2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa falls to Chargers as five QBs go in top 15, Patriots add to defense
Quarterbacks are the theme of this mock draft, and they go off the board in a hurry
Fresh off the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, it's all about quarterbacks after teams watched Patrick Mahomes take over three straight playoff games en route to winning a title.
And in this mock, there are plenty of quarterbacks off the board. Early.
The draft order is now set. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Joe Burrow is getting drafted by the Bengals. After a few years of not really knowing what would happen with the top pick in the draft, this pairing already seems locked in.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
While this is the first team that'll get some trade-up inquiries, Tua Tagovailoa's hip will limit what teams will offer and should lead to Washington staying put and picking Young.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
There is a good chance the Lions trade down, but Matt Patricia needs quality press man corners for his defense to resemble something like the unit he had in New England before coming over the Detroit. Okudah is the best man-to-man corner in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
The Nate Solder decision failed miserably for the Giants, but Dave Gettleman has to protect Daniel Jones and pave lanes for Saquon Barkley. That's precisely what Becton can do at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
HELLO. How about Jordan Love, who's a little more athletic and has a stronger arm than Tua Tagovailoa but isn't nearly as polished, landing in Miami? Chan Gailey very well could love the quarterback's experience in a spread offense, his potential and lack of an injury history.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
The Chargers are ecstatic with Tagovailoa still being available here. Perfect transition from Philip Rivers.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
And we have a legitimate run, inside the top 10, on quarterbacks. Matt Rhule drafts the athletically gifted Herbert to lead his team in Carolina. Cam Newton gets traded at some point this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The allure of CeeDee Lamb here is enticing, but Kliff Kingsbury knows Kyler Murray has to get more clean pockets to thrive. Wirfs is a super-strong, versatile blocker with underappreciated athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Jacksonville's defense needs a boost, especially on the interior of its line, and Brown, to many, is the best defensive tackle prospect in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Thomas is a road-grader for the run game and improved his footwork in 2019 to become sound in pass protection thanks to his overwhelming power and dancing-bear-like qualities in his kick slide.
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
The Jets go Lamb over Jerry Jeudy because of the former's more thorough experience both in the slot and out wide. Also, Lamb tracks the football slightly better than the Alabama star. Sam Darnold's happy with this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Another Clemson defender for Mike Mayock's club. Simmons gives the defense a dynamic playmaker capable of doing whatever is asked of him.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Jeudy makes violent cuts and has serious downfield speed. He'll bring a much-needed, electric element to Indianapolis' pass game (beyond T.Y. Hilton).
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
Eason doesn't have the fine details of playing the quarterback position down just yet, but his arm was made to rip it vertically in Bruce Arians' aggressive system.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
With the long, explosive and powerful Kinlaw, the Broncos will have one of the scariest defensive fronts in football in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Cornerback could be an option here for Atlanta, but Dan Quinn needs more pass rush on the outside. Epenesa can play anywhere and is more athletic than almost all humans his size.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Dallas has to go defense, and the front office will probably prioritize cornerback after likely losing Byron Jones in free agency.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
With Love in the mix, the Dolphins want a left tackle to protect his blindside, and Jones has an awesome blend of nastiness, power, and athleticism.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Raiders get their receiver to complement Tyrell Williams in Ruggs, and he'll hit big plays on short passes in Jon Gruden's West Coast offense.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Diggs isn't the best athlete at his position in this class. He's probably the meanest at the line of scrimmage, and his physicality at the catch point leads to many big plays for the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
The Eagles need receiving reinforcement. The 2019 season made that clear. Shenault was made to accumulate yards after the catch in a West Coast offense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Match made in football heaven here. Buffalo needs a catch-radius monster to play on the perimeter. Higgins has the best ball skills in the class and is 6-4.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'2" / 250 lbs
Uche has an elite first step and bend/dip ability around the edge. Plus he converts speed to power and can play off-ball linebacker in running situations. Important chess piece for Bill Belichick's defense that could lose some critical role players this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Reagor absolutely flies and plays in fast forward with the ball in his hands. If Sean Payton loved Brandin Cooks when he came into the league in 2014, he's going to be enamored with Reagor.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 278 lbs
Davidson was a rock on the edge for the past two years at Auburn but has bulked up into the 290s to present himself as an interior lineman. He has a good first step and a developed depot of pass-rushing moves with plenty of power in his punch.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
With this pick, the Dolphins get Love his wideout of the future -- who can really stretch the field -- in Aiyuk, after already grabbing the QB and his blindside protector, all in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Going back to this pairing because the Seahawks secondary needs reworking and Delpit is a long, intimidating safety prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Gross-Matos is the perfect, oversized defensive lineman the Ravens love. He's an ascending pass rusher too, thanks to an improving arsenal of moves at the point of attack and strength to set the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Greenard is a freaky edge rusher with NFL size and effortless wins around the corner on film. He also can sink into zone coverage on occasion. Tennessee has to improve its pass-rushing unit.
Round 1 - Pick 30
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
Blacklock's first step is probably the best in the class at his position, and his swipe move is effective when heads up with interior blockers. More beef on the interior for the Packers after getting gashed in the NFC title game.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
The Chiefs won a Super Bowl with Frank Clark and picking up Terrell Suggs for the playoffs at the edge rusher spot. They could use another piece that position, and Lewis is a tall, advanced outside linebacker type.
Round 1 - Pick 32
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Fulton is slightly on the smaller side but is as polished as they come at the cornerback spot with lightning-quick click-and-close capabilities in zone and outstanding mirroring skills down the field.
