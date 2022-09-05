Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound disruptor has been a consistent playmaker on the Tigers defense since arriving in 2020 -- racking up at least 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles in each of his first two seasons.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Murphy, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and prospect outlook for one of the best players in college football.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 20

20 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 275

: 275 Hometown : Marietta, Georgia

: Marietta, Georgia Interesting fact: One of four Clemson players since 2000 to have multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks

Position: No. 2 EDGE | Overall: No. 2

High school: Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Georgia)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9965)

National: 7 | SDE: 1 | Georgia: 2 | All-time: 138

High school accolades: Preseason Super 11 team (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution), All-American Bowl selection

Check out Myles Murphy's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks PD FF 2021 13 38 14.0 7.0 2 2 2020 12 41 12.0 4.0 1 3

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Second-team All-ACC



2021: Fourth-team All-American (Phil Steele)

2020: Freshman All-American (The Athletic, ESPN, Football Writers Association of America)

2020: ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year (Associated Press)

Notable statistics

One of four Clemson players since 2000 (joining Gaines Adams, Vic Beasley and Clelin Ferrell) to have multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks



2020: First Clemson freshman since 1988 with three forced fumbles in a season

Initial scouting report

"When comparing size, Murphy stacks up to last year's No. 1 overall selection -- Travon Walker. Murphy is a good athlete but is realistically not going to match Walker's historic NFL Combine performance. Murphy does have more exposure to what would be considered a traditional edge rusher role than Walker at the same point in his career. The former shows active hands and an ability to turn speed to power." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards