NFL combine 2020 results: K'Lavon Chaisson, Terrell Lewis stand out as linebackers weigh in

INDIANAPOLIS -- The linebacker group joined the party here Wednesday. Clemson's Isaiah Simmons was the belle of the ball but there were several other talented prospects around him, including a deep pool of modern-day talent. Simmons should test well later this week, but there were a few SEC linebackers who benefited the most from the mid-week weigh-in.

We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's weigh-in. Here are our takeaways from the linebackers.

Linebacker measurements

PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT (LBS) ARM LENGTH WINGSPAN Joe Bachie 6-1 230 31 5/8" 76 7/8" Markus Bailey 6-0 1/8 235 31 4/8" 76 2/8" Zack Baun 6-2 3/8 238 32 6/8" 78 2/8" Francis Bernard 6-0 3/8 234 31 7/8" 77 2/8" Daniel Bituli 6-0 5/8 246 34 3/8" 83 3/8" Shaun Bradley 6-0 5/8 235 31 6/8" 74 3/8" Jordan Brooks 6-0 240 32 7/8" 79 3/8" Cameron Brown 6-5 2/8 233 34 78 7/8" K'Lavon Chaisson 6-3 254 32 2/8" 79 2/8" Nick Coe 6-4 5/8 280 33 6/8" 80 6/8" Carter Coughlin 6-3 1/8 236 31 3/8" 76 7/8" Akeem Davis-Gaither 6-1 4/8 224 31 1/8" 75 1/8" Michael Divinity 6-1 5/8 242 33 5/8" 80" Troy Dye 6-3 2/8 231 32 2/8" 78" Tipa Galeai 6-4 5/8 235 33 5/8" 81" Cale Garrett 6-1 6/8 234 32 1/8" 75 2/8" Willie Gay Jr. 6-1 1/8 243 32 5/8" 77 7/8" Scoota Harris 5-11 5/8 234 31 3/8" 75 7/8" Malik Harrison 6-2 5/8 247 32 6/8" 79 3/8" Khaleke Hudson 5-11 224 29 3/8" 72 5/8" Anfernee Jennings 6-2 1/8 256 32 7/8" 79 4/8" Clay Johnston 6-1 227 30 4/8" 73 2/8" Azur Kamara 6-3 2/8 245 35 2/8" 82 5/8" Terrell Lewis 6-5 2/8 262 33 7/8"

83 3/8" Jordan Mack 6-2 6/8 241 31 2/8" 75 5/8" Kamal Martin 6-2 7/8 240 34" 81" Kenneth Murray 6-2 4/8 241 32 6/8" 80" Dante Olson 6-2 3/8 237 32 3/8" 76 3/8" Jacob Phillips 6-3 229 32 3/8" 78 2/8" Michael Pinckney 5-11 1/8 235 32 3/8" 77 2/8" Shaquille Quarterman 6-0 4/8

234 31 5/8" 75 1/8" Patrick Queen 6-0 2/8 229 31 5/8" 76 7/8" Chapelle Russell 6-2 236 32 3/8" 76" Isaiah Simmons 6-3 5/8 238 33 3/8" 81 7/8" Justin Strnad 6-3 3/8 238 31 6/8" 78" Darrell Taylor 6-3 5/8 267 33" 80" Davion Taylor 6-0 4/8 228 32 1/8" 76 6/8" Casey Toohill 6-4 3/8 250 33 4/8" 79 5/8" Josh Uche 6-1 2/8 245 33 5/8" 80" Mykal Walker 6-3 230 32 4/8" 79 7/8" Curtis Weaver 6-2 3/8 265 32 3/8" 78 1/8" Evan Weaver 6-2 1/8 237 31 5/8" 77 1/8" Logan Wilson 6-2 1/8

241 32 3/8" 76 5/8" David Woodward 6-1 6/8 230 31 5/8" 75 5/8"

LB winners

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State. Davis-Gaither is a modern NFL linebacker in the sense that he is smaller and can cover sideline to sideline. He measured a little taller and heavier than expected, which is good for his stock. The gap between Patrick Queen and Davis-Gaither should not be as big as what some have made it seem over the past month.

What's the latest news from the NFL combine? Brady Quinn, Pete Prisco, Ryan Wilson and Jamey Eisenberg get you caught up on everything you need to know on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Terrell Lewis, Alabama. Lewis is a long, lean player and his numbers supported that visual. His wingspan exceeded 83-inches, which is incredible. He could be a problem around the edge.

Malik Harrison, Ohio State. Harrison checked in near 250 pounds, which was a bit of a surprise. He appeared to be thinner in college but either added weight during the pre-draft process or just carries it really well.

K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU. Chaisson looked really sturdy at his weigh-in. There are concerns about how he will hold up at the next level with his medical history but the tape speaks for itself. He is a special talent and his best football remains ahead of him.

LB losers

Curtis Weaver, Boise State. Weaver had a bigger body in college. It looked as though he might actually be heavier than his listed 265-pounds. As a stand up edge rusher, the hope is that his weight would come down a little bit. He does everything else so well.