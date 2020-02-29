NFL combine 2020 results: Tristan Wirfs, Ezra Cleveland erupt as offensive linemen work out

INDIANAPOLIS -- After some uneven workouts from the wide receiver and tight end groups, the offensive linemen reminded to not forget that the big men up front can be outstanding athletes.

Tristan Wirfs put on a jaw-dropping show, and Boise State's Ezra Cleveland locked himself into the second round. It actually won't be super surprising if he popped up late in Round 1 after the performance he put on as well.

Offensive tackle measurements

PLAYER 40 Yard Vertical Broad Three Cone Trey Adams 5.60 24.5" 92" DNP Hakeem Adeniji 5.17 34" 115" DNP Treymane Anchrum 5.21 24.5" 108" DNP Ben Bartch DNP DNP DNP DNP Mekhi Becton 5.10 DNP DNP DNP Saahdiq Charles 5.05 DNP DNP DNP Cameron Clark 5.29 28" 101" DNP Ezra Cleveland 4.93 30" 111" 7.26 Jack Driscoll 5.02 29.5" 114" DNP Yasir Durant 5.52 25" DNP DNP Charlie Heck 5.16 28" 112" 8.02 Justin Herron 5.26 33" 105" 8.41 Robert Hunt DNP DNP DNP DNP Austin Jackson 5.07 31" 115" 7.95 Josh Jones 5.27 28.5" 109" DNP Colton McKivitz 5.35 26" 106" DNP Lucas Niang DNP DNP DNP DNP Matt Peart 5.06 30" 113" 8.01 Jon Runyan 5.08 30" 107" 7.57 Terrence Steele 5.03 27.5" 106" DNP Alex Taylor 5.09 25 116" 7.77 Andrew Thomas 5.22 30.5 109" 7.58 Prince Tega Wanogho DNP DNP DNP DNP Jedrick Wills 5.05 34.5" 113" DNP Isaiah Wilson 5.32 29" 110" 8.26 Tristan Wirfs 4.85 36.5" 121" 7.65

Offensive tackle winners

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa. Wirfs had an historic combine. He set a new standard at the offensive tackle position. His 40 was faster than three tight ends, and he had a higher vertical than both Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. How ridiculous is that? Bonkers, especially at 320 pounds. He is now seems unlikely to even make it to the Browns at No. 10 overall.

Andrew Thomas, Georgia. What a week for Thomas. He measured in with super-long arms, which stopped any thought of him moving to guard in the NFL, then eclipsed the 30-inch vertical threshold and ran a stupid fast three cone of 7.58 seconds, the second fastest of the offensive tackle group. He too is a freak athletically.

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State. Had it not been for Wirfs, Cleveland would have easily been the talk of the offensive tackle class with his showing on Friday. A 7.26 three cone at 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds is flat-out mind-boggling, as is a 4.93 time in the 40 and an 111-inch broad jump. His 30-inch vertical was solid too. Cleveland is a second-round guy.

Matt Peart, UConn. One of the longest blockers in Indy, Peart didn't have a crazy three-cone time but crushed the explosion drills with a 5.06 in the 40, a 30-inch vertical, and 113-inch broad jump.

Mekhi Becton, Louisville. He only ran the 40 and did so in an unfathomable 5.10 seconds at 364 pounds. That is all.

Offensive tackle losers

Josh Jones, Houston. There's legit first-round buzz for Jones, yet he tested in the lower portion of the offensive tackles in this class, not hitting 30 inches in the vertical or 110 inches in the broad jump with a 5.27 in the 40.

Guard/center measurements

PLAYER 40 Yard Vertical Broad Three Cone Tyler Biadasz DNP DNP DNP DNP Ben Bredeson DNP DNP DNP DNP Cohl Cabral DNP DNP DNP DNP Trystan Colon-Castillo DNP DNP DNP DNP Lloyd Cushenberry 5.27 DNP DNP DNP Jake Hanson 5.50 DNP DNP DNP Nick Harris 5.10 29.5" 103" DNP Matt Hennessy 5.18 30" 110" 7.45 Keith Ishmael 5.34 32" 108" 8.14 Cordel Iwuagwu 5.22 27" 94" 8.03 Jonah Jackson 5.23 26" 98" 7.84 Solomon Kindley DNP DNP DNP DNP Shane Lemieux 5.11 25.5" 107" 8.13 Damien Lewis 5.24 30" 108" DNP John Molchon 5.13 34" 109" 7.85 Kyle Murphy 5.30 28" 104" 7.81 Netane Muti DNP DNP DNP DNP Michael Onwenu DNP DNP DNP DNP Danny Pinter 4.91 29.5" 110" 7.76 Cesar Ruiz 5.08 33" 113" 7.91 John Simpson 5.24 30" 107" 8.03 Logan Stenberg 5.30 26" 104" 8.00 Simon Stepaniak DNP DNP DNP DNP Calvin Throckmorton 5.57 27" 97" 8.07 Daryl Williams 5.23 25.5" 102" 7.88

Guard/center winners

Matt Hennessy, Temple. Across the board, the interior blocker from Temple had a dazzling workout. His three-cone time of 7.45 is blazing for a center prospect, and Hennessy's movement skills are very apparent on tape.

Danny Pinter, Ball State. Pinter put himself on the map at the combine. Running under 5.00 was a fantastic start and hitting 110 inches in the vertical along with a solid 7.76 in the three-cone will get him some serious early Day 3 buzz.

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan. Ruiz had some OC1 hype heading into the combine, and after showing his elite explosiveness for the position with the second-highest vertical and longest broad jump, he locked himself into the second round.

John Molchon, Boise State. Most of the talk about Molchon before the combine centered around his natural strength, then he tested through the roof, which surprised a lot of people. He had the highest vertical and a solid three-cone time well under 8.00 seconds.

Guard/center losers

Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon. Throckmorton is super versatile yet seemed like, from an athletic standpoint, he wasn't gifted enough to stay on the outside as he enters the NFL. But he tested like a lower-level athlete even relative to other interior blockers.

Shane Lemieux, Oregon. Both Oregon guards did not have good performances at the combine, but the team that drafts them will be doing so because of their technique, nastiness, and vast experience.