NFL combine 2020 results: K'Lavon Chaisson, Terrell Lewis stand out as linebackers weigh in

A talented, deep class of linebackers got measured in Indianapolis; here are our takeaways

INDIANAPOLIS -- The linebacker group joined the party here Wednesday. Clemson's Isaiah Simmons was the belle of the ball but there were several other talented prospects around him, including a deep pool of modern-day talent. Simmons should test well later this week, but there were a few SEC linebackers who benefited the most from the mid-week weigh-in.

We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's weigh-in. Here are our takeaways from the linebackers.

Linebacker measurements

PLAYERHEIGHTWEIGHT (LBS)ARM LENGTHWINGSPAN
Joe Bachie6-123031 5/8"76 7/8"
Markus Bailey6-0 1/823531 4/8"76 2/8"
Zack Baun6-2 3/823832 6/8"78 2/8"
Francis Bernard6-0 3/823431 7/8"77 2/8"
Daniel Bituli6-0 5/824634 3/8"83 3/8"
Shaun Bradley6-0 5/823531 6/8"74 3/8"
Jordan Brooks6-024032 7/8"79 3/8"
Cameron Brown6-5 2/82333478 7/8"
K'Lavon Chaisson6-325432 2/8"79 2/8"
Nick Coe6-4 5/828033 6/8"80 6/8"
Carter Coughlin6-3 1/823631 3/8"76 7/8"
Akeem Davis-Gaither6-1 4/822431 1/8"75 1/8"
Michael Divinity6-1 5/824233 5/8"80"
Troy Dye6-3 2/823132 2/8"78"
Tipa Galeai6-4 5/823533 5/8"81"
Cale Garrett6-1 6/823432 1/8"75 2/8"
Willie Gay Jr.6-1 1/824332 5/8"77 7/8"
Scoota Harris5-11 5/823431 3/8"75 7/8"
Malik Harrison6-2 5/824732 6/8"79 3/8"
Khaleke Hudson5-1122429 3/8"72 5/8"
Anfernee Jennings6-2 1/825632 7/8"79 4/8"
Clay Johnston6-122730 4/8"73 2/8"
Azur Kamara6-3 2/824535 2/8"82 5/8"
Terrell Lewis6-5 2/826233 7/8"
83 3/8"
Jordan Mack6-2 6/824131 2/8"75 5/8"
Kamal Martin6-2 7/824034"81"
Kenneth Murray6-2 4/824132 6/8"80"
Dante Olson6-2 3/823732 3/8"76 3/8"
Jacob Phillips6-322932 3/8"78 2/8"
Michael Pinckney5-11 1/823532 3/8"77 2/8"
Shaquille Quarterman6-0 4/8 
23431 5/8"75 1/8"
Patrick Queen6-0 2/822931 5/8"76 7/8"
Chapelle Russell6-223632 3/8"76"
Isaiah Simmons6-3 5/823833 3/8"81 7/8"
Justin Strnad6-3 3/823831 6/8"78"
Darrell Taylor6-3 5/826733"80"
Davion Taylor6-0 4/822832 1/8"76 6/8"
Casey Toohill6-4 3/825033 4/8"79 5/8"
Josh Uche6-1 2/824533 5/8"80"
Mykal Walker6-323032 4/8"79 7/8"
Curtis Weaver6-2 3/826532 3/8"78 1/8"
Evan Weaver6-2 1/823731 5/8"77 1/8"
Logan Wilson6-2 1/8 
24132 3/8"76 5/8"
David Woodward6-1 6/823031 5/8"75 5/8"

LB winners

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State. Davis-Gaither is a modern NFL linebacker in the sense that he is smaller and can cover sideline to sideline. He measured a little taller and heavier than expected, which is good for his stock. The gap between Patrick Queen and Davis-Gaither should not be as big as what some have made it seem over the past month.

Terrell Lewis, Alabama. Lewis is a long, lean player and his numbers supported that visual. His wingspan exceeded 83-inches, which is incredible. He could be a problem around the edge.

Malik Harrison, Ohio State. Harrison checked in near 250 pounds, which was a bit of a surprise. He appeared to be thinner in college but either added weight during the pre-draft process or just carries it really well.

K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU. Chaisson looked really sturdy at his weigh-in. There are concerns about how he will hold up at the next level with his medical history but the tape speaks for itself. He is a special talent and his best football remains ahead of him. 

LB losers

Curtis Weaver, Boise State. Weaver had a bigger body in college. It looked as though he might actually be heavier than his listed 265-pounds. As a stand up edge rusher, the hope is that his weight would come down a little bit. He does everything else so well.

