall
160. Cleveland f/IND: C Nick Harris, Washington
161. Tampa Bay: WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
162. Washington f/PIT via SEA: LB Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
163. Chicago: CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern
164. Miami f/DAL via PHI: EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
165. Jacksonville f/LAR: WR Collin Johnson, Texas
166. Detroit f/PHI: WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin
167. Buffalo: QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
168. Philadelphia f/NE: WR John Hightower, Boise State
169. Minnesota f/NO: CB Harrison Hand, Temple
170. Baltimore f/MIN: DL Broderick Washington, Texas Tech
171. Houston: WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island
172. Detroit f/SEA via DET/NE/LV: RB Jason Huntley, New Mexico State
173. Chicago f/BAL via LAR/MIA/PHI: WR Darnell Mooney, Tulane
174. Tennessee: DL Larrell Murchison, NC State
175. Green Bay: LB Kamal Martin, Minnesota
176. Minnesota f/SF: WR K.J. Osborn, Miami
177. Kansas City: DE Michael Danna, Michigan
178. Denver*: LB Justin Strnad, Wake Forest
179. Dallas*: DE Bradlee Anae, Utah
Round 6
180. Cincinnati: OT Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas
181. Denver f/WAS: G Netane Muti, Fresno State
182. New England f/DET via IND: G Michael Onwenu, Michigan
183. NY Giants: LB Cam Brown, Penn State
184. Carolina: DL Bravvion Roy, Baylor
185. Miami: LS Blake Ferguson, LSU
186. LA Chargers: S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame
187. Cleveland f/ARI: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
188. Buffalo f/CLE: K Tyler Bass, Georgia Southern
189. Jacksonville: QB Jake Luton, Oregon State
190. San Francisco f/ATL via PHI: TE Charlie Woerner, Georgia
191. NY Jets: P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
192. Green Bay f/LV: OL Jon Runyan, Michigan
193. Indianapolis: DT Robert Windsor, Penn State
194. Tampa Bay: DL Khalil Davis, Nebraska
195. New England f/DEN: OT Justin Herron, Wake Forest
196. Philadelphia f/CHI: LB Shaun Bradley, Temple
197. Detroit f/DAL via MIA/IND: DT John Penisini, Utah
198. Pittsburgh: S Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland
199. LA Rams: S Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
200. Philadelphia f/PHI via CHI: WR Quez Watkins, Southern Miss
201. Baltimore f/BUF via MIN: WR James Proche, SMU
202. Arizona f/NE: LB Evan Weaver, Cal
203. Minnesota f/NO: OT Blake Brandel, Oregon State
204. New England f/HOU: LB Cassh Maluia, Wyoming
205. Minnesota: S Josh Metellus, Michigan
206. Jacksonville f/SEA: TE Tyler Davis, Georgia Tech
207. Buffalo f/BAL via NE: WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State
208. Green Bay f/TEN: C Jake Hanson, Oregon
209. Green Bay: OT Simon Stepaniak, Indiana
210. Philadelphia f/SF: OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
211. Indianapolis f/KC via NYJ: CB Isaiah Rodgers, UMass
212. Indianapolis f/NE*: WR Dezmon Patmon, Washington State
213. Indianapolis f/NE*: S/LB Jordan Glasgow, Michigan
214. Seattle*: WR Freddie Swain, Florida
Round 7
215. Cincinnati: LB Markus Bailey, Purdue
216. Washington: S Kamren Curl, Arkansas
217. San Francisco f/DET: WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
218. NY Giants: LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
219. Baltimore f/MIA via MIN: S Geno Stone, Iowa
220. LA Chargers: WR K.J. Hill, Ohio State
221. Carolina: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, FIU
222. Arizona: RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
223. Jacksonville: CB Chris Claybrooks, Memphis
224. Tennessee f/CLE: QB Cole McDonald, Hawaii
225. Minnesota f/NYJ via BAL: DE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
226. Chicago f/LV: OT Arlington Hambright, Colorado
227. Chicago f/IND via MIA/PHI: OL Lachavious Simmons, Tennessee State
228. Atlanta f/TB via PHI: P Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse
229. Washington f/DEN: DE James Smith-Williams, NC State
230. New England f/ATL: C Dustin Woodard, Memphis
231. Dallas: QB Ben DiNucci, James Madison
232. Pittsburgh: DL Carlos Davis, Nebraska
233. Philadelphia f/CHI: LB Casey Toohill, Stanford
234. LA Rams: LB Clay Johnston, Baylor
235. Detroit f/PHI via NE: DT Jashon Cornell, Ohio State
236. Green Bay f/BUF via CLE: S Vernon Scott, TCU
237. Kansas City f/NE via DEN/TEN: CB Thakarius Keyes, Tulane
238. NY Giants f/NO: LB T.J. Brunson, South Carolina
239. Buffalo f/MIN: CB Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh
240. New Orleans f/HOU: QB Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State
241. Tampa Bay f/SEA via NE: LB Chapelle Russell, Temple
242. Green Bay f/BAL: EDGE Jonathan Garvin, Miami
243. Tennessee: DB Chris Jackson, Marshall
244. Minnesota f/GB via CLE/NO: QB Nate Stanley, Iowa
245. Tampa Bay f/SF: RB Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette
246. Miami f/KC: WR Malcolm Perry, Navy
247. NY Giants*: CB Chris Williamson, Minnesota
248. LA Rams f/HOU*: K Sam Sloman, Miami (OH)
249. Minnesota*: S Brian Cole II, Mississippi State
250. LA Rams f/HOU*: G Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson
251. Seattle f/MIA*: TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU
252. Denver*: WR Tyrie Cleveland, Florida
253. Minnesota*: OL Kyle Hinton, Washburn
254. Denver*: EDGE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State
255. NY Giants*: LB Tae Crowder, Georgia
