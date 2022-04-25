Draft week has arrived as the 2022 NFL Draft commences Thursday from Las Vegas. To start a week of final mock drafts and rumor wrangling, CBSSports.com is putting out its final prospect rankings. Who should your favorite team pick in the first round?
|1. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
|2. Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
|3. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|4. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|5. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|6. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
|7. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|8. Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
|9. Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa
|10. Ikem Ekwonu, OL, N.C. State
|11. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
|12. Drake London, WR, USC
|13. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia
|14. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|15. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
|16. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|17. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
|18. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
|19. Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State
|20. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|21. Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan
|22. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|23. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
|24. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
|25. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
Hutchinson will end the pre-draft process as CBSSports.com's No. 1 overall prospect. Four offensive linemen finished in the top 10 with Neal, Ekwonu, Cross and Linderbaum joining the party. Three defensive backs made the list. Thibodeaux and Ohio State's Wilson were the other two top-10 representatives.
The two positions most represented in the top 25 were the cornerbacks and edge rushers. Liberty's Willis was the only quarterback to be included among the top grouping. It is difficult to project how many and which quarterbacks are going to hear their name(s) called Thursday night. Nine SEC prospects were in the top 25, which makes them the most well-represented conference. Georgia's Davis is the only interior defender to make the top 25.
|26. George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
|27. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia
|28. Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
|29. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
|30. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
|31. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
|32. George Pickens, WR, Georgia
|33. Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
|34. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
|35. Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
|36. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
|37. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|38. Daniel Faalele, OL, Minnesota
|39. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
|40. Logan Hall, DL, Houston
|41. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
|42. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
|43. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
|44. David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
|45. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
|46. Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
|47. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
|48. Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
|49. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
|50. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Three quarterbacks (Pickett, Corral and Howell) were in the second tier. Michigan's Ojabo fell to No. 44 overall after suffering a torn Achilles. Michigan State's Walker III is the first running back to appear at No. 49 overall. Three Penn State players (Ebiketie, Brisker and Dotson) were in consecutive order from Nos. 41-43. Through the top 50, the wide receivers are the most well-represented (9) followed by the edge rushers (8). Six Georgia players were ranked in the top 32.
|51. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
|52. Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
|53. Rasheed Walker, OL, Penn State
|54. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
|55. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
|56. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
|57. Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga
|58. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
|59. Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis
|60. Cam Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State
|61. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
|62. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
|63. Max Mitchell, OL, Louisiana
|64. Demarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
|65. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
|66. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
|67. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
|68. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
|69. Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa
|70. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
|71. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
|72. Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
|73. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
|74. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State
|75. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
|76. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
|77. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
|78. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
|79. Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
|80. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
|81. Travis Jones, DL, UConn
|82. Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
|83. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
|84. Cordale Flott, S, LSU
|85. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
|86. Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
|87. Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
|88. Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas
|89. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
|90. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
|91. David Bell, WR, Purdue
|92. Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin
|93. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|94. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
|95. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
|96. Nick Cross, S, Maryland
|97. Dohnovan West, OL, Arizona State
|98. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma
|99. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
|100. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
Colorado State's McBride is the first tight end on the list at No. 51 overall. Three more running backs (Iowa State's Hall, Texas A&M's Spiller and Florida's Pierce) made the top 100. Ridder was the only other quarterback to fall into this range. The depth at edge rusher continues well into Day 3 with seven more prospects.
|101. Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
|102. Kalia Davis, DL, UCF
|103. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
|104. Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia
|105. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
|106. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
|107. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State
|108. Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB
|109. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
|110. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon
|111. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State
|112. Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan
|113. Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky
|114. Adam Anderson, EDGE, Georgia
|115. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
|116. Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State
|117. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
|118. Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee
|119. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
|120. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
|121. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
|122. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
|123. Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State
|124. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
|125. Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah
|126. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
|127. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
|128. Damone Clark, LB, LSU
|129. Kellen Diesch, OL, Arizona State
|130. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State
|131. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
|132. Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State
|133. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
|134. Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma
|135. Dane Belton, DB, Iowa
|136. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
|137. Spencer Burford, OL, UTSA
|138. Ed Ingram, OL, LSU
|139. Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee
|140. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
|141. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
|142. Lecitus Smith, OL, Virginia Tech
|143. Zamir White, RB, Georgia
|144. Cade Otton, TE, Washington
|145. Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee
|146. DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky
|147. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan
|148. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
|149. Micheal Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M
|150. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State