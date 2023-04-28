Beefing up the offensive front was the No. 1 priority for new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon, and he spent his first pick doing just that. With the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Titans selected former Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski.

Skoronski, the best offensive lineman prospect in school history, lived up to the hype in his three seasons with the Wildcats. He started in all 33 of his career games and earned All-Big Ten honors twice. Skoronski recorded the highest PFF pass block grade in the FBS last season (93.0). He allowed one sack and six pressures in 457 pass block snaps, and is the first Northwestern offensive lineman picked in the first round since Rashawn Slater in 2021.

Some believe Skoronski is a guard at the next level, while others have him playing left tackle. That will be a choice for Mike Vrabel to make. Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Skoronski, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: B

The Titans need a ton of help on their offensive line. Skoronski is a physical tough guy who will help up front. He's a Mike Vrabel type of player. He played tackle in college, but I think he might end up as an All-Pro guard. -- Pete Prisco

Peter Skoronski draft profile

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Park Ridge, Illinois



: Park Ridge, Illinois Interesting fact: Grandson of Bob Skoronski, who was the offensive left tackle and captain on Vince Lombardi's five NFL championship teams in Green Bay

Grandson of Bob Skoronski, who was the offensive left tackle and captain on Vince Lombardi's five NFL championship teams in Green Bay CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 6 overall | No. 1 OT | 90.60 rating (All-Pro)

NFL Combine measurements/results

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 313 lbs | Arms: 32 1/4" | Hands: 10" | Wingspan: 79 1/2"

40-yard dash: 5.16 seconds

5.16 seconds 10-yard shuttle: 1.75 seconds

1.75 seconds Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches

9 feet, 7 inches Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

34.5 inches 3-cone drill: 7.80 seconds

7.80 seconds Bench press: 30 reps

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Peter Skoronski is a pass-blocking specialist with an athletic skill set. He needs to add more weight and power to his lower half. He works hard to anchor. He's noticeably more effective as a pass blocker than a run blocker. He has plus recovery skill, big-time grip strength, and knows how to reset his hands in pass pro. At times, his hands are late, and that's when he loses, although he rarely lost on passing plays in college. Overall, he's a decently high-floor, high-upside tackle.

Strengths

Balance and overall pass-pro talent stand out

Awesome ability to recover when beaten

Very athletic, smooth movements in all areas

Outstanding production across multiple seasons



Weaknesses

Lacks normal franchise tackle length

Somewhat susceptible to swims

Not a dominant run blocker today



College stats, accolades



Honors

2022: AP first-team All-American



2022: All-Big Ten first team (coaches) and second team (media)

2021: All-Big Ten first team (media) and second team (coaches)

2020: True Freshman All-American (247Sports)

2020: All-Big Ten second team

Notable statistics

2022: Highest PFF pass block grade in FBS (93.0)



2020-22: Started all 33 games in his career

High school: Maine South (Park Ridge, Illinois)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9502)

National: 113 | OC: 3 | Illinois: 3

High school accolades: Two-time All-State (News Gazette), three-time All-Area (Pioneer Press), All-American Bowl selection

Check out Peter Skoronski's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.