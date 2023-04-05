South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A four-star recruit from Westwood High School in South Carolina, Smith stayed home to star for the Gamecocks. Over the past three seasons -- he redshirted in 2019 -- Smith made life difficult for SEC wide receivers due to his physicality and ball skills, evident by his 23 passes defensed and six interceptions in his career.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Smith, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
About
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Blythewood, South Carolina
- Interesting fact: Allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games in 2021
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 4 CB | Overall: No. 19 | Rating: 90.23 (All-Pro)
CBS Sports mock drafts
- Ryan Wilson: N/A
- Chris Trapasso: Jets (No. 13)
- Josh Edwards: Jaguars (No. 24)
- Pete Prisco: N/A
- Will Brinson: N/A
- Kyle Stackpole: N/A
Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 34.5 (CB5)
To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.
NFL combine measurements/results
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180 lbs | Arms: 31 5/8" | Hands: 9 1/8"
- 40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds
- Broad jump: 11-feet, 2 inches
- Vertical jump: 38 inches
NFL comparison
Scouting report
Cam Smith is a noticeably aggressive, sticky, ball-magnet outside corner. He's not an otherworldly athlete but is plenty sudden to stick with most WRs in the NFL. There's lot to like about his ball skills and overall awareness at the catch point. He has size and length, and plays with a mean streak as a tackler, which helps him get to the football more frequently than others but also leads to more missed tackles. His 2021 film was more disruptive than 2022, but teams stopped targeting him as frequently. Speed looks good, but won't be his specialty. He's best in a face-to-face press man role in the NFL, where his emphatic nature can really shine. CB1 type but not a truly elite, monstrous prospect.
Strengths
- Found the football in coverage awesomely in his career
- Sticky mirroring skills
- Nasty demeanor of a true No. 1 cornerback
Weaknesses
- 2021 was better than 2022
- Missed tackles on film
- Not a tremendous athlete
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Tackles
|TFLs
|PD
|INT
|2022
|11
|27
|1.0
|5
|1
|2021
|11
|41
|2.5
|14
|3
|2020
|8
|16
|0.0
|4
|2
|2019
|3
|7
|0.0
|0
|0
College Accolades
Honors
- 2021: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press, PFF)
Notable statistics
- 2021: Ninth in FBS in passes defended per game (1.3)
247Sports profile
High school: Westwood (Blythewood, South Carolina)
Class: 2019
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9366)
- National: 150 | CB: 19 | South Carolina: 2
High school accolades: All-American Bowl selection, Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection
Check out Cam Smith's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.