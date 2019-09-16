2020 NFL Mock Draft: Justin Herbert replaces Cam Newton; six wide receivers in Round 1

Round 1 - Pick 1 Chase Young DE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars have invested plenty in their defensive line in recent years, but that group could lose Yannick Ngakoue in free agency and is aging. With Young and Josh Allen, Jacksonville would have bookend edge rushers for many years.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st It'd be surprising if the Dolphins didn't get the No. 1 overall pick this season. The franchise likely wants to select someone who is hopefully a franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Thomas possesses a rare blend of power and athleticism on the edge. The Bengals have to prioritize their offensive line in the 2020 offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers can save more than $19 million if they release Cam Newton. Yes, such a decision seems unfathomable, but if Carolina's struggles continues it could happen, and there could be a new coach on the sidelines. He'd likely love to pick Herbert here.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants have to upgrade their receiver group, and Jeudy has No. 1 receiver written all over him.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Washington needs a lot on offense, but the instant breakout from Terry McLaurin may ease the team's concerns at wide receiver. With the Trent Williams situation still up in the air, the Redskins pick a powerful blocker for Dwayne Haskins.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers defense is a major work in progress, and a true No. 1 cornerback for the long-term would be greatly beneficial to a struggling group.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mustafa Johnson DE Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 290 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 4th The Broncos have to get stronger on the inside of their defensive line. Johnson is a high-motor penetrator with a super-quick first step.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Sam Darnold is going to need more offensive artillery starting in 2020, and Lamb can be a reliable No. 1 receiver right away.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Calvin Throckmorton OT Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Cleveland's line has not gotten off to the best of starts, and the right side of it needs the most work. Throckmorton has starred at right tackle for a while at Oregon and would be a plug and play starter for the Browns.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd While Arizona did take Byron Murphy with the opening pick in the second round of 2019, the need in the secondary remains. Fulton is a versatile, lock down corner.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Wait, what about Jacoby Brissett? Yes, the Colts just signed him to a two-year extension, which was a nice vote of confidence for him for 2019 but doesn't really tie him to Indianapolis for very long at all. Indianapolis' front office should give Frank Reich another opportunity with a super-talented quarterback. And Hurts would be the perfect candidate to sit for a year.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Cam Wake may play until he's 40 and still produce, but Tennessee has to add more talented youngsters to its edge-rusher group. Weaver is one of the most refined and explosive pass rushers in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders offense looks, at the very least, respectable through two games. The defense is probably a year or two away. Adding Simmons, a ridiculously freaky safety/linebacker hybrid, would do wonders for that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st Running back in Round 1! Yes. A running back in Round 1. In 2020. Taylor is the real deal, a dare I say Saquon-esque type boulder of a back with sprinter speed. He'd instantly take some pressure off Tampa's pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th New Orelans can't continue to lean so heavily on Michael Thomas. Reagor is a crazy elusive and effortlessly fast.

Round 1 - Pick 17 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia is loaded. Their group of defensive ends leaves a little to be desired. Epenesa is a long, powerful, high-motor rusher that gives him a first-round profile.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th The Raiders could use another wideout for Derek Carr as they move to Las Vegas after a certain wideout forced his way out this summer.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd We all know ... the Vikings need that third receiver behind Thielen and Diggs. Shenault is a dream of a West Coast Offense weapon given his yards-after-the-catch ability.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Matt Patricia watched Devin McCourty quarterback the Patriots secondary for years. He hopes he's getting a similar type of leader and playmaker in Delpit here.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 9th The Chargers are going to squeeze every last second of top-end play out of Philip Rivers, and I don't see the old gun-slinger slowing down yet. With Ruggs, Los Angeles would get another burner after losing Tyrell Williams in free agency.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins don't reach on an tackle or edge rusher here. Instead they fortify the center spot for Tua, with Biadasz, currently the premier center in the 2020 class.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Diggs, brother of Stefon on the Vikings, is a twitchy, ultra-aggressive corner with great size at 6-foot-2. Atlanta could stand to replenish the youthfulness of its corner group.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th The Taco Charlton experiment hasn't gone well in Dallas. If he turns in a bland third season, that might be it for him, which would be the Cowboys would likely be in the market for a defensive end early in the 2020 Draft.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kenny Willekes DE Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bills will likely be in need of more juice on the edge of their defensive line in 2020, and Willekes is a polished presence on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 26 J.R. Reed S Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 194 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 3rd New England picked two Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the 2018 Draft, and Bill Belichick goes back to that school to snag Reed, a dynamic center fielder with NFL bloodlines.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Green Bay has been prioritized prudence over flash in the past few drafts, and that trend continues as the Packers add highly-skilled youth to the offensive line. Smith has All-Pro upside.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Ashtyn Davis S California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 4th Davis flies all over the field, making plays outside the numbers against the run and in coverage. San Francisco could use a game-changer on the back end of its defense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Marvin Wilson DT Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 95th POSITION RNK 5th Wilson has NFL-caliber strength and is an ascending pass rusher on the inside. After years with quality run-stuffing interior defensive linemen, Baltimore could use someone like Wilson.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd The Seahawks secondary needs some upgrades. Adebo is an incredibly long corner capable of shutting down a perimeter receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 7th Kansas City's secondary needs major work. Johnson has the length, athleticism, and attitude to be a No. 1 corner in the NFL.