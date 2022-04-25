Draft week has arrived as the 2022 NFL Draft commences Thursday from Las Vegas. To start a week of final mock drafts and rumor wrangling, CBSSports.com is putting out its final prospect rankings. Who should your favorite team pick in the first round?

1. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan 2. Evan Neal, OL, Alabama 3. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati 4. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame 5. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU 6. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon 7. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State 8. Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State 9. Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa 10. Ikem Ekwonu, OL, N.C. State 11. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama 12. Drake London, WR, USC 13. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia 14. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia 15. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas 16. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson 17. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia 18. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan 19. Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State 20. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah 21. Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan 22. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington 23. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty 24. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota 25. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Hutchinson will end the pre-draft process as CBSSports.com's No. 1 overall prospect. Four offensive linemen finished in the top 10 with Neal, Ekwonu, Cross and Linderbaum joining the party. Three defensive backs made the list. Thibodeaux and Ohio State's Wilson were the other two top-10 representatives.

The two positions most represented in the top 25 were the cornerbacks and edge rushers. Liberty's Willis was the only quarterback to be included among the top grouping. It is difficult to project how many and which quarterbacks are going to hear their name(s) called Thursday night. Nine SEC prospects were in the top 25, which makes them the most well-represented conference. Georgia's Davis is the only interior defender to make the top 25.

26. George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue 27. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia 28. Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M 29. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State 30. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh 31. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia 32. George Pickens, WR, Georgia 33. Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College 34. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss 35. Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa 36. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida 37. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor 38. Daniel Faalele, OL, Minnesota 39. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington 40. Logan Hall, DL, Houston 41. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State 42. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State 43. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State 44. David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan 45. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina 46. Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa 47. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State 48. Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky 49. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State 50. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Three quarterbacks (Pickett, Corral and Howell) were in the second tier. Michigan's Ojabo fell to No. 44 overall after suffering a torn Achilles. Michigan State's Walker III is the first running back to appear at No. 49 overall. Three Penn State players (Ebiketie, Brisker and Dotson) were in consecutive order from Nos. 41-43. Through the top 50, the wide receivers are the most well-represented (9) followed by the edge rushers (8). Six Georgia players were ranked in the top 32.

51. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State 52. Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati 53. Rasheed Walker, OL, Penn State 54. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State 55. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois 56. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State 57. Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga 58. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming 59. Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis 60. Cam Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State 61. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina 62. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama 63. Max Mitchell, OL, Louisiana 64. Demarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M 65. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M 66. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss 67. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama 68. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin 69. Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa 70. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati 71. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati 72. Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC 73. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma 74. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State 75. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State 76. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston 77. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State 78. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama 79. Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky 80. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State 81. Travis Jones, DL, UConn 82. Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma 83. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee 84. Cordale Flott, S, LSU 85. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama 86. Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest 87. Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA 88. Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas 89. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA 90. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida 91. David Bell, WR, Purdue 92. Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin 93. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia 94. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis 95. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama 96. Nick Cross, S, Maryland 97. Dohnovan West, OL, Arizona State 98. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma 99. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia 100. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

Colorado State's McBride is the first tight end on the list at No. 51 overall. Three more running backs (Iowa State's Hall, Texas A&M's Spiller and Florida's Pierce) made the top 100. Ridder was the only other quarterback to fall into this range. The depth at edge rusher continues well into Day 3 with seven more prospects.