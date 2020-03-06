2020 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Colts add explosive WR to support Philip Rivers, Vikings land top-10 talent

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow is talking about the Bengals retaining A.J. Green; he is going to Cincinnati.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins should absolutely consider Tua Tagovailoa, but odds are better that they do end up selecting Young.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Isaiah Simmons has made this a difficult decision for Detroit. There really is no wrong choice between those two players.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st It would not be a surprise if Dave Gettleman still addressed a need at offensive tackle with this selection, but Simmons is a special talent. There is a need at the position as well, so New York should swing back around to the offensive tackle position later.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Miami and Tagovailoa swiped right on each other a long time ago. The expectation is that they will come together in April.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles could target offensive tackle help here after adding Trai Turner. Despite Anthony Lynn's past with Tyrod Taylor, it is hard to envision the Chargers placing the entire fate of the organization in Taylor's hands.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Now that Carolina has added its apparent left tackle, the Panthers can turn their attention to supplementing the interior defensive line. Brown is a game-changer.

Round 1 - Pick 8 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Kyler Murray and Lamb reunite in Arizona. Larry Fitzgerald can increase his legacy by grooming the next star wide receiver in Phoenix.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville has taken some chances to improve its offensive tackle positions, but the Jags finally commit to a player who should be there for the long haul -- Wills.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Cleveland needs a left and right tackle. Wirfs primarily played right tackle for Iowa. The Browns need to address both sides, so it will be interesting to see whether or not they target Jason Peters, Trent Williams, Andrew Whitworth or another veteran for that left side, allowing Wirfs to remain on the right.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Becton is a monster of an offensive tackle prospect. He needs to improve his technique, but players his size are not expected to move the way in which he is capable.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas has been non-committal with Derek Carr for a reason. Carr is a viable option to allow success, but there is a ceiling to his play. If Jon Gruden wants to open up the offense, he needs a quarterback with a stronger arm.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The marriage of Indianapolis and Philip Rivers is a poorly kept secret at this point. If he does end up there, their focus should be adding another dynamic wide receiver to pair with T.Y. Hilton. The offense was a one-trick pony last year when Hilton was absent.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Tampa Bay may bring back Jameis Winston or add another veteran quarterback. It is unknown how long Bruce Arians intends to coach, so the Bucs must prioritize winning now. The focus should be adding an offensive tackle, running back and then best players available on defense. They are set in the pass-catching unit.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs can blaze his path to Denver. Drew Lock throwing to Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Ruggs is an ideal situation as long as they upgrade the protection.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa's stock is down for some people following the NFL combine, but his tape has not changed. He can impact the game in a lot of ways, similar to Cameron Jordan.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Henderson has great size and looked clean in his on-field workouts at the NFL combine. He is CB2 for me, which is a priority for Dallas if (and when) Byron Jones walks in free agency.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th When Miami selected Tua Tagovailoa, it meant that the Dolphins needed to invest heavily in their offensive line to protect him. Jones is the first piece to the puzzle as they build a formidable unit.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Higgins may be a bit of a reach here honestly, but Las Vegas showed its love for Clemson last year when they added Trayvon Mullen, Clelin Ferrell and Hunter Renfrow. Why not bring Higgins in this year? It would provide them with a viable downfield threat for Justin Herbert.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville has now traded away A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey. The cornerback position is a big need for them. Diggs has great genes and his brother, Stefon, has been able to provide him with some insight into stopping opposing wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th Jefferson has been WR4 for me behind CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. Philadelphia and Buffalo need wide receiver help so it would make sense for there to be a mini-run on the position. Jefferson high points the football and possesses elite body control.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Shenault provides Buffalo with a unique skill set. He is an underneath threat with John Brown operating over the top. The Bills should take two wide receivers before the end of the weekend.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Murray has become a popular pick for New England. The Pats could undergo some changes along that level of their defense this offseason so they are in need of an infusion of talent. He mentioned that he met with the Patriots while at the NFL combine.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton has to travel from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. He can gas up the Hyundai and drive down I-10 to his new home.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Kinlaw sliding to No. 25 overall is unexpected, but it benefits Minnesota. The entire defense needs some attention this offseason in the event that safety Anthony Harris does not return.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Chaisson is a gifted player capable of dropping into coverage, rushing the passer and stopping the run. As long as he stays healthy, he should pay big dividends.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th If Jadeveon Clowney walks in free agency, Seattle will need to replace him. Gross-Matos is not nearly as explosive, but he uses his hands well.

Round 1 - Pick 28 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Mark Ingram exceeded expectations in his first season with Baltimore, but he will turn 31 years old during the 2020 regular season. Swift offers a similar skill set and be a long-term answer at the position. The wear on his tires is not extensive after backing up the likes of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th Baun has the versatility to play on the edge or move inside. His high football IQ should be intriguing for Mike Vrabel, who played the position at a high level for 14 seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th I overheard a conversation between two Green Bay beat writers who mentioned two interesting names: Jonathan Taylor and Biadasz. Why would the Packers consider either when they have Corey Linsley and Aaron Jones? Both are entering the final years of their respective contracts. Instead of bending over backward to meet contract demands, they become proactive and draft a replacement. Philadelphia did the same thing last year when they selected Andre Dillard in the first round to replace Jason Peters, who, as we know now, is not returning to Philadelphia.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st McKinney is great value this late in the first round. He offers tremendous flexibility being able to play nickelback or either safety position. There will be a spot for him on the field regardless of what John Lynch does in free agency.