From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The choice is Caleb Williams and there is no other consideration. I could understand possibly trading the No. 2 overall selection and Justin Fields, but missing out on Williams is not an option.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Williams has Marvin Harrison Jr. and D.J. Moore to begin his professional career. If the offensive line can step up, the Chicago offense would be in a position to take a big leap forward in the span of a year.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Sean Payton's first season has hardly gone better than Nathaniel Hackett's. It could be a multi-year rebuild, and Russell Wilson is not a part of future plans.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are on the final years of their contracts, so they could reset the deck and their salary cap with the selection of Dallas Turner. They could also get aggressive in pursuit of Drake Maye.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The offensive line is a problem for New England this season. It needs better play from an interior offensive line in which it has heavily invested, but Olu Fashanu and Trent Brown are bookend tackles with which Bill Belichick can go into battle.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Wink Martindale plays an aggressive style of defense, so it needs cornerbacks capable of sticking in coverage. Kool-Aid McKinstry could be a special pairing with Deonte Banks.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Brock Bowers is one of the few blue-chip talents remaining in this draft. Arizona sticks to its board and adds a dynamic piece to its pass attack.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th David Bakhtiari has struggled to stay healthy, so Green Bay looks for an alternative during the offseason. Could he be a trade piece to reunite with Aaron Rodgers next season?

Round 1 - Pick 9 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Amarius Mims has struggled to stay on the field but, when available, has been dominant. Las Vegas is gambling on getting the best version of him, but the stakes are high.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 10 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation in Philadelphia where he was flush with edge rusher talent. Jared Verse is a step towards building out a similar war chest in the desert.

Round 1 - Pick 11 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd New York has to aggressively pursue upgrades at offensive tackle this offseason. J.C. Latham should provide a solution for at least one of those roles.

Round 1 - Pick 12 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The jury is still out on Sam Howell. They could go in the direction of quarterback this week and not the next week. Fortunately, those decisions do not need to be made for another six months.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee has to go offense if it is going to dive headfirst into the Will Levis or Malik Willis experiment. Either player will need support from other talented prospects if he is to succeed.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Cincinnati adds a hard-working interior defender as D.J. Reader is slated to hit free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Los Angeles has tried to patch its cornerback room with young late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents. It looked like it might work out for the Rams at one point, but it does not look like a viable long-term solution.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Los Angeles has admitted J.C. Jackson is a sunk cost by trading him back to New England. Cornerback remains a position of need in his absence. Cooper DeJean also provides some return ability.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 17 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd C.J. Stroud has been playing fantastic to begin his career. The best way to support a young quarterback is to surround him with weapons; better yet weapons with which he has a preexisting relationship.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th J.T. Tuimoloau is a prototypical New Orleans edge defender. He is long and powerful, and his best football remains ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Maason Smith DL LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 3rd Maason Smith shows up in the games where LSU needs someone to step up. He is a long prospect who is able to use quickness to get on the hips of interior offensive linemen.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The biggest question mark with Laiatu Latu will be the medical check. If he clears, then a team could get a difference maker later than most would expect.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Shaq Lawson and A.J. Epenesa are slated to become free agents after the season. They already traded away Boogie Basham. Depth is important at edge rusher, especially with Von Miller battling injuries.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Trevon Diggs will be coming off an injury and Stephon Gilmore just turned 33 years old. Dallas needs to build out that room.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Baltimore has struggled to get reliable play from its offensive tackles, whether that was injury or otherwise. Kingsley Suamataia is a big, physical right tackle who can seal the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle gets back to its roots of the "Legion of Boom" with the additions of Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Kamren Kinchens in the span of two years.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Newton CB TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th A year after taking Joey Porter Jr. in the second round, Pittsburgh returns to the well to take Josh Newton to play in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Jacksonville needs to re-sign Calvin Ridley, but Keon Coleman would give Trevor Lawrence a big body capable of winning contested-catch situations down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zak Zinter IOL Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 3rd Tampa Bay is trying to get the five best offensive linemen on the field. Tristan Wirfs is certainly one and Luke Goedeke is trending towards being another. Zak Zinter is thrown in there to upgrade the interior offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are slated to hit free agency after the season. They account for a potential departure with the selection of Graham Barton.

Round 1 - Pick 29 McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 8th When discussing Miami, everyone wants to discuss the speed, but there is also a clear intention to invest in the offensive and defensive lines. McKinnley Jackson held his own against Alabama and showed he can be a valuable piece for a team.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Philadelphia historically uses its first round selections on offensive or defensive lines. With Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham slated to hit free agency, edge rusher becomes a point of need.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th It is a quantity over quality approach at wide receiver for Kansas City thus far. The hope is that Xavier Worthy becomes one of those reliable outlets for Patrick Mahomes.