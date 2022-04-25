gettyimages-1237520912-1.jpg
Draft week has arrived as the 2022 NFL Draft commences Thursday from Las Vegas. To start a week of final mock drafts and rumor wrangling, CBSSports.com is putting out its final prospect rankings. Who should your favorite team pick in the first round?

1. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
2. Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
3. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
4. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
5. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
6. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
7. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
8. Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
9. Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa
10. Ikem Ekwonu, OL, N.C. State
11. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
12. Drake London, WR, USC
13. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia
14. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
15. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
16. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
17. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
18. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
19. Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State
20. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
21. Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan
22. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
23. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
24. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
25. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Hutchinson will end the pre-draft process as CBSSports.com's No. 1 overall prospect. Four offensive linemen finished in the top 10 with Neal, Ekwonu, Cross and Linderbaum joining the party. Three defensive backs made the list. Thibodeaux and Ohio State's Wilson were the other two top-10 representatives. 

The two positions most represented in the top 25 were the cornerbacks and edge rushers. Liberty's Willis was the only quarterback to be included among the top grouping. It is difficult to project how many and which quarterbacks are going to hear their name(s) called Thursday night. Nine SEC prospects were in the top 25, which makes them the most well-represented conference. Georgia's Davis is the only interior defender to make the top 25. 

26. George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
27. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia
28. Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
29. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
30. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
31. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
32. George Pickens, WR, Georgia
33. Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
34. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
35. Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
36. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
37. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
38. Daniel Faalele, OL, Minnesota
39. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
40. Logan Hall, DL, Houston
41. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
42. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
43. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
44. David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
45. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
46. Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
47. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
48. Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
49. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
50. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Three quarterbacks (Pickett, Corral and Howell) were in the second tier. Michigan's Ojabo fell to No. 44 overall after suffering a torn Achilles. Michigan State's Walker III is the first running back to appear at No. 49 overall. Three Penn State players (Ebiketie, Brisker and Dotson) were in consecutive order from Nos. 41-43. Through the top 50, the wide receivers are the most well-represented (9) followed by the edge rushers (8). Six Georgia players were ranked in the top 32. 

51. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
52. Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
53. Rasheed Walker, OL, Penn State
54. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
55. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
56. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
57. Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga
58. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
59. Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis
60. Cam Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State
61. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
62. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
63. Max Mitchell, OL, Louisiana
64. Demarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
65. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
66. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
67. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
68. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
69. Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa
70. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
71. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
72. Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
73. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
74. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State
75. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
76. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
77. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
78. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
79. Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
80. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
81. Travis Jones, DL, UConn
82. Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
83. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
84. Cordale Flott, S, LSU
85. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
86. Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
87. Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
88. Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas
89. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
90. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
91. David Bell, WR, Purdue
92. Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin
93. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
94. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
95. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
96. Nick Cross, S, Maryland
97. Dohnovan West, OL, Arizona State
98. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma
99. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
100. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

Colorado State's McBride is the first tight end on the list at No. 51 overall. Three more running backs (Iowa State's Hall, Texas A&M's Spiller and Florida's Pierce) made the top 100. Ridder was the only other quarterback to fall into this range. The depth at edge rusher continues well into Day 3 with seven more prospects. 

101. Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
102. Kalia Davis, DL, UCF
103. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
104. Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia
105. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
106. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
107. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State
108. Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB
109. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
110. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon
111. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State
112. Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan
113. Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky
114. Adam Anderson, EDGE, Georgia
115. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
116. Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State
117. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
118. Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee
119. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
120. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
121. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
122. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
123. Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State
124. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
125. Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah
126. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
127. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
128. Damone Clark, LB, LSU
129. Kellen Diesch, OL, Arizona State
130. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State
131. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
132. Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State
133. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
134. Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma
135. Dane Belton, DB, Iowa
136. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
137. Spencer Burford, OL, UTSA
138. Ed Ingram, OL, LSU
139. Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee
140. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
141. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
142. Lecitus Smith, OL, Virginia Tech
143. Zamir White, RB, Georgia
144. Cade Otton, TE, Washington
145. Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee
146. DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky
147. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan
148. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
149. Micheal Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M
150. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State