NFL combine 2020 results: K'Lavon Chaisson, Terrell Lewis stand out as linebackers weigh in
A talented, deep class of linebackers got measured in Indianapolis; here are our takeaways
INDIANAPOLIS -- The linebacker group joined the party here Wednesday. Clemson's Isaiah Simmons was the belle of the ball but there were several other talented prospects around him, including a deep pool of modern-day talent. Simmons should test well later this week, but there were a few SEC linebackers who benefited the most from the mid-week weigh-in.
We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's weigh-in. Here are our takeaways from the linebackers.
Linebacker measurements
|PLAYER
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT (LBS)
|ARM LENGTH
|WINGSPAN
|Joe Bachie
|6-1
|230
|31 5/8"
|76 7/8"
|Markus Bailey
|6-0 1/8
|235
|31 4/8"
|76 2/8"
|Zack Baun
|6-2 3/8
|238
|32 6/8"
|78 2/8"
|Francis Bernard
|6-0 3/8
|234
|31 7/8"
|77 2/8"
|Daniel Bituli
|6-0 5/8
|246
|34 3/8"
|83 3/8"
|Shaun Bradley
|6-0 5/8
|235
|31 6/8"
|74 3/8"
|Jordan Brooks
|6-0
|240
|32 7/8"
|79 3/8"
|Cameron Brown
|6-5 2/8
|233
|34
|78 7/8"
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|6-3
|254
|32 2/8"
|79 2/8"
|Nick Coe
|6-4 5/8
|280
|33 6/8"
|80 6/8"
|Carter Coughlin
|6-3 1/8
|236
|31 3/8"
|76 7/8"
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|6-1 4/8
|224
|31 1/8"
|75 1/8"
|Michael Divinity
|6-1 5/8
|242
|33 5/8"
|80"
|Troy Dye
|6-3 2/8
|231
|32 2/8"
|78"
|Tipa Galeai
|6-4 5/8
|235
|33 5/8"
|81"
|Cale Garrett
|6-1 6/8
|234
|32 1/8"
|75 2/8"
|Willie Gay Jr.
|6-1 1/8
|243
|32 5/8"
|77 7/8"
|Scoota Harris
|5-11 5/8
|234
|31 3/8"
|75 7/8"
|Malik Harrison
|6-2 5/8
|247
|32 6/8"
|79 3/8"
|Khaleke Hudson
|5-11
|224
|29 3/8"
|72 5/8"
|Anfernee Jennings
|6-2 1/8
|256
|32 7/8"
|79 4/8"
|Clay Johnston
|6-1
|227
|30 4/8"
|73 2/8"
|Azur Kamara
|6-3 2/8
|245
|35 2/8"
|82 5/8"
|Terrell Lewis
|6-5 2/8
|262
|33 7/8"
|83 3/8"
|Jordan Mack
|6-2 6/8
|241
|31 2/8"
|75 5/8"
|Kamal Martin
|6-2 7/8
|240
|34"
|81"
|Kenneth Murray
|6-2 4/8
|241
|32 6/8"
|80"
|Dante Olson
|6-2 3/8
|237
|32 3/8"
|76 3/8"
|Jacob Phillips
|6-3
|229
|32 3/8"
|78 2/8"
|Michael Pinckney
|5-11 1/8
|235
|32 3/8"
|77 2/8"
|Shaquille Quarterman
|6-0 4/8
|234
|31 5/8"
|75 1/8"
|Patrick Queen
|6-0 2/8
|229
|31 5/8"
|76 7/8"
|Chapelle Russell
|6-2
|236
|32 3/8"
|76"
|Isaiah Simmons
|6-3 5/8
|238
|33 3/8"
|81 7/8"
|Justin Strnad
|6-3 3/8
|238
|31 6/8"
|78"
|Darrell Taylor
|6-3 5/8
|267
|33"
|80"
|Davion Taylor
|6-0 4/8
|228
|32 1/8"
|76 6/8"
|Casey Toohill
|6-4 3/8
|250
|33 4/8"
|79 5/8"
|Josh Uche
|6-1 2/8
|245
|33 5/8"
|80"
|Mykal Walker
|6-3
|230
|32 4/8"
|79 7/8"
|Curtis Weaver
|6-2 3/8
|265
|32 3/8"
|78 1/8"
|Evan Weaver
|6-2 1/8
|237
|31 5/8"
|77 1/8"
|Logan Wilson
|6-2 1/8
|241
|32 3/8"
|76 5/8"
|David Woodward
|6-1 6/8
|230
|31 5/8"
|75 5/8"
LB winners
Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State. Davis-Gaither is a modern NFL linebacker in the sense that he is smaller and can cover sideline to sideline. He measured a little taller and heavier than expected, which is good for his stock. The gap between Patrick Queen and Davis-Gaither should not be as big as what some have made it seem over the past month.
What's the latest news from the NFL combine? Brady Quinn, Pete Prisco, Ryan Wilson and Jamey Eisenberg get you caught up on everything you need to know on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
Terrell Lewis, Alabama. Lewis is a long, lean player and his numbers supported that visual. His wingspan exceeded 83-inches, which is incredible. He could be a problem around the edge.
Malik Harrison, Ohio State. Harrison checked in near 250 pounds, which was a bit of a surprise. He appeared to be thinner in college but either added weight during the pre-draft process or just carries it really well.
K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU. Chaisson looked really sturdy at his weigh-in. There are concerns about how he will hold up at the next level with his medical history but the tape speaks for itself. He is a special talent and his best football remains ahead of him.
LB losers
Curtis Weaver, Boise State. Weaver had a bigger body in college. It looked as though he might actually be heavier than his listed 265-pounds. As a stand up edge rusher, the hope is that his weight would come down a little bit. He does everything else so well.
