2020 NFL Mock Draft: Redskins take Tua Tagovailoa with plan to trade Dwayne Haskins, four QBs go in top six
The Redskins could shake up the entire draft in one fell swoop
The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two months away. The draft order and top prospects available seems cut and dry right now, but there is so much that could lead to change. Upon the conclusion of the NFL Scouting Combine, the attention turns to pro days and, more importantly, free agency. The draft needs depicted for each NFL team could change drastically depending on the choices made in free agency.
The idea of recent mock drafts has been to provide some scenarios that could potentially shake up the entire draft. They may not be likely but they are not out of the realm of possibility either (you can check out last week's where I had the Vikings trading Stefon Diggs to Baltimore right here). Today's scenario is one of those.
Which players have helped their draft stock the most at the NFL combine? Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson break down the QBs, WRs, TEs and more. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
The draft order is set. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings. Let's kick this thing off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Joe Burrow silenced any concerns that he would refuse to play for Cincinnati. It was the only obstacle remaining before the two parties came together.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
If the NFL Draft were a straight forward venture then there would be no need for mock drafts. A year ago, the Cardinals selected Kyler Murray one year after drafting Josh Rosen in the top 10. If Washington comes to the conclusion that Tagovailoa is a better long-term option than Dwayne Haskins, why would they not take him and then deal Haskins for additional draft capital?
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Detroit has been posturing for a trade down all offseason, but that changes when they see Young on the board for them. The Lions hold firm and take the draft's best overall talent.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Giants could go in a number of directions: linebacker, cornerback and offensive tackle all make sense. Dave Gettleman used one of the team's three 2019 first-round picks on a cornerback, but that did not fix the issue.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Miami was forced to react to Washington's decision to take Tagovailoa. The Dolphins select a player they deem to be the next best: Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Los Angeles seems to be projecting this idea that they are satisfied with Tyrod Taylor. The Bills and Browns were not satisfied with the veteran, so the Chargers could be selling a bill of goods as well. Love is an intriguing talent with a promising skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Carolina replaces Luke Kuechly with a modern era linebacker. Simmons can cover sideline to sideline and bring a lot of speed to that defense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
After locking down a quarterback, Arizona turns its attention to surrounding him with a familiar talent in Lamb. The Oklahoma product has great body control and is a magician after the catch. He should provide stability to that position for quite some time.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Jacksonville needs help along the interior defensive line but it likely did not expect Brown to be on the board at this pick. His presence allows Josh Allen, Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue to roam freely and impose their will on the opposition.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Cleveland expected a run on offensive tackles to occur before its selection but it never happened. They have their pick of the litter and tag Becton as the best available tackle prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The Jets address arguably their largest offseason objective with the selection of Wills. The team has invested in Sam Darnold as the future, so it makes sense to surround him with players who can elevate his game.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Jeudy is a technician on the field. Mike Mayock will likely fall in love with the way that he approaches the game. The franchise was clearly infatuated with Alabama last year so that continues into 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Indianapolis is not forced to make a quarterback decision now, with Love off the board. In his absence, they select Higgins, who will make the offense less dependent upon the health of T.Y. Hilton.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Tampa Bay will be thanking its lucky stars that one of the draft's best linemen is still on the board. They would have been pigeon-holed into addressing their front seven otherwise. Thomas has been a bit of a victim of over-evaluation lately.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
The Broncos and Ruggs. I am going to speak this into existence.
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Atlanta is going through some wholesale changes along the front seven with the idea of building around Grady Jarrett. Reasonably speaking, one could expect the pick to benefit either its linebacker unit or the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Dallas has several free agents along that front seven. Kinlaw could fill one of those gaps created by a free agent. The Cowboys must first address Amari Cooper, Byron Jones and Dak Prescott this offseason.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wirfs was not expected to fall this far. His selection likely does not squash the team's desire to add an offensive tackle. While Wirfs could play offensive tackle in the NFL, he could be a really special offensive guard.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Las Vegas is left with the option of selecting Eason or punting until the following year. There are a lot of traits Eason possesses that could be developed, but he carries a large amount of risk as well. No risk, no reward.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Henderson should be the second cornerback off the board because his upside is larger than that of his peers outside of Jeff Okudah. Jacksonville uses the pick that they acquired in exchange for Jalen Ramsey to select his replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 21
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Philadelphia is not in the business of reaching to fill a need so they let the board fall in place before selecting Chaisson to address the Sam. Chaisson could be a sack producer if a team cuts him loose and allows him to play more freely.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Buffalo has some solid options at safety, but McKinney could make a solid nickelback until one of those players moves along. There are shades of Minkah Fitzpatrick to McKinney's game. The Bills grow stronger in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
New England could address its linebacker unit with Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins scheduled to hit free agency. Murray is an active player who needs to operate in a more structured manner. Bill Belichick could harness his talents and optimize his ability.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
The Saints add Shenault to operate underneath Michael Thomas. New Orleans has to know that Drew Brees' career is coming to an end soon after this season so they look to make a splash while their Super Bowl window remains open.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
The NFC Championship Game showed that the Vikings need to strengthen their game in the trenches. Gallimore is a strong player who plays with maximum effort. He should provide a jolt to those pass rushers on either side of him.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
After adding Tua Tagovailoa and Tristan Wirfs, Miami addresses the offensive tackle position with a rising commodity. Jackson did not begin the season at full health because he made a selfless decision to support his sister via a bone marrow transplant. As the season progressed, so did Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Diggs fits the Seattle mold. He is a long player, which fans have come to associate with the Seahawks. He is also the younger brother of Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Baltimore could theoretically lose Matt Judon this offseason. Uche stands out as a potential solution because he is strong and quick twitch, which is what the Ravens have targeted in that spot over the years.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Zack Baun or Lewis could be the choice for Tennessee. The Titans need to make some changes in the linebacker room so Lewis, who has a lot of upside, could be a fit.
Round 1 - Pick 30
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Jefferson is special in the way that he attacks the ball downfield. He has great body control and would provide Aaron Rodgers with another explosive outlet. Green Bay has not invested in the wide receiver position over the years so it could be foolish to expect them to buck the trend now. Times are changing in the north, however.
Round 1 - Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
San Francisco could have some holes in its secondary depending on what occurs in free agency. Delpit is the best talent available and could be a home run if his ankle heals fully. He was a top-10 overall talent coming into 2019 but his play diminished. Could his ankle be at fault?
Round 1 - Pick 32
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Kansas City could go in a number of directions, with the offensive line and cornerback weighing most heavily. Center Tyler Biadasz or Hall could make for a nice addition to the squad.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Combine: Big workouts for Mims, Claypool
The Baylor receiver's draft stock is skyrocketing into the first-round range after his combine...
-
NFL Combine live updates/results
Here's your one-stop shop for all the latest updates on the 2020 NFL Combine
-
Ruggs falls short of combine 40 record
The Alabama burner absolutely flew down the track in Indy, but it wasn't fast enough to set...
-
Combine weigh-in: Okudah, Dugger winners
The top corner in this class and a small-school riser rocked the scales Thursday morning
-
Jefferson dealing with Jones fracture
The NFL prospect needs surgery, which will prevent him from working out at the combine
-
Redskins to meet with Tagovailoa, Burrow
The Redskins could be open to a new quarterback.