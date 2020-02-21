2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jets trade up, Vikings trade Stefon Diggs and then draft his brother

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow doesn't want to go to Cincinnati? It is an overblown narrative.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Washington fields some trade offers but decides it is in their best interest to stay put and take the elite pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st It is calm. The trade market for quarterbacks was not as robust as many, including the Lions, expected so Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn hold tight and take Okudah.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Quarterback-needy teams do not feel the urgency to trade up so they sit on their picks. New York, meanwhile, secures a player considered to be one of the best offensive tackle prospects.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Tagovailoa and the Dolphins finally unite but not at No. 1 as many expected prior to the season. Miami is willing to let him sit out his rookie season.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Los Angeles punts on the quarterback position and upgrades the heart of their defense with Brown. Although massive in size, Brown is not just a run stopper; he is more than capable of applying pressure from the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Matt Rhule likes to roll his quarterbacks so he takes one fit to throw on the run and from different arm angles. Seeing Justin Herbert still on the board, some teams below start making calls.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 8 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th New York looks at the teams sitting 8-9-10 and decides they should nab one of those offensive tackles before a run occurs. Becton is off the board in exchange for No. 11 overall and a 2020 third-round pick. They have two third-round picks following an in-season trade of Leonard Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville calmly watches as Simmons falls into their lap. A year ago, they were the beneficiaries of Josh Allen's slide to No. 7 overall. Lightning strikes twice for the evidently fortunate franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns are faced with a decision between Tristan Wirfs and Thomas. Either would be a great fit but they pass in the card for Thomas to protect Baker Mayfield next season.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st After moving back a few spots and picking up an additional pick, Arizona selects Kyler Murray's favorite target at Oklahoma -- Lamb. They reunite with visions of grandeur in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock may not have envisioned Herbert would still be on the board but they capitalize on the gift of circumstance. Herbert leads the organization into the Las Vegas era.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis has been too reliant on T.Y. Hilton's availability over the years. And Hilton has been injury prone. They become less dependent by adding Jeudy, who is the draft's best technician. Now, do they sign Philip Rivers?

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Tampa Bay has some needs but arguably none are more important than offensive tackle. They supply their next quarterback with some additional protection off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Courtland Sutton. Noah Fant. Drew Lock. Ruggs. Add some more talent across the offensive line and Denver will be able to exclusively focus on upgrading the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa to the Falcons may sound like a broken record at this point but there is a reason. He would be a great fit for Dan Quinn's scheme given they were in desperate need of pass rush support in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas needs a safety. If Byron Jones walks, then they need a cornerback and a safety. Delpit has seen his stock diminish but I believe a strong combine performance will get his name trending back in the right direction.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Miami can ill-afford exiting the first round without addressing the offensive tackle position; especially after adding a recently injury-prone Tagovailoa. Jones will need some development, but that was once said about Ja'Wuan James as well.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd After adding their quarterback, and without a top wide receiver prospect available, Las Vegas addresses the interior defensive line. They make a move to get younger with a pick for the future.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st After adding Simmons with the first of two first-round picks, Jacksonville cements their early bid for the best draft on paper. McKinney is a tremendous talent with uber-versatility. He can fulfill a variety of roles in the new-look Jaguars defense that has added Josh Allen, Simmons and McKinney over the span of two years.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Philadelphia, in desperate need of some pass-catchers, drafts Higgins, a gifted player, and hope that he can stay healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Rather than reaching for a wide receiver to chase down Josh Allen's passes, Buffalo makes the wise choice of taking one of the best players on the board, which happens to be an ideal replacement for veteran Jerry Hughes.

Round 1 - Pick 23 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Kyle Van Voy and Jamie Collins are scheduled to hit free agency next month. If you believe that Bill Belichick does not have a contingency plan in place, then you do not know Belichick. Chaisson is a Top-10 caliber talent if he remains healthy and is deployed in a manner that best suits his skillset.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd New Orleans has an odd assortment of middle linebackers. They abandon the platoon model for a young, active sideline to sideline linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota adds some pass rush talent up the middle. Gallimore is an active player that should rejuvenate the rest of the defense.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th Miami landed a quarterback and an offensive tackle tasked with protecting him. Their next objective is to upgrade their pass rush. Lewis can step in and fulfill that objective.

Round 1 - Pick 27 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Henderson is a long cornerback similar to what Seattle has prioritized in the past. He is such a fluid player with high upside.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 28 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Minnesota trades Diggs back home to Baltimore in exchange for the No. 28 overall selection. Lamar Jackson gets another weapon to help stretch the field on offense. Meanwhile, the Vikings draft his younger brother with the pick acquired. Cornerback is a big need for them.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th Baun is a smart player that does a great job separating himself from defenders. Mike Vrabel will move him all over the field to create opportunities.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Green Bay has not taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002. They also hadn't been notoriously big spenders in free agency until last offseason either. The Packers have Davante Adams and Laviska Shenault for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th Jefferson provides some big-play ability with his great body control and evasive abilities after the catch. San Francisco added Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders last year but they still need more consistency at the position.