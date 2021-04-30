The Chicago Bears selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Fields, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

1. Bears: A

Pete Prisco: They gave up a lot, but they ended up with the second-best quarterback in the draft. It's a bold move, but necessary.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: The Bears have to be elated to get the second-most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft at 11th overall. Justin Fields has a big arm, good accuracy and incredible playmaking skills. Questions about how well he can read defenses have been answered and refining his gunslinger mentality will be key, but he's got the goods to be useful in Fantasy. So when will it happen? Fantasy managers might hesitate to draft Fields until it's clear he's a Week 1 starter, but we might actually get there -- he's got a clear and easy path to start with only Andy Dalton standing in his way. Having Allen Robinson to throw to will help, plus Fields' willingness to run gives him the element to become a Fantasy stud. He'll get drafted late by patient Fantasy managers this fall.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Cam Newton

Best trait: Foot speed

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wing span Ohio State 6' 2 6/8" 227 9 1/8" 32 4/8" 74 1/8"

Strengths

Great foot speed to get yards on the ground

Very accurate

Tough

Weaknesses