2020 NFL Mock Draft: Redskins take Tua Tagovailoa with plan to trade Dwayne Haskins, four QBs go in top six

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow silenced any concerns that he would refuse to play for Cincinnati. It was the only obstacle remaining before the two parties came together.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st If the NFL Draft were a straight forward venture then there would be no need for mock drafts. A year ago, the Cardinals selected Kyler Murray one year after drafting Josh Rosen in the top 10. If Washington comes to the conclusion that Tagovailoa is a better long-term option than Dwayne Haskins, why would they not take him and then deal Haskins for additional draft capital?

Round 1 - Pick 3 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Detroit has been posturing for a trade down all offseason, but that changes when they see Young on the board for them. The Lions hold firm and take the draft's best overall talent.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants could go in a number of directions: linebacker, cornerback and offensive tackle all make sense. Dave Gettleman used one of the team's three 2019 first-round picks on a cornerback, but that did not fix the issue.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Miami was forced to react to Washington's decision to take Tagovailoa. The Dolphins select a player they deem to be the next best: Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles seems to be projecting this idea that they are satisfied with Tyrod Taylor. The Bills and Browns were not satisfied with the veteran, so the Chargers could be selling a bill of goods as well. Love is an intriguing talent with a promising skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina replaces Luke Kuechly with a modern era linebacker. Simmons can cover sideline to sideline and bring a lot of speed to that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st After locking down a quarterback, Arizona turns its attention to surrounding him with a familiar talent in Lamb. The Oklahoma product has great body control and is a magician after the catch. He should provide stability to that position for quite some time.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville needs help along the interior defensive line but it likely did not expect Brown to be on the board at this pick. His presence allows Josh Allen, Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue to roam freely and impose their will on the opposition.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Cleveland expected a run on offensive tackles to occur before its selection but it never happened. They have their pick of the litter and tag Becton as the best available tackle prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets address arguably their largest offseason objective with the selection of Wills. The team has invested in Sam Darnold as the future, so it makes sense to surround him with players who can elevate his game.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Jeudy is a technician on the field. Mike Mayock will likely fall in love with the way that he approaches the game. The franchise was clearly infatuated with Alabama last year so that continues into 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Indianapolis is not forced to make a quarterback decision now, with Love off the board. In his absence, they select Higgins, who will make the offense less dependent upon the health of T.Y. Hilton.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Tampa Bay will be thanking its lucky stars that one of the draft's best linemen is still on the board. They would have been pigeon-holed into addressing their front seven otherwise. Thomas has been a bit of a victim of over-evaluation lately.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd The Broncos and Ruggs. I am going to speak this into existence.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta is going through some wholesale changes along the front seven with the idea of building around Grady Jarrett. Reasonably speaking, one could expect the pick to benefit either its linebacker unit or the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas has several free agents along that front seven. Kinlaw could fill one of those gaps created by a free agent. The Cowboys must first address Amari Cooper, Byron Jones and Dak Prescott this offseason.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Wirfs was not expected to fall this far. His selection likely does not squash the team's desire to add an offensive tackle. While Wirfs could play offensive tackle in the NFL, he could be a really special offensive guard.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th Las Vegas is left with the option of selecting Eason or punting until the following year. There are a lot of traits Eason possesses that could be developed, but he carries a large amount of risk as well. No risk, no reward.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Henderson should be the second cornerback off the board because his upside is larger than that of his peers outside of Jeff Okudah. Jacksonville uses the pick that they acquired in exchange for Jalen Ramsey to select his replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 21 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Philadelphia is not in the business of reaching to fill a need so they let the board fall in place before selecting Chaisson to address the Sam. Chaisson could be a sack producer if a team cuts him loose and allows him to play more freely.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Buffalo has some solid options at safety, but McKinney could make a solid nickelback until one of those players moves along. There are shades of Minkah Fitzpatrick to McKinney's game. The Bills grow stronger in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd New England could address its linebacker unit with Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins scheduled to hit free agency. Murray is an active player who needs to operate in a more structured manner. Bill Belichick could harness his talents and optimize his ability.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The Saints add Shenault to operate underneath Michael Thomas. New Orleans has to know that Drew Brees' career is coming to an end soon after this season so they look to make a splash while their Super Bowl window remains open.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The NFC Championship Game showed that the Vikings need to strengthen their game in the trenches. Gallimore is a strong player who plays with maximum effort. He should provide a jolt to those pass rushers on either side of him.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 7th After adding Tua Tagovailoa and Tristan Wirfs, Miami addresses the offensive tackle position with a rising commodity. Jackson did not begin the season at full health because he made a selfless decision to support his sister via a bone marrow transplant. As the season progressed, so did Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Diggs fits the Seattle mold. He is a long player, which fans have come to associate with the Seahawks. He is also the younger brother of Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Josh Uche EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 8th Baltimore could theoretically lose Matt Judon this offseason. Uche stands out as a potential solution because he is strong and quick twitch, which is what the Ravens have targeted in that spot over the years.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th Zack Baun or Lewis could be the choice for Tennessee. The Titans need to make some changes in the linebacker room so Lewis, who has a lot of upside, could be a fit.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th Jefferson is special in the way that he attacks the ball downfield. He has great body control and would provide Aaron Rodgers with another explosive outlet. Green Bay has not invested in the wide receiver position over the years so it could be foolish to expect them to buck the trend now. Times are changing in the north, however.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco could have some holes in its secondary depending on what occurs in free agency. Delpit is the best talent available and could be a home run if his ankle heals fully. He was a top-10 overall talent coming into 2019 but his play diminished. Could his ankle be at fault?