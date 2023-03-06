The 2023 NFL Combine wrapped with offensive linemen and running backs taking the field inside Lucas Oil Stadium. A handful of prospects elevated their stock with strong performances, while others sent scouts back to the tape, questioning their initial evaluation.

Here are some of the winners and losers from Sunday's on-field drills for the offensive line prospects, starting with a look at some measurements of notable prospects:



40-yard dash Vertical jump Broad jump 10-yard split Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) 5.16 seconds 34.5 inches 9-foot-7 1.75 seconds Paris Johnson (Ohio State) -- -- 9-foot-2 -- Broderick Jones (Georgia 4.97 30 9-foot 1.74 Darnell Wright (Tennessee) 5.01 29 9-foot-6 1.81 Dawand Jones (Ohio State) 5.35 -- -- 1.92 Blake Freeland (BYU) 4.98 37 10-foot 1.68 John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota) 5.35 29.5 8-foot-8 1.85 O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida) 5.31 23.5 8-foot-5 1.84 Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan) 5.38 29 9-foot-2 1.86 Cody Mauch (North Dakota State) 5.08 29 9-foot 1.79

Winners

Blake Freeland, OT, BYU: Freeland was the most explosive offensive tackle at the combine, leading the way in the vertical and broad jump and finishing with the third-fastest 40-yard dash time. Now, this checks out on film. Freeland is a smooth mover. Beyond his workout, teams will love Freeland's measurements -- 6-foot-8 and arms nearly 34 inches long. He does need to add at least 10 or 15 pounds at next level, and that's easily done.

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia: Jones ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.97) and was a graceful moose in the on-field workouts, gliding around the field and changing directions in an effortless flash. Measuring north of 6-foot-5 with nearly 35-inch arms opened some eyes too. Lock him into the top 20.

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee: The way Wright carried his 333-pound frame was amazing. On-field workouts, in the 40 where he ran a blazing 5.01 ... all of it. Wright is so damn smooth, and he's already built like a five-year NFL veteran. He's 6-foot-5 with nearly 34-inch arms. His Tennessee film was a masterclass in pass blocking, and he's a plug-and-play right tackle who should be selected comfortably in Round 1.

Jon Gaines, OG, UCLA: Oh, hello, Mr. Gaines. Welcome to the draft radar. The Bruins guard tied for the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash at 5.01 seconds, then had the third-fastest vertical and broad, and capped an exquisite performance with the fastest three-cone at 7.31 seconds. That three-cone time was faster than Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward. Gaines is plenty long too at 6-foot-4 and arms well over 33 inches. He has a bright future if more strength and refinement are built into his game.

Losers



Henry Bainivalu, OG, Washington: I was perplexed by Bainivalu's workout. He had the slowest three-cone time and the slowest 40-yard dash, strange for someone who looks so nimble on film and clearly has to add more weight at the next level to deal with the power he'll see on a regular basis on Sundays.

Jarrett Patterson, OL, Notre Dame: Patterson is an incredibly experienced, versatile blocker who looks like a fluid athlete on film. He didn't have the best combine performance, finishing near the bottom in most of the drills in which he participated. I did not see that coming. And he did all that a rather sleek 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds. With those dimensions, I expected the Notre Dame alum to test like a much more sudden, explosive athlete.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.