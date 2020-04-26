2020 NFL Draft order: Updated list of all 255 selections and all seven rounds of virtual draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and after an active day for trading on Friday left some teams with significantly different draft capital heading into the final day of action on Saturday, we saw a bunch more trades in rounds four through seven. For example, the Saints shipped all four of their Day 3 picks to the Vikings to slide into the end of Round 3 for Adam Trautman.

Below, we have an updated list of all 255 picks listed in order from start to finish. It's worth noting that this has been updated due to a flurry of trades even prior to the draft, including multiple first-round picks that have been swapped for players already in the league. If the pre-draft process is any sign of things to come, we can expect a wild three-day draft event this weekend.

If you're curious why there are 255 picks, and not 256 (the yearly maximum), it's because the Arizona Cardinals forfeited a fifth-round pick by making a selection in last year's compensatory draft. With that pick, they selected safety Jalen Thompson out of Washington State. Thompson went on to play in 15 games, nine of which he started, recording 57 combined tackles and an interception, so the Cardinals likely don't lament their decision. Plus, it's worth noting that they still have a fifth-round pick due to their trade with the Dolphins during last year's draft that involved Josh Rosen.

Just keep scrolling to see the exact order in which the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25 will unfold. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk (*). This post has been updated to reflect the NFL's official draft order release and any reported trade since.

Round 1

1. Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

4. NY Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

5. Miami: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

6. LA Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

7. Carolina: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

8. Arizona: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

9. Jacksonville: CB CJ Henderson, Florida

10. Cleveland: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

11. NY Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

12. Las Vegas: WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama

13. Tampa Bay f/IND via SF: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

14. San Francisco f/TB: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

15. Denver: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

16. Atlanta: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

17. Dallas: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

18. Miami f/PIT: OL Austin Jackson, USC

19. Las Vegas f/CHI: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

20. Jacksonville f/LAR: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

21. Philadelphia: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

22. Minnesota f/BUF: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

23. LA Chargers f/NE: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans: OL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

25. San Francisco f/MIN: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

26. Green Bay f/HOU via MIA: QB Jordan Love, Utah State

27. Seattle: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

28. Baltimore: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

29. Tennessee: OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

30. Miami f/GB: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

31. Minnesota f/SF: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

32. Kansas City: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Round 2

33. Cincinnati: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

34. Indianapolis f/WAS: WR Michael Pittman, USC

35. Detroit: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

36. NY Giants: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

37. New England f/LAC: S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

38. Carolina: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

39. Miami: OL Robert Hurt, Louisiana

40. Houston f/ARI: DL Ross Blacklock, TCU

41. Indianapolis f/CLE: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

42. Jacksonville: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

43. Chicago f/LV: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

44. Cleveland f/IND: S Grant Delpit, LSU

45. Tampa Bay: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

46. Denver: WR KJ Hamler, Penn State

47. Atlanta: DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

48. Seattle f/NYJ: EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

49. Pittsburgh: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

50. Chicago: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

51. Dallas: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

52. LA Rams: RB Cam Akers, Florida State

53. Philadelphia: QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

54. Buffalo: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

55. Baltimore f/NE via ATL: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

56. Miami f/NO: DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

57. LA Rams f/HOU: WR Van Jefferson, Florida

58. Minnesota: OL Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

59. NY Jets f/SEA: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

60. New England f/BAL: EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan

61. Tennessee: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

62. Green Bay: RB AJ Dillon, Boston College

63. Kansas City f/SF: LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

64. Carolina f/KC via SEA: S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Round 3

65. Cincinnati: LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

66. Washington: RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis

67. Detroit: EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

68. NY Jets f/NYG: S Ashtyn Davis, California

69. Seattle f/CAR: OL Damien Lewis, LSU

70. Miami: S Brandon Jones, Texas

71. Baltimore f/LAC via NE: DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

72. Arizona: OT Josh Jones, Houston

73. Jacksonville: DL DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State

74. New Orleans f/CLE: LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

75. Detroit f/IND: G Jonah Jackson, Ohio State

76. Tampa Bay: RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

77. Denver: CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa

78. Atlanta: C Matt Hennessy, Temple

79. NY Jets: EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida

80. Las Vegas: RB/WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

81. Las Vegas f/CHI: WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

82. Dallas: DL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

83. Denver f/PIT: C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

84. LA Rams: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama

85. Indianapolis f/PHI via DET: S Julian Blackmon, Utah

86. Buffalo: RB Zack Moss, Utah

87. New England: EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

88. Cleveland f/NO: DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri

89. Minnesota: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

90. Houston: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida

91. New England f/SEA via HOU/LV: TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA

92. Baltimore: WR Devin Duvernay, Texas

93. Tennessee: RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

94. Green Bay: TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati

95. Denver f/SF: DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

96. Kansas City: OT Lucas Niang, TCU

97. Cleveland f/HOU*: LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

98. Baltimore f/NE*: LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State

99. NY Giants*: OT Matt Peart, UConn

100. Las Vegas f/NE*: LB Tanner Muse, Clemson

101. New England f/SEA via NYJ: TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

102. Pittsburgh*: EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

103. Philadelphia*: LB Davion Taylor, Colorado

104. LA Rams*: S Terrell Burgess, Utah

105. New Orleans f/MIN*: TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

106. Baltimore*: G Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State

Round 4

107. Cincinnati: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

108. Washington: OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU

109. Las Vegas f/Detroit: G John Simpson, Clemson

110. NY Giants: CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA

111. Miami f/MIA via HOU: G Solomon Kindley, Georgia

112. LA Chargers: RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA

113. Carolina: CB Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame

114. Arizona: DT Leki Fotu, Utah

115. Cleveland: TE Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

116. Jacksonville: OT Ben Bartch, St. John's (MN)

117. Minnesota f/TB via SF: DE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

118. Denver: TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

119. Atlanta: LB Mykal Walker, Fresno State

120. NY Jets: RB La'Mical Perine, Florida

121. Detroit f/LV: G Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

122. Indianapolis: QB Jacob Eason, Washington

123. Dallas: CB Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa

124. Pittsburgh: RB Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland

125. NY Jets f/CHI via NE: QB James Morgan, FIU

126. Houston f/LAR: OT Charlie Heck, North Carolina

127. Philadelphia: S K'Von Wallace, Clemson

128. Buffalo: WR Gabriel Davis, UCF

129. NY Jets f/NE via BAL/NE: OT Cameron Clark, Charlotte

130. Minnesota f/NO: DT James Lynch, Baylor

131. Arizona f/HOU: DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

132. Minnesota: LB Troy Dye, Oregon

133. Seattle: TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford

134. Atlanta f/BAL: S Jaylinn Hawkins, Cal

135. Pittsburgh f/TEN via MIA: G Kevin Dotson, Louisiana-Lafayette

136. LA Rams f/GB via MIA/HOU: TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

137. Jacksonville f/SF via DEN: CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State

138. Kansas City: DB L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech

139. Las Vegas f/TB via NE*: CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

140. Jacksonville f/CHI*: LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

141. Houston f/MIA*: CB John Reid, Penn State

142. Washington*: WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

143. Baltimore*: G Ben Bredeson, Michigan

144. Seattle*: RB DeeJay Dallas, Miami

145. Philadelphia*: OL Jack Driscoll, Auburn

146. Dallas f/PHI*: C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Round 5

147. Cincinnati: DE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame

148. Seattle f/WAS via CAR: DE Alton Robinson, Syracuse

149. Indianapolis f/DET: OL Danny Pinter, Ball Sate

150. NY Giants: G Shane Lemieux, Oregon

151. LA Chargers: WR Joe Reed, Virginia

152. Carolina: S Kenny Robinson, West Virginia

153. San Francisco f/MIA: OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia

154. Miami f/JAC via PIT: DL Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina

155. Chicago f/CLE via BUF/MIN: EDGE Trevis Gipson, Tulsa

156. Washington f/DEN via SF: OL Keith Ismael, San Diego State

157. Jacksonville f/ATL via BAL; S Daniel Thomas, Auburn

158. NY Jets: CB Bryce Hall, Virginia

159. New England f/LV: PK Justin Rohrwasser, Marshall

160. Cleveland f/IND: C Nick Harris, Washington

161. Tampa Bay: WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

162. Washington f/PIT via SEA: LB Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

163. Chicago: CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

164. Miami f/DAL via PHI: EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State

165. Jacksonville f/LAR: WR Collin Johnson, Texas

166. Detroit f/PHI: WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin

167. Buffalo: QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

168. Philadelphia f/NE: WR John Hightower, Boise State

169. Minnesota f/NO: CB Harrison Hand, Temple

170. Baltimore f/MIN: DL Broderick Washington, Texas Tech

171. Houston: WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

172. Detroit f/SEA via DET/NE/LV: RB Jason Huntley, New Mexico State

173. Chicago f/BAL via LAR/MIA/PHI: WR Darnell Mooney, Tulane

174. Tennessee: DL Larrell Murchison, NC State

175. Green Bay: LB Kamal Martin, Minnesota

176. Minnesota f/SF: WR K.J. Osborn, Miami

177. Kansas City: DE Michael Danna, Michigan

178. Denver*: LB Justin Strnad, Wake Forest

179. Dallas*: DE Bradlee Anae, Utah

Round 6

180. Cincinnati: OT Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

181. Denver f/WAS: G Netane Muti, Fresno State

182. New England f/DET via IND: G Michael Onwenu, Michigan

183. NY Giants: LB Cam Brown, Penn State

184. Carolina: DL Bravvion Roy, Baylor

185. Miami: LS Blake Ferguson, LSU

186. LA Chargers: S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame

187. Cleveland f/ARI: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

188. Buffalo f/CLE: K Tyler Bass, Georgia Southern

189. Jacksonville: QB Jake Luton, Oregon State

190. San Francisco f/ATL via PHI: TE Charlie Woerner, Georgia

191. NY Jets: P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

192. Green Bay f/LV: OL Jon Runyan, Michigan

193. Indianapolis: DT Robert Windsor, Penn State

194. Tampa Bay: DL Khalil Davis, Nebraska

195. New England f/DEN: OT Justin Herron, Wake Forest

196. Philadelphia f/CHI: LB Shaun Bradley, Temple

197. Detroit f/DAL via MIA/IND: DT John Penisini, Utah

198. Pittsburgh: S Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland

199. LA Rams: S Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

200. Philadelphia f/PHI via CHI: WR Quez Watkins, Southern Miss

201. Baltimore f/BUF via MIN: WR James Proche, SMU

202. Arizona f/NE: LB Evan Weaver, Cal

203. Minnesota f/NO: OT Blake Brandel, Oregon State

204. New England f/HOU: LB Cassh Maluia, Wyoming

205. Minnesota: S Josh Metellus, Michigan

206. Jacksonville f/SEA: TE Tyler Davis, Georgia Tech

207. Buffalo f/BAL via NE: WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State

208. Green Bay f/TEN: C Jake Hanson, Oregon

209. Green Bay: OT Simon Stepaniak, Indiana

210. Philadelphia f/SF: OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

211. Indianapolis f/KC via NYJ: CB Isaiah Rodgers, UMass

212. Indianapolis f/NE*: WR Dezmon Patmon, Washington State

213. Indianapolis f/NE*: S/LB Jordan Glasgow, Michigan

214. Seattle*: WR Freddie Swain, Florida

Round 7

215. Cincinnati: LB Markus Bailey, Purdue

216. Washington: S Kamren Curl, Arkansas

217. San Francisco f/DET: WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

218. NY Giants: LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota

219. Baltimore f/MIA via MIN: S Geno Stone, Iowa

220. LA Chargers: WR K.J. Hill, Ohio State

221. Carolina: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, FIU

222. Arizona: RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

223. Jacksonville: CB Chris Claybrooks, Memphis

224. Tennessee f/CLE: QB Cole McDonald, Hawaii

225. Minnesota f/NYJ via BAL: DE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

226. Chicago f/LV: OT Arlington Hambright, Colorado

227. Chicago f/IND via MIA/PHI: OL Lachavious Simmons, Tennessee State

228. Atlanta f/TB via PHI: P Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse

229. Washington f/DEN: DE James Smith-Williams, NC State

230. New England f/ATL: C Dustin Woodard, Memphis

231. Dallas: QB Ben DiNucci, James Madison

232. Pittsburgh: DL Carlos Davis, Nebraska

233. Philadelphia f/CHI: LB Casey Toohill, Stanford

234. LA Rams: LB Clay Johnston, Baylor

235. Detroit f/PHI via NE: DT Jashon Cornell, Ohio State

236. Green Bay f/BUF via CLE: S Vernon Scott, TCU

237. Kansas City f/NE via DEN/TEN: CB Thakarius Keyes, Tulane

238. NY Giants f/NO: LB T.J. Brunson, South Carolina

239. Buffalo f/MIN: CB Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh

240. New Orleans f/HOU: QB Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State

241. Tampa Bay f/SEA via NE: LB Chapelle Russell, Temple

242. Green Bay f/BAL: EDGE Jonathan Garvin, Miami

243. Tennessee: DB Chris Jackson, Marshall

244. Minnesota f/GB via CLE/NO: QB Nate Stanley, Iowa

245. Tampa Bay f/SF: RB Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette

246. Miami f/KC: WR Malcolm Perry, Navy

247. NY Giants*: CB Chris Williamson, Minnesota

248. LA Rams f/HOU*: K Sam Sloman, Miami (OH)

249. Minnesota*: S Brian Cole II, Mississippi State

250. LA Rams f/HOU*: G Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson

251. Seattle f/MIA*: TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU

252. Denver*: WR Tyrie Cleveland, Florida

253. Minnesota*: OL Kyle Hinton, Washburn

254. Denver*: EDGE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State

255. NY Giants*: LB Tae Crowder, Georgia