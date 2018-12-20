Music City Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Purdue vs. Auburn bowl game

This year's Music City Bowl features two of the largest individuals who'll participate in bowl games this season in Auburn's mammoth nose tackle Derrick Brown and left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho. They're also the two most interesting draft prospects in this contest.

Purdue's led by true freshman sensation Rondale Moore (will first be eligible for the 2021 Draft), but they do have draft-eligible off-ball linebacker Markus Bailey, who drove Ohio State crazy earlier this season.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google

Purdue

Markus Bailey, LB

Bailey had his best game of the year in Purdue's demolition of Ohio State in prime time. He had 15 total tackles and a pick-six in the upset win. On the year, Bailey has 104 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He moves extraordinarily well for being 6-foot--1 and 240 pounds. Bailey almost looks like a large safety on the field. While he doesn't play with loads of power, Bailey is the classic "run-and-chase" second-level defender and did flash active hands when blockers approached him in 2018. He needs to get more comfortable and fluid when sinking in coverage. The creation of big plays on passes wouldn't hurt his resume. As a redshirt junior, Bailey does have another year of eligibility, but he'd probably be a mid-round pick if he declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Auburn

Derrick Brown, NT

Brown was the No. 9 overall recruit and No. 4 overall defensive tackle recruit in the country according to 247 Sports, and he picked Auburn over the likes of Alabama and Georgia among other big-name programs. At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, Brown is a load at nose tackle and plays with scary burst off the ball. Like some highly touted prospects, he does tend to lean on his physical abilities more so than technical hand work, but Brown occasionally showcased pass-rushing moves and block-shedding. His pound-for-pound athleticism is borderline freakish, and he's immovable on the interior. Brown should land in the first round; however, he's more of a throwback player than a modern-day, one-gap penetrator.

Jarrett Stidham, QB

Stidham fell flat in 2018 despite coming into the season with first-round hype. The Baylor transfer simply doesn't have consistent patience in the pocket and struggles with accuracy and decision-making while under pressure. His downfield ball-placement waned this season from a stellar 2017 too. At 6-foot-4 with a live arm and quick release, Stidham will probably garner late-round consideration, but he did not have a particularly good season in Auburn this year.

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT

At 6-foot-7 and around 310 pounds -- without much fat on his frame -- Wanogho is quite an imposing left tackle specimen. He's a gifted athlete but some of his movements can be jagged at times. Because of his massively long arms and developed power, Wanogho is built to pass protect and rarely if ever loses in the strength department. He's more of a dynamic linear athlete than he is a smooth athlete when attempting to move laterally, which makes him awesome on screens and on combo blocks to the second level. He's only a redshirt junior but after what was a fantastic year for the Tigers, I wouldn't be stunned if he made the early jump to the NFL.

Deshaun Davis, LB

Listed at just 5-foot-11 and 235 pounds, some teams will ding Davis due to his lack of size, but it's not much of a limiting factor to his game. He's springy when changing directions and navigating through traffic to get to the ball-carrier. Davis has block-shedding ability and his low center of gravity allows him to get underneath bigger offensive linemen to push them off balance, although overall strength can be an issue. While he didn't make an assortment of plays in coverage, his quick, aggressive style projects well to that facet of the game at the next level. In 2018, Davis had 103 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and two pass breakups. He could land on Day 3 and ultimately become quality linebacker depth early in his NFL career.