2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa falls to Chargers as five QBs go in top 15, Patriots add to defense

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow is getting drafted by the Bengals. After a few years of not really knowing what would happen with the top pick in the draft, this pairing already seems locked in.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st While this is the first team that'll get some trade-up inquiries, Tua Tagovailoa's hip will limit what teams will offer and should lead to Washington staying put and picking Young.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st There is a good chance the Lions trade down, but Matt Patricia needs quality press man corners for his defense to resemble something like the unit he had in New England before coming over the Detroit. Okudah is the best man-to-man corner in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The Nate Solder decision failed miserably for the Giants, but Dave Gettleman has to protect Daniel Jones and pave lanes for Saquon Barkley. That's precisely what Becton can do at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th HELLO. How about Jordan Love, who's a little more athletic and has a stronger arm than Tua Tagovailoa but isn't nearly as polished, landing in Miami? Chan Gailey very well could love the quarterback's experience in a spread offense, his potential and lack of an injury history.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers are ecstatic with Tagovailoa still being available here. Perfect transition from Philip Rivers.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th And we have a legitimate run, inside the top 10, on quarterbacks. Matt Rhule drafts the athletically gifted Herbert to lead his team in Carolina. Cam Newton gets traded at some point this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The allure of CeeDee Lamb here is enticing, but Kliff Kingsbury knows Kyler Murray has to get more clean pockets to thrive. Wirfs is a super-strong, versatile blocker with underappreciated athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville's defense needs a boost, especially on the interior of its line, and Brown, to many, is the best defensive tackle prospect in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Thomas is a road-grader for the run game and improved his footwork in 2019 to become sound in pass protection thanks to his overwhelming power and dancing-bear-like qualities in his kick slide.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets go Lamb over Jerry Jeudy because of the former's more thorough experience both in the slot and out wide. Also, Lamb tracks the football slightly better than the Alabama star. Sam Darnold's happy with this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Another Clemson defender for Mike Mayock's club. Simmons gives the defense a dynamic playmaker capable of doing whatever is asked of him.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Jeudy makes violent cuts and has serious downfield speed. He'll bring a much-needed, electric element to Indianapolis' pass game (beyond T.Y. Hilton).

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Eason doesn't have the fine details of playing the quarterback position down just yet, but his arm was made to rip it vertically in Bruce Arians' aggressive system.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd With the long, explosive and powerful Kinlaw, the Broncos will have one of the scariest defensive fronts in football in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Cornerback could be an option here for Atlanta, but Dan Quinn needs more pass rush on the outside. Epenesa can play anywhere and is more athletic than almost all humans his size.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Dallas has to go defense, and the front office will probably prioritize cornerback after likely losing Byron Jones in free agency.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 9th With Love in the mix, the Dolphins want a left tackle to protect his blindside, and Jones has an awesome blend of nastiness, power, and athleticism.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th The Raiders get their receiver to complement Tyrell Williams in Ruggs, and he'll hit big plays on short passes in Jon Gruden's West Coast offense.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Diggs isn't the best athlete at his position in this class. He's probably the meanest at the line of scrimmage, and his physicality at the catch point leads to many big plays for the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th The Eagles need receiving reinforcement. The 2019 season made that clear. Shenault was made to accumulate yards after the catch in a West Coast offense.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Match made in football heaven here. Buffalo needs a catch-radius monster to play on the perimeter. Higgins has the best ball skills in the class and is 6-4.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Josh Uche EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 7th Uche has an elite first step and bend/dip ability around the edge. Plus he converts speed to power and can play off-ball linebacker in running situations. Important chess piece for Bill Belichick's defense that could lose some critical role players this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Reagor absolutely flies and plays in fast forward with the ball in his hands. If Sean Payton loved Brandin Cooks when he came into the league in 2014, he's going to be enamored with Reagor.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Marlon Davidson DL Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 278 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 108th POSITION RNK 12th Davidson was a rock on the edge for the past two years at Auburn but has bulked up into the 290s to present himself as an interior lineman. He has a good first step and a developed depot of pass-rushing moves with plenty of power in his punch.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th With this pick, the Dolphins get Love his wideout of the future -- who can really stretch the field -- in Aiyuk, after already grabbing the QB and his blindside protector, all in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Going back to this pairing because the Seahawks secondary needs reworking and Delpit is a long, intimidating safety prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Gross-Matos is the perfect, oversized defensive lineman the Ravens love. He's an ascending pass rusher too, thanks to an improving arsenal of moves at the point of attack and strength to set the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jonathan Greenard EDGE Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 10th Greenard is a freaky edge rusher with NFL size and effortless wins around the corner on film. He also can sink into zone coverage on occasion. Tennessee has to improve its pass-rushing unit.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 7th Blacklock's first step is probably the best in the class at his position, and his swipe move is effective when heads up with interior blockers. More beef on the interior for the Packers after getting gashed in the NFC title game.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th The Chiefs won a Super Bowl with Frank Clark and picking up Terrell Suggs for the playoffs at the edge rusher spot. They could use another piece that position, and Lewis is a tall, advanced outside linebacker type.