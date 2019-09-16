2020 NFL Mock Draft: Justin Herbert replaces Cam Newton; six wide receivers in Round 1
The depth of this wide receiver class on full display in this mock draft
Is this Cam Newton's last season as the Panthers quarterback? For as inconceivable as that sentence may read, it could happen, especially given the structure of his contract. Carolina lost back-to-back home games to start the season, and Newton hasn't looked like himself.
Also, you've already heard and read quite a bit about the studly 2020 wide receiver draft class, and the praise for that group will continue all the way until Round 1 begins.
Headlined by Jerry Jeudy, it's a contingent featuring many high-caliber talents with well-rounded games and plenty of speed. In this mock, a whopping six receivers fly off the board within the first 32 selections.
The draft order below is based off the current 2020 NFL Draft order. Position rankings are based on pre-season evaluations.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Chase Young DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Jaguars have invested plenty in their defensive line in recent years, but that group could lose Yannick Ngakoue in free agency and is aging. With Young and Josh Allen, Jacksonville would have bookend edge rushers for many years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
It'd be surprising if the Dolphins didn't get the No. 1 overall pick this season. The franchise likely wants to select someone who is hopefully a franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Thomas possesses a rare blend of power and athleticism on the edge. The Bengals have to prioritize their offensive line in the 2020 offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
The Panthers can save more than $19 million if they release Cam Newton. Yes, such a decision seems unfathomable, but if Carolina's struggles continues it could happen, and there could be a new coach on the sidelines. He'd likely love to pick Herbert here.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
The Giants have to upgrade their receiver group, and Jeudy has No. 1 receiver written all over him.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Washington needs a lot on offense, but the instant breakout from Terry McLaurin may ease the team's concerns at wide receiver. With the Trent Williams situation still up in the air, the Redskins pick a powerful blocker for Dwayne Haskins.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Steelers defense is a major work in progress, and a true No. 1 cornerback for the long-term would be greatly beneficial to a struggling group.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 290 lbs
The Broncos have to get stronger on the inside of their defensive line. Johnson is a high-motor penetrator with a super-quick first step.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs
Sam Darnold is going to need more offensive artillery starting in 2020, and Lamb can be a reliable No. 1 receiver right away.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
Cleveland's line has not gotten off to the best of starts, and the right side of it needs the most work. Throckmorton has starred at right tackle for a while at Oregon and would be a plug and play starter for the Browns.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
While Arizona did take Byron Murphy with the opening pick in the second round of 2019, the need in the secondary remains. Fulton is a versatile, lock down corner.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Wait, what about Jacoby Brissett? Yes, the Colts just signed him to a two-year extension, which was a nice vote of confidence for him for 2019 but doesn't really tie him to Indianapolis for very long at all. Indianapolis' front office should give Frank Reich another opportunity with a super-talented quarterback. And Hurts would be the perfect candidate to sit for a year.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Cam Wake may play until he's 40 and still produce, but Tennessee has to add more talented youngsters to its edge-rusher group. Weaver is one of the most refined and explosive pass rushers in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Raiders offense looks, at the very least, respectable through two games. The defense is probably a year or two away. Adding Simmons, a ridiculously freaky safety/linebacker hybrid, would do wonders for that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs
Running back in Round 1! Yes. A running back in Round 1. In 2020. Taylor is the real deal, a dare I say Saquon-esque type boulder of a back with sprinter speed. He'd instantly take some pressure off Tampa's pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
New Orelans can't continue to lean so heavily on Michael Thomas. Reagor is a crazy elusive and effortlessly fast.
Round 1 - Pick 17
A.J. Epenesa DE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Philadelphia is loaded. Their group of defensive ends leaves a little to be desired. Epenesa is a long, powerful, high-motor rusher that gives him a first-round profile.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Raiders could use another wideout for Derek Carr as they move to Las Vegas after a certain wideout forced his way out this summer.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
We all know ... the Vikings need that third receiver behind Thielen and Diggs. Shenault is a dream of a West Coast Offense weapon given his yards-after-the-catch ability.
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Matt Patricia watched Devin McCourty quarterback the Patriots secondary for years. He hopes he's getting a similar type of leader and playmaker in Delpit here.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Chargers are going to squeeze every last second of top-end play out of Philip Rivers, and I don't see the old gun-slinger slowing down yet. With Ruggs, Los Angeles would get another burner after losing Tyrell Williams in free agency.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 22
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
The Dolphins don't reach on an tackle or edge rusher here. Instead they fortify the center spot for Tua, with Biadasz, currently the premier center in the 2020 class.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Diggs, brother of Stefon on the Vikings, is a twitchy, ultra-aggressive corner with great size at 6-foot-2. Atlanta could stand to replenish the youthfulness of its corner group.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Taco Charlton experiment hasn't gone well in Dallas. If he turns in a bland third season, that might be it for him, which would be the Cowboys would likely be in the market for a defensive end early in the 2020 Draft.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Bills will likely be in need of more juice on the edge of their defensive line in 2020, and Willekes is a polished presence on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 194 lbs
New England picked two Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the 2018 Draft, and Bill Belichick goes back to that school to snag Reed, a dynamic center fielder with NFL bloodlines.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Green Bay has been prioritized prudence over flash in the past few drafts, and that trend continues as the Packers add highly-skilled youth to the offensive line. Smith has All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 28
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Davis flies all over the field, making plays outside the numbers against the run and in coverage. San Francisco could use a game-changer on the back end of its defense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Wilson has NFL-caliber strength and is an ascending pass rusher on the inside. After years with quality run-stuffing interior defensive linemen, Baltimore could use someone like Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
The Seahawks secondary needs some upgrades. Adebo is an incredibly long corner capable of shutting down a perimeter receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Kansas City's secondary needs major work. Johnson has the length, athleticism, and attitude to be a No. 1 corner in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jake Hanson OL
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 295 lbs
Los Angeles must bring young players onto its offensive line, especially at center. Hanson is incredibly experienced and can be a good Day 1 starter for Sean McVay.
