Brett Favre breaks down 2020 NFL Draft quarterback class, calls Joe Burrow a 'can't miss' prospect

The 2020 NFL Draft features a very intriguing quarterback class. There's Joe Burrow, who is considered a lock to go first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, Tua Tagovailoa, who is coming off of an injured hip, and then Jordan Love and Justin Herbert -- who are polarizing prospects, but who should also be selected in the first round. There are also quite a few players who will go on Day 2 or 3 that have potential, such as Jalen Hurts, Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm.

On Friday, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre joined CBS Sports HQ to evaluate this group of young signal-callers -- and like so many others, he is very high on the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.

"Well, I think Joe Burrow would deserve to be the first pick in the draft if you just strictly base it off of his performance this past year," said Favre. "From a team standpoint, I don't think we ever have seen a team dominate the way they dominated, and obviously he was the leader of that team."

Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season as the LSU Tigers went undefeated and won the College Football National Championship. While LSU went an impressive 10-3 in 2018, Burrow and the Tigers took their game to an entirely new level and blew out virtually everyone they faced in 2019. LSU averaged 48.4 points per game and scored 95 touchdowns over the course of the season

While Burrow is the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback, Favre pointed out that there is some depth to this class. He alerted fans to the fact that teams don't always pick the best available prospect -- especially when it comes to the quarterback position. Teams will select a prospect they feel fits their system well, which makes it hard to predict where exactly some Day 2 or Day 3 players are going to be selected. Favre himself was a second-round pick, taken 33rd overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1991 draft.

"The thing you have to look at is what a team is looking for in not only a quarterback but in a particular player period," said Favre. "Maybe the best player available is not a fit necessarily for that team and the style of offense or the style of defense that they like to play. A lot of times, a general fan doesn't see or know what the coach, what the organization, what they're thinking and why they went in the direction they did."

There's only one quarterback Favre is completely sold on, however, and the former NFL star says he's almost a sure thing.

"I think Joe Burrow is as close to a 'can't miss' as you can possibly get based on his performance."