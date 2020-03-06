2020 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Colts add explosive WR to support Philip Rivers, Vikings land top-10 talent
Here's a three-round mock draft to dissect with less than two weeks remaining until free agency
The NFL should be announcing 2020 draft compensatory selections at any moment. In a special three-round mock draft, I addressed draft strategies for all 32 teams. The projected compensatory selections in italics at the end of the third round come courtesy of OverTheCap.com projections.
The idea of recent mock drafts has been to provide some scenarios that could potentially shake up the entire draft. They may not be likely, but they are not out of the realm of possibility. For example, check out a mock draft from last month where I had the Vikings trading Stefon Diggs to Baltimore right here. Last week's scenario featured Washington selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa No. 2 overall. This week, we've got other surprises ahead.
Does Tom Brady to the 49ers make sense? What about other potential moves? Will Brinson and the Pick Six Podcast Superfriends break down QBs, the CBA and more on the latest episode; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings. Let's kick this thing off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Joe Burrow is talking about the Bengals retaining A.J. Green; he is going to Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Redskins should absolutely consider Tua Tagovailoa, but odds are better that they do end up selecting Young.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Isaiah Simmons has made this a difficult decision for Detroit. There really is no wrong choice between those two players.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
It would not be a surprise if Dave Gettleman still addressed a need at offensive tackle with this selection, but Simmons is a special talent. There is a need at the position as well, so New York should swing back around to the offensive tackle position later.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Miami and Tagovailoa swiped right on each other a long time ago. The expectation is that they will come together in April.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Los Angeles could target offensive tackle help here after adding Trai Turner. Despite Anthony Lynn's past with Tyrod Taylor, it is hard to envision the Chargers placing the entire fate of the organization in Taylor's hands.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Now that Carolina has added its apparent left tackle, the Panthers can turn their attention to supplementing the interior defensive line. Brown is a game-changer.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Kyler Murray and Lamb reunite in Arizona. Larry Fitzgerald can increase his legacy by grooming the next star wide receiver in Phoenix.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Jacksonville has taken some chances to improve its offensive tackle positions, but the Jags finally commit to a player who should be there for the long haul -- Wills.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Cleveland needs a left and right tackle. Wirfs primarily played right tackle for Iowa. The Browns need to address both sides, so it will be interesting to see whether or not they target Jason Peters, Trent Williams, Andrew Whitworth or another veteran for that left side, allowing Wirfs to remain on the right.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Becton is a monster of an offensive tackle prospect. He needs to improve his technique, but players his size are not expected to move the way in which he is capable.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Las Vegas has been non-committal with Derek Carr for a reason. Carr is a viable option to allow success, but there is a ceiling to his play. If Jon Gruden wants to open up the offense, he needs a quarterback with a stronger arm.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The marriage of Indianapolis and Philip Rivers is a poorly kept secret at this point. If he does end up there, their focus should be adding another dynamic wide receiver to pair with T.Y. Hilton. The offense was a one-trick pony last year when Hilton was absent.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Tampa Bay may bring back Jameis Winston or add another veteran quarterback. It is unknown how long Bruce Arians intends to coach, so the Bucs must prioritize winning now. The focus should be adding an offensive tackle, running back and then best players available on defense. They are set in the pass-catching unit.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Ruggs can blaze his path to Denver. Drew Lock throwing to Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Ruggs is an ideal situation as long as they upgrade the protection.
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Epenesa's stock is down for some people following the NFL combine, but his tape has not changed. He can impact the game in a lot of ways, similar to Cameron Jordan.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Henderson has great size and looked clean in his on-field workouts at the NFL combine. He is CB2 for me, which is a priority for Dallas if (and when) Byron Jones walks in free agency.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
When Miami selected Tua Tagovailoa, it meant that the Dolphins needed to invest heavily in their offensive line to protect him. Jones is the first piece to the puzzle as they build a formidable unit.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Higgins may be a bit of a reach here honestly, but Las Vegas showed its love for Clemson last year when they added Trayvon Mullen, Clelin Ferrell and Hunter Renfrow. Why not bring Higgins in this year? It would provide them with a viable downfield threat for Justin Herbert.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Jacksonville has now traded away A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey. The cornerback position is a big need for them. Diggs has great genes and his brother, Stefon, has been able to provide him with some insight into stopping opposing wide receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Jefferson has been WR4 for me behind CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. Philadelphia and Buffalo need wide receiver help so it would make sense for there to be a mini-run on the position. Jefferson high points the football and possesses elite body control.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Shenault provides Buffalo with a unique skill set. He is an underneath threat with John Brown operating over the top. The Bills should take two wide receivers before the end of the weekend.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Murray has become a popular pick for New England. The Pats could undergo some changes along that level of their defense this offseason so they are in need of an infusion of talent. He mentioned that he met with the Patriots while at the NFL combine.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Fulton has to travel from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. He can gas up the Hyundai and drive down I-10 to his new home.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Kinlaw sliding to No. 25 overall is unexpected, but it benefits Minnesota. The entire defense needs some attention this offseason in the event that safety Anthony Harris does not return.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Chaisson is a gifted player capable of dropping into coverage, rushing the passer and stopping the run. As long as he stays healthy, he should pay big dividends.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
If Jadeveon Clowney walks in free agency, Seattle will need to replace him. Gross-Matos is not nearly as explosive, but he uses his hands well.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Mark Ingram exceeded expectations in his first season with Baltimore, but he will turn 31 years old during the 2020 regular season. Swift offers a similar skill set and be a long-term answer at the position. The wear on his tires is not extensive after backing up the likes of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in recent years.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
I overheard a conversation between two Green Bay beat writers who mentioned two interesting names: Jonathan Taylor and Biadasz. Why would the Packers consider either when they have Corey Linsley and Aaron Jones? Both are entering the final years of their respective contracts. Instead of bending over backward to meet contract demands, they become proactive and draft a replacement. Philadelphia did the same thing last year when they selected Andre Dillard in the first round to replace Jason Peters, who, as we know now, is not returning to Philadelphia.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
McKinney is great value this late in the first round. He offers tremendous flexibility being able to play nickelback or either safety position. There will be a spot for him on the field regardless of what John Lynch does in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Kansas City won the Super Bowl but they still have some big needs. The offensive line and cornerback units should be addressed. Hall is the best available in the latter category.
Round 2
33. Bengals - Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
34. Colts - Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
35. Lions - Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
36. Giants - Austin Jackson, OT, USC
37. Chargers - Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
38. Panthers - A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
39. Dolphins - Grant Delpit, S, LSU
40. Cardinals - Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State
41. Browns - Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
42. Jaguars - Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
43. Bears - Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana
44. Colts - Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
45. Buccaneers - Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
46. Broncos - Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
47. Falcons - Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
48. Jets - Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan
49. Steelers - Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
50. Bears - Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
51. Cowboys - James Lynch, DT, Baylor
52. Rams - Cesar Ruiz, OG, Michigan
53. Eagles - Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
54. Bills - Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
55. Falcons - J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
56. Dolphins - Matt Peart, OT, UCONN
57. Texans - Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
58. Vikings - Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
59. Seahawks - Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
60. Ravens - Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
61. Titans - Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn
62. Packers - Zack Moss, RB, Utah
63. Chiefs - Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
64. Seahawks - Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
Round 3
65. Bengals - Ashtyn Davis, S, California
66. Redskins - Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
67. Lions - Jon Greenard, EDGE, Florida
68. Jets - Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
69. Panthers - Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
70. Dolphins - Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
71. Chargers - John Simpson, OG, Clemson
72. Cardinals - Logan Stenberg, OG, Kentucky
73. Jaguars - Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
74. Browns - Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
75. Colts - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
76. Buccaneers - Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida
77. Broncos - Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame
78. Falcons - Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
79. Jets - K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
80. Raiders - Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
81. Raiders - Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
82. Cowboys - Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
83. Broncos - Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia
84. Rams - Trey Adams, OT, Washington
85. Eagles - Kyle Dugger, LB, Lenoir-Rhyne
86. Bills - Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
87. Patriots - Justin Madubuike, DE, Texas A&M
88. Saints - Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
89. Vikings - Hakeem Adeniji, OG, Kansas
90. Browns - Kevin Dotson, OG, Louisiana
91. Raiders - Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn
92. Ravens - Jeremy Chinn, LB, Southern Illinois
93. Titans - Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah
94. Packers - Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
95. Broncos - Nick Harris, C, Washington
96. Chiefs - Jonah Jackson, OG, Ohio State
97. Patriots - Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
98. Giants - Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
99. Patriots - Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
100. Seahawks - Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
101. Texans - Lloyd Cushenberry, OG, LSU
102. Steelers - Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jags not ruling out draft pick trades
The Jaguars currently have two first round picks and 10 draft picks overall
-
Senior Bowl changing stadiums in 2021
The annual college football all-star game will remain in Mobile, but in a different stadium
-
Bengals keeping options open at QB
Burrow to the Bengals is not a foregone conclusion
-
Patriots meet with Trautman at combine
Trautman caught 28 touchdowns during his final three seasons at Dayton
-
Mock Draft: Cowboys trade Dak for picks
You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts
-
2020 draft's top small-school prospects
Assessing the top small-school prospects in the 2020 draft class