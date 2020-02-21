2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jets trade up, Vikings trade Stefon Diggs and then draft his brother
A few new trade scenarios were explored in this week's mock draft
There are likely trade scenarios and then there are less likely trade scenarios. Rather than getting bogged down with what has become common, let's explore other possibilities. There are a few teams that may need to move up in the draft order to secure a prospect at a position of need. In today's mock draft, the New York Jets get aggressive. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, the relationship with wide receiver Stefon Diggs has grown toxic and the only resolution comes via trade.
The draft order is set. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Let's kick this thing off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Joe Burrow doesn't want to go to Cincinnati? It is an overblown narrative.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Washington fields some trade offers but decides it is in their best interest to stay put and take the elite pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
It is calm. The trade market for quarterbacks was not as robust as many, including the Lions, expected so Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn hold tight and take Okudah.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Quarterback-needy teams do not feel the urgency to trade up so they sit on their picks. New York, meanwhile, secures a player considered to be one of the best offensive tackle prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Tagovailoa and the Dolphins finally unite but not at No. 1 as many expected prior to the season. Miami is willing to let him sit out his rookie season.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Los Angeles punts on the quarterback position and upgrades the heart of their defense with Brown. Although massive in size, Brown is not just a run stopper; he is more than capable of applying pressure from the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Matt Rhule likes to roll his quarterbacks so he takes one fit to throw on the run and from different arm angles. Seeing Justin Herbert still on the board, some teams below start making calls.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
New York looks at the teams sitting 8-9-10 and decides they should nab one of those offensive tackles before a run occurs. Becton is off the board in exchange for No. 11 overall and a 2020 third-round pick. They have two third-round picks following an in-season trade of Leonard Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Jacksonville calmly watches as Simmons falls into their lap. A year ago, they were the beneficiaries of Josh Allen's slide to No. 7 overall. Lightning strikes twice for the evidently fortunate franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Browns are faced with a decision between Tristan Wirfs and Thomas. Either would be a great fit but they pass in the card for Thomas to protect Baker Mayfield next season.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
After moving back a few spots and picking up an additional pick, Arizona selects Kyler Murray's favorite target at Oklahoma -- Lamb. They reunite with visions of grandeur in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock may not have envisioned Herbert would still be on the board but they capitalize on the gift of circumstance. Herbert leads the organization into the Las Vegas era.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Indianapolis has been too reliant on T.Y. Hilton's availability over the years. And Hilton has been injury prone. They become less dependent by adding Jeudy, who is the draft's best technician. Now, do they sign Philip Rivers?
Round 1 - Pick 14
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Tampa Bay has some needs but arguably none are more important than offensive tackle. They supply their next quarterback with some additional protection off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Courtland Sutton. Noah Fant. Drew Lock. Ruggs. Add some more talent across the offensive line and Denver will be able to exclusively focus on upgrading the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa to the Falcons may sound like a broken record at this point but there is a reason. He would be a great fit for Dan Quinn's scheme given they were in desperate need of pass rush support in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Dallas needs a safety. If Byron Jones walks, then they need a cornerback and a safety. Delpit has seen his stock diminish but I believe a strong combine performance will get his name trending back in the right direction.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Miami can ill-afford exiting the first round without addressing the offensive tackle position; especially after adding a recently injury-prone Tagovailoa. Jones will need some development, but that was once said about Ja'Wuan James as well.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
After adding their quarterback, and without a top wide receiver prospect available, Las Vegas addresses the interior defensive line. They make a move to get younger with a pick for the future.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
After adding Simmons with the first of two first-round picks, Jacksonville cements their early bid for the best draft on paper. McKinney is a tremendous talent with uber-versatility. He can fulfill a variety of roles in the new-look Jaguars defense that has added Josh Allen, Simmons and McKinney over the span of two years.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Philadelphia, in desperate need of some pass-catchers, drafts Higgins, a gifted player, and hope that he can stay healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Rather than reaching for a wide receiver to chase down Josh Allen's passes, Buffalo makes the wise choice of taking one of the best players on the board, which happens to be an ideal replacement for veteran Jerry Hughes.
Round 1 - Pick 23
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Kyle Van Voy and Jamie Collins are scheduled to hit free agency next month. If you believe that Bill Belichick does not have a contingency plan in place, then you do not know Belichick. Chaisson is a Top-10 caliber talent if he remains healthy and is deployed in a manner that best suits his skillset.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
New Orleans has an odd assortment of middle linebackers. They abandon the platoon model for a young, active sideline to sideline linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Minnesota adds some pass rush talent up the middle. Gallimore is an active player that should rejuvenate the rest of the defense.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
Miami landed a quarterback and an offensive tackle tasked with protecting him. Their next objective is to upgrade their pass rush. Lewis can step in and fulfill that objective.
Round 1 - Pick 27
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Henderson is a long cornerback similar to what Seattle has prioritized in the past. He is such a fluid player with high upside.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 28
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Minnesota trades Diggs back home to Baltimore in exchange for the No. 28 overall selection. Lamar Jackson gets another weapon to help stretch the field on offense. Meanwhile, the Vikings draft his younger brother with the pick acquired. Cornerback is a big need for them.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Green Bay has not taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002. They also hadn't been notoriously big spenders in free agency until last offseason either. The Packers have Davante Adams and Laviska Shenault for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs
Jefferson provides some big-play ability with his great body control and evasive abilities after the catch. San Francisco added Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders last year but they still need more consistency at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Kansas City needs to plug a hole at cornerback. Hall is coming off an injury but has not slipped in the rankings. He is a special player when healthy. The Chiefs would be wise to take him late in the first round.
-
-
-
-
-
-
