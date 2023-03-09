Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.54 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Benjamin St-Juste

Summary:

Julius Brents is a long cornerback with a slender frame. He had good ball production this year as a result of getting his eyes back to the quarterback. Tackling was much improved in 2022, but top-end speed remains a concern. He is a high-cut prospect, which generally leads to stiffer transitions across the field for cornerbacks.

Strengths:

Great length

Gets up to speed quickly

Does a good job of getting his eyes back to the quarterback

Weaknesses: