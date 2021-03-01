NFL Draft season is in full swing, so a Top 50 Big Board is in order. As you can probably expect, the quarterbacks are at the top and there are plenty of wide receivers. You may be surprised to find a plethora of cornerbacks -- I was initially surprised too. But that's how everything worked out with my grading system.

As for my grading system, one key element to keep in mind for every prospect: I assign extra points based on how valuable I view the position they play, and running backs are at the bottom, with no "Position Addition."

Let's get to it.

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB1, Clemson

Complete package at the QB spot. Tall with high-level athletic traits. Naturally climbs/drifts in the pocket. Huge arm. Can make any throw from any platform. Accuracy is top-notch. If he misses, the miss is typically high. Vision, twitch, and speed are all good enough for him to be used in the designed run game. Good creativity outside the pocket as a runner or when he's throwing on the move. Anticipatory thrower when need be. Can get through his progressions. At times will hold it a little long/lock onto his first read, but will stand in and take a hit. Super tough. Could learn to slide as a ball carrier a little more frequently. Loves to push it vertically and will fit in through tight windows. Decently quick release to work the quick game too. Franchise-altering QB prospect.

2. Zach Wilson, QB2, BYU

Quickest release in the class and ball jumps out of his hands. Above-average arm strength and athleticism. Doesn't wow consistently in either area but better than your typical starter in each. Can make a defender or two miss in space as a runner. Natural playmaker who can and will throw from any platform. Shows the ability to move through progressions but not fully polished in that area yet. Seems to process quickly. Accuracy is great, especially deep. At times can get a little antsy in the pocket and leaves early, but despite his playmaking prowess, he's mostly patient when kept clean. At times his big-play mentality can lead to some difficult, tight-window throws that get knocked away. Many times he fits them in. Fits the mold of the modern-day, improvisational QB who wins from the pocket first.

3. Justin Fields, QB3, Ohio State

Classic, textbook delivery but not exactly a quick release. Very live arm that can drive the ball on any throw. Natural, sudden athlete who will be useful in designed run game and can create from inside the pocket and outside it as a scrambler with pressure mounting. Accuracy is high-end to all levels of the field. Comfortable and impressive throwing on the run. In rare occasions, tries to do too much when improvising but typically knows when to throw it away. More of a scrambler out of structure than a throw-on-the-run creator. Saw plenty of wide-open receivers at Ohio State (on first read) and was rarely pressured. Would like to see more instances when he gets through his progressions but simply didn't need to in college.

4. Jaylen Waddle, WR1, Alabama

Super-charged, hyper-twitchy wideout with amazing downfield speed. Separates with ease because of unfathomably twitchy movements in his routes. His change-of-direction skills look like an edited video. Has an extra gear unlike any prospect in the entire class. Despite being shorter (but well-built), he plays above the rim because of good leaping ability and a serious "my ball" mentality. Only reasonable knocks on his game are the fact that he played out of the slot frequently and doesn't have loads of experience. Has plenty of wiggle to beat press at the line, just haven't seen him do it very often. Instant-impact, All-Pro talent.

5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR2, LSU

Somewhat compact, power-based WR with good (but not great) wiggle to get open. Leans on his physicality to combat press at the line and will legitimately bench press or quickly swipe away press attempts. Would like to see more clean wins with his feet. Has an uncanny ability to sustain speed while being contacted within the first five yards and has an extra gear down the field, although he's not a true burner. Smart in scramble drill, will create big plays for his QB because he finds voids in those situations. Bouncy, contact-balance monster after the catch. Vision and cutting skills are RB-like. Borderline dominant in contested-catch situations and will typically come down with the ball in tight quarters underneath. Not completely convinced he'll be a routine separator in the NFL, and there are some concerns about his top-end speed. But the rest of his game is elite.

6. Devonta Smith, WR3, Alabama

Incredibly smooth and efficient wideout who looks effortless in everything he does on the field. Glides everywhere and plays with unbelievable bend when turning the corner. Deceptively fast down the field and after the catch. Good suddenness to create separation. Doesn't need to slow down much to change directions but best moving off the vertical route tree. On that, he doesn't throttle down whatsoever, and will extend his separation on a routine basis. Very spindly frame that didn't hurt him much in college but could be an issue in the NFL against super-physical corners, especially those with length. Huge catch radius, and he tracks it phenomenally. Will routinely make the circus grab and get his feet in bounds near the sideline. Runs away from people after the catch and has good vision, north-south runner with some jagged cutting skills but not a jump-cut guy. Saw plenty of screens but did a lot with those opportunities. Complete WR.

7. Kyle Pitts, TE1, Florida

New-age TE prototype. Tall, athletic, sleek mover who runs routes like a WR but can mix it up as a blocker. Was surprisingly used in-line a fair amount at Florida and held his own. Super-savvy route runner who changes speeds and uses a variety of head/shoulder/hip fakes to create separation, although his burst, speed, and agility can frequently generate space. Enormous catch radius and possesses huge mitts. Plays to every inch of his frame. Advanced in his hand work to defeat press coverage or defenders who try to jam him early in the route. Routinely made the difficult catch over the middle despite immediate contact. Gazelle after the catch with good contact balance. Rare to see him go down on first contact. Has a nice arsenal of releases to beat physical press coverage. Not many holes to his game, and with a little more bulk, he can be an All-Pro type at the TE position.

8. Penei Sewell, OT1, Oregon

Exceptionally twitchy -- the most loose-hipped OT prospect to enter the NFL in a long time. And that's amazing because of how much girth and length he has. Incredible change of direction and balance, which is a godsend for the run game. Dancing bear with a heat-seeking helmet to find second-level defenders. For as twitchy as he is, his sustained speed isn't as impressive, which leads to him trying to quick-set most of the edge rushers he faces. Loves to be the aggressor and that's almost always a winning philosophy for him. At times will lunge too much in pass protection if he has to be patient, and he doesn't create a super-wide arc to the quarterback because his kick slide needs more refinement. Noticed a few erratic moves to the second level for the run game, too. Great, not overwhelming power in his anchor. Somewhat susceptible to effective counters but has tremendous recovery skills because of his athletic gifts. Basically worth the hype -- still very young with only two full years of CFB experience -- but his traits are ahead of his technique (especially in pass pro).

9. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB1, Notre Dame

Incredible, short-area quickness and change-of-direction talent. Hips almost look like they unhinge when he needs to explode in a different direction. More an outside backer and slot defender than someone who's going to hold up among the giants on inside run plays. Block-shedding isn't where you want it to be, but he does a tremendous job beating blocks on the outside for screens and pitch plays. He has basketball quickness to make lead-blockers miss and the athleticism to stay on track to the ball carrier. Can legitimately run and stick with slot receivers in coverage. Will track routes deep down the field. Very aware of when the ball is arriving and will make plays on the football with good regularity. Plus instincts and suddenness to the football. Useful as a blitzer because of his burst, closing speed, and maneuvers to keep bigger blockers off him. Plays with immense speed-to-power conversion as a tackler and has a large tackling radius despite being around 6-foot and 215 pounds. All-Pro abilities, born to play in today's NFL.

10. Christian Darrisaw, OT2, Virginia Tech

Twitch out of his stance is the first noticeable, impressive trait. Fires out low with under control suddenness. Dynamic in the run game. Quick and accurate at the second level. Never flailing at air. Feet are underneath him but sudden. Completely scheme-versatile, but would be awesome in a zone-blocking scheme. Burst off the snap is followed by quality speed in his smooth kick slide as a pass protector. Great athlete with a nice anchor/back bend in classic grappling situations. Rarely bull rushed into the quarterback. High-caliber athlete who can win to the pass-rushing apex or slide back inside if needed. Packs a decently powerful punch, will control blockers when needing to cut off from the backside. Aware of delayed blitzes and stunts. Athletic, adequately powerful, balanced blocker ready for Day 1-starter responsibilities.

11. Trevon Moehrig, S1, Notre Dame

Tall, well-built safety with the movement abilities of a much smaller defensive back. Holds up well in man coverage and will plant and drive on the football in a hurry. Can follow in man and shows high-end range from the deep middle. Willing type against the run and shows off his range in that phase of the game too. Lays the lumber but isn't an out-of-control tackler. Really provides everything you need/want in a modern-day safety at traditional safety size.

12. Trey Lance, QB4, North Dakota State

High-level athletic traits and a rocket launcher attached to the right side of his body. Jump-cuts like a running back and has deceptive power to run through tackle attempts. Decently fast too. Needs to be used in the designed run game in the pros. Too talented not to do so. The live arm is a luxury, he can fit it into small windows most QBs can't, even if he's a tick late or doesn't properly read a defender's leverage. Flashed the ability to move to his second read but does have a tendency to stare down the first look. Some wayward misses typical with big-armed QBs. Not a major concern but needs to be addressed, likely due to footwork. Overall ball placement needs fine-tuning. Pocket management is lacking, but he doesn't see ghosts on a regular basis and has a good improvisational feel for the game. Arm talent is borderline special. Feet don't need to be perfect for him to deliver it with velocity. Great downfield touch. Decently raw but absolutely has All-Pro upside.

13. Richie Grant, S2, UCF

Fast, twitchy, super-active safety. Watch the football -- he'll eventually be around it. Terrific in a freelancing role because of all that. Flashes good range in deep coverage too simply because he's a high-caliber athlete and reads route concepts and the QB well. Underneath and at the intermediate level he can stick with tight ends and some receivers because of his explosiveness and showcases good zone savvy. Tackles will leave an impression on the ball carrier. Somewhat slender frame but plays much bigger. Not crazy long. And will be entering the league as a 23-year-old who'll turn 24 in his rookie year.

14. Caleb Farley, CB1, Virginia Tech

Long, smooth athlete who excels in off-and-bail coverage. Playing the football as it arrives is a great strength of his game. Not overly grabby and plays with good, not great speed. Plant-and-drive skills are fantastic. Occasionally, when he has to throttle down then acceleration down the field, his change-of-direction is slower than expected. Press skills are solid but could use fine-tuning. I like how he's patient and can recover against a nasty release. Instincts with routes and when drifting out of zone to make a play on the football are terrific. Length helps him a lot too. Converted WR. Later first-round traits but certainly possesses first-round IQ and technique at boundary corner spot.

15. Rondale Moore, WR4, Purdue

Twitchiest WR prospect in the class. If you blink, he'll change directions on you and be out of your line of sight. Plus vision too. A little quicker than fast but has serious downfield jets. Contact balance is good for a smaller WR, probably because of his stocky height/weight combo. Not slight of frame, just short. Will separate immediately and has the feet/hands to beat press at the line, although lack of length could cause some issues. Tiny catch radius and obviously isn't going to be the rebounder type but hands aren't a major issue. Didn't run many routes at Purdue. A top 20 talent with two years of injury history. Will be 20 when drafted.

16. Andre Cisco, S3, Syracuse

Dynamic, rocked-up safety who sells out on every play. Goes for broke and often cashes in. The stop-and-start skills along with the explosion and sustained speed you want out of safety in today's NFL. Spent some time in the box but was primarily used as a deep safety and was super productive. Reads route concepts and the quarterback's eyes in a hurry, then with his athletic prowess, he'll get the football in a flash. At times, gets over aggressive when breaking on the ball, which leads to bad angles for tackling opportunities or a big play for the offense if there's a double move in front of him. Makes his presence felt in the run game -- often --even if it's just taking on a blocker. Serious pop to his play. Somewhat of a boom-or-bust player, but more booms than busts. Safety you want on your team. Tore ACL early in the 2020 season. Young prospect.

17. Asante Samuel Jr., CB2, FSU

Slightly smaller CB who played and excelled on the outside at Florida State. Twitched-up athlete who erupts out of his breaks. Changing directions is no problem for him. His feet and hips are almost always perfectly in sync. Plant-and-drive is elite. Plays bigger than his size because of his outstanding awareness. Will find the football as it's arriving and plays it aggressively. Recovery speed on crossers is very good. Overall speed is above-average but doesn't look like a true speedster. Probably not quite quick enough to stay in the slot but has the movement ability to deal with the modern-day outside wideout who wins with separation skills. Patient in press man and has the agility to stay with quicker wideouts. Shows good instincts in bail coverage or zone when reading/reacting to route combinations. Sniffs out screens quickly and with authority. Sudden, no-nonsense tackler on the outside.

18. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE1, Georgia

Freaky outside speed rusher with effortless, threatening burst off the snap. Despite how good his outside speed rush is -- and fact that he's decently bendy -- he likes the crossover step back to the inside, but it's not nearly as effective. Some pass-rushing moves in his arsenal. Hand work helps him continue through the blocker into the quarterback. Good on twists because of his explosiveness. Needs to build a speed-to-power bull rush into his arsenal. Absolutely first-round athletic traits but a bit raw technique-wise and has to get stronger to set the edge/not get overpowered by NFL blockers.

19. Teven Jenkins OT3 Oklahoma State

Tall, thick, experienced right tackle who can be a big-time finisher. Impressive quicks for someone who plays with a lot of power and leg churn when getting downhill. High-level hand work. Constantly looks to reset/slap hands away to keep control of the defensive lineman he's facing. Not a normal amount of kick slides -- many quick sets -- but he continues to move his feet in pass pro to stay balanced. Occasionally leans into a block too much, but it's rare to see. Lateral agility is impressive but not freakish. Will get to both defenders on a twist. Fires out hard to the second level, and is good there but not great there -- a little overanxious. In general, an NFL-ready blocker who may get pushed to the athletic limit against speed rushers but is pretty close to being NFL strong and plays from a balanced base on most snaps.

20. Kwity Paye, EDGE2, Michigan

Power and athleticism. Heavy edge rusher who can play anywhere up front. High-end bend for someone close to 280 pounds. Looks like a linebacker on the field because of how smooth he moves in any direction. Burst is impressive as is his sustained speed through the play. Looks like he two-gapped on occasion, thereby slowing him down as a pass-rusher. Really only has a swipe move down off his speed rush, but it's effective. Awesome on stunts. Bull rush could be outstanding because of his mass but isn't dangerous yet. High-motor player. Ascending player but not quite a finished product yet.

21. Micah Parsons, LB2, Penn State

Towering, physical specimen with great length for the linebacker position. One of the most deft block-defeaters I've scouted. Dodges his way through traffic outstandingly to get to the ball carrier. Wouldn't call him a "twitched-up" athlete, but very, very smooth. Big tackling radius allows him get his hands on everything around him, and he's a sure tackler. Could get a tick faster reading plays but typically understands where he needs to go and doesn't take false steps. At times, he's a tremendous, non-hesitation gap-shooter. Deceptive speed to the football in the run game. More of a blitzing, align-on-the-edge linebacker on third downs than one who's going to sink in coverage and make plays, although he has the athletic gifts to be more of the latter in the NFL. Phenomenal as a pass rusher. Can overwhelm tight ends and backs as a blitzer but has legitimate edge-rusher skills to beat blockers -- awesome dip, swim and simple crossover, all of which are very effective. Not your normal "modern-day" linebacker but one who can be successful without insane coverage chops (or experience) in that phase of the game.

22. Rashawn Slater, OT4, Northwestern

Fundamentally, ready-to-go LT in a smaller frame than what is ideal. Plays with great leverage in pass pro and has the feet to slide back to the inside against counters. Not overwhelmingly strong but plays with a high-quality anchor. Creates a wide arc in his kick slide thanks to quick and relatively long strides. Not a freaky athlete but very fluid. Reliable combo blocker and when needing to reach across a gap to drive an interior defensive lineman out of the play. Understands when twists are coming and smoothly passes them off. NFL-ready blocker with the athleticism, technique, and deceptive power to be instant impact.

23. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE3, Miami

Very natural edge rusher. Everything he does is smooth. Effective, go-to swim move. Sleek body type that fits with the modern-day NFL. Speed to get to the outside on pitches. Sets a decently strong edge but could add some weight at the NFL level. Would help his power too, although there's plenty of pop in his hands. Impressive bend, but he's not Gumby around the corner. Can dip too. Easy to see why he was top overall recruit in the nation coming out of high school. Athletic edge defender who knows how to use his hands but isn't a master in that area just yet. Three-down player right away.

24. Rashod Bateman, WR5, Minnesota

Wideout who does everything well. Was pressed in college and beat it often with a variety of moves and hand work. Good size and will separate at a nice rate for a pass catcher above 6-0. More than holds in own in jump-ball situations and has above-average YAC capabilities, mostly thanks to great power through tackles and deceptive wiggle. Good, not great speed but his contested-catch skill makes him a threat on the vertical route tree. Not a specialist. A well-rounded, refined talent.

25. Patrick Surtain II, CB3, Alabama

Physically imposing, long outside cornerback who plays extremely calm and under control. For being a bigger corner, he's decently twitchy, but his hips don't spring into action when he needs to change direction to stay with quick separators in the NFL on a regular basis. I love how calm and calculated he is but wish he played with more urgency and suddenness. Sound press-man cornerback and doesn't have to rely on his length and physicality to overwhelm at the line of scrimmage, which is a good thing. Wins with quick feet, patient but effective hands within the first five yards and overall, great mirroring skills. Not a burner but there are times when he flips on the afterburners and can really fly. Can be an impactful tackler, but his film has plenty of nonchalant run-support reps, and he's not someone who's going to chase down a ball carrier way down the field. Equally good in zone, fluid enough to make a play on the ball if it's in his vicinity. His length helps there too. High-floor prospect with immediate starting capabilities.

26. Elijah Moore, WR6, Ole Miss

Shorter, small-framed speedster with serious quicks to be a problem underneath and on double moves down the field. Not a world-class speedster but certainly has the wheels to threaten down the field on a routine basis. Reliable hands. Serious shake at the line to beat press but will deal with some issues against longer physical cornerbacks because of his stature. Short-area quickness is fantastic. Feet are lightning bolts on the field. Pretty tough over the middle. Not a contested-catch player. Dangerous but not as effective as you would think after the catch, because his contact balance is just average. The cutting is tremendous. In the right role, Moore can flourish in today's NFL.

27. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB4, Syracuse

Imposing, outside cornerback with rare skill set for a defender playing his position at 6-3. Long and very physical but not overly anxious in press. Best in straight man coverage. Mirrors exceptionally well for his size, though smaller, super-quick WRs will likely get the best of him in the NFL. Almost takes it personally when a screen is thrown in his direction -- battles through blocks to get to the ball carrier. Good, not great tackler. Flashed some zone savvy but most of his experience was on an island. Plays the ball like it was thrown in his direction. Won't see many uncontested catches in his direction down the field. High-caliber speed too. Outside-only CB with upside because of his physical traits.

28. Mac Jones QB5 Alabama

Crisp delivery but NFL average at best arm. From perfectly clean pocket, he can let it rip downfield or get good spin on the ball at intermediate level, yet if anything is slightly off with his feet the lack of a powerful arm is very apparent. Can move slightly but won't be an improvisational. Overall accuracy is very good. Didn't need to get off first read often at Alabama. Embarrassment of riches at the skill positions and a sturdy offensive line. Occasionally gets too risky downfield or is a tick late when he does move to his second read. Has been well-coached about stepping up into pocket but not a master moving in pocket. When pressure mounts he can look very awkward trying to create with his legs. Operates Alabama's high-low offense well. Hit on an assortment of deep shots in his career. Last of athleticism and arm strength are the biggest red flags.

29. Jayson Oweh EDGE4 Penn State

Chiseled with lightning-quick twitch for a rocked-up edge rusher. Long limbed too. Rare flashes of a swipe move or an overpowering bull rush that comes after he's been on the runway for a few seconds. Other than that, the pass-rush plans are almost nonexistent. His traits are super appealing as is his already developed NFL body and the flexibility with which he plays. But right now, he's a raw prospect who certainly needs to be coached up and learn how to have a pass-rush plan.

30. Alex Leatherwood OT5 Alabama

Thick left tackle who almost has a tall guard's body type. Quick off the snap and smooth in his kick slide but is susceptible to counters to the outside because he stops moving his feet after engaging at times or simply can't sustain speed around the pass-rushing arc. Quality power against run and for the pass. Sturdy, reliable anchor. Really locks out, understands his long, powerful arms are his friends. At times gets over-reliant on them and leans into his punch after he makes contact, which can get him off balance. Good athlete for his size and can slide back to the inside against counters, but quick moves off the snap are difficult for him because of his aggressive nature and desire to get his long arms on defenders rather quickly and lock out. Faster than he looks at the second level and a consistent player there. Rarely out of control. Hits his marks and finds linebackers. Very aware of stunts and delayed blitzes, which speaks to his experience. The off-balanced reps against swipes or impressive swims are slightly worrisome but overall, he's a relatively safe, high-floor prospect.

31. Alijah Vera-Tucker, iOL1, USC

Twitchy technician who explodes out of his stance and has incredibly fast short-stride kick slide. Doesn't create a big arc to the quarterback but will beat quick outside rushers to the pass-rushing apex and give them a surprising pop. Ridiculous as a combo blocker. Rapid, compact strikes and always under control. Finds second-level defenders with ease. Never lunges in pass pro or as a run blocker. Saw a few occasions -- very few -- where he was defeated by a nasty push-pull move, but otherwise was a brick wall on pass plays. Not susceptible to inside counters, and will get to stunts and delayed blitzes with relative ease. Rocked as a guard in 2019 but made a seamless transition to left tackle in 2020. Some size/length limitations but has enough of both to play on the edge in the NFL. Excellent athlete with great hand work and outstanding balance.

32. Thomas Graham CB5 Oregon

Feisty outside CB in a taller slot CB body. Very quick, which helps him mirror against intricate routes. Feet are more impressive than his overall twitch. Vast experience has made him a savvy defender. Played man often but often didn't press. That was good for him. Will get his hands on the football routinely, regardless of the coverage. Love his instincts in zone, reads the quarterback and will glide to another route to make a play. Not particularly fast but not a major liability. Overall athleticism is good but not spectacular, but he plays to every ounce of his natural talent on every target in his area, so he plays a little bigger than his size. Fills on screens and outside runs well. Underrated prospect likely to outplay his draft position, especially if he plays a lot of zone in the NFL.

33. Tyson Campbell CB6 Georgia

Height-speed specimen at the CB spot. Effortlessly glides down the vertical route tree with any receiver. Serious juice. A little high in his backpedal, but the oily hips and quick feet allow him to change directions rather quickly for his size. Many of the receptions he allowed in 2020 were outstanding catches and pinpoint accurate throws. Can be physical at the line but mostly allows receivers to make their move then trusts his athleticism and recovery speed to stay in the hip pocket. Not super instinctive in zone or bail coverage. Ball skills are good, not great. Locating the football is a slight concern. Unafraid to throw his weight around against the run. A little more weight wouldn't hurt him because he's spindly right now. Team that picks him will be getting a tall, explosive, fast boundary corner who's like glue down the field.

34. Levi Onwuzurike, DL1, Washington

Long, athletic and deceptively powerful defensive lineman with versatility because he played mostly on the ball at Washington but has three technique or five technique size. First-step quickness is outstanding, and it converts to serious point-of-attack pop on contact. Does a great job against double teams because of his strength and balance. Also great at getting skinny through a gap. Knows how to utilize his long arms but doesn't have definitive pass-rush plans very often, although his bull rush is his base rush, and he can counter off it. Agility is there and so is sustained speed to the quarterback. In a role further away from the ball -- down the line -- he can be an effective defensive lineman.

35. Zaven Collins LB3 Tulsa

Huge presence at the linebacker spot. Efficient athlete. Not insanely sudden but not stiff. Moves very well for his size. Deceptive speed (long-strider) so his range is impressive. Decently instinctive. Sniffs out screens well and reads his keys quickly against the run. Not much of a block-shedder because he's not overly powerful despite his towering frame and plays high. True strength of his game is how fluid and aware he is in coverage. Somewhat bendy as a blitzer. Plays with good closing speed and obviously has large, engulfing tackling radius. Outstanding sinking in zone, flips his hips effortlessly, and his length closes passing lanes in a hurry. In a system that doesn't ask him to be a A-gap clogger, Collins can be a star in the NFL because of his size, fluidity, smarts, and coverage prowess.

36. Jalen Mayfield, OT6, Michigan

Good athlete who's pretty smooth for having traditional OT size. Nice grip strength, really locks out vs. bull rushes and edge rusher's hand work is often not effective against him. Can play a little clunky and off-balance in pass pro and occasionally when getting to second level. Good girth, decent power and length. Solid combination of quickness and arc in his kick slide. Not too flat, not too narrow. Plays with quality torque to move smaller defenders but at times get a little high and will get pushed back into the quarterback. The talent and nastiness are there. Needs some sharpening of his rough edges and must play with a little less anxiousness -- with those tweaks, he can be a quality OT in the NFL.

37. Aaron Robinson, CB7, UCF

Sudden, speedy cornerback with ample experience and productive in the slot and on the perimeter. Played loads of man coverage in college and has the athletic traits to mirror to all levels of the field. Good patience in press (not a super physical type) and has the agility and/or speed needed to recover instantly. Plays with urgency on every snap. Outstanding chase talent on crossers and very aware as the ball is arriving. Some grabby reps on film but for all the man he played, it's not really an issue. Pretty smooth hips and fast feet to deal with legit separators. Flashes of authoritative tackling in space. Good size for the modern-day CB but very short arms. Rare times when he looks a tick late to recognize what's happening around him, and twitch is slowed on those plays. Best in man yet did show some spatial awareness when covering multiple wideouts in zone. Fun prospect who fits today's NFL.

38. Jackson Carman, OT7, Clemson

Power blocker all the way. Towering, sculpted left tackle who absolutely looks the part. Surprising spring off the line, nice kick slide speed for his size. Moments of rare strength/overpowering play in pass pro and for the run game. Not a routine second-level blocker but was effective when asked to get out in space. Under control. Plays with good leverage. Understands blockers will try to get under him. Really sinks his hips. Marrying up his hand work and feet in pass pro is not there yet. Susceptible to counters, inside or out. Immediately gets him off balance. If it's an inside move he has the length and just enough foot quickness to recover. Quick outside moves got the best of him. Surprised by stunts more than you'd like to see. Young blocker with immense upside because of his size, power, and athleticism.

39. Kelvin Joseph, CB8, Kentucky

Decently long, super-smooth athlete with zero hitches in his transitions and has major explosiveness to recover or drive underneath a route. Has an extra gear most corners don't. Was able to stay with the Alabama receivers down the field. Most of his experience is on the outside and can play man because he trusts his feet and doesn't fall for shakes at the line of scrimmage, but has All-Pro upside in zone and bail coverage. Quick to read QB's eyes and because of his high-caliber athleticism, he will get to the ball in a flash. Could stand to gain some strength against the run and when facing blockers on screens. Serious talent.

40. Elijah Molden CB9, Washington

Versatile defensive back with choppy steps and explosive speed in and out of his breaks. Great awareness in zone and quickly strikes. Same is true against the run. Despite his smaller frame, unafraid of attacking downhill. Runs the alley well to the ball carrier and is a relatively sure tackler despite his lack of length and power. Willing to take on blocks but won't be able to do so at the NFL level. Played some safety in 2020 but mostly a slot corner in his collegiate career, possesses legitimate slot CB traits (think: twitch). Good, not great recovery speed and understands the importance of finding the football. Like many of the recent Washington defensive backs to enter the NFL. Think Budda Baker but not as fast.

41. Creed Humphrey, iOL2, Oklahoma

Tall center who does a good job not getting out leveraged. Above-average and at times high-level torque to turn/move defenders in the trenches. Smooth and explosive hop off the snap, very capable on reach blocks and occasionally quick enough to completely turn his body to wall off the defender trying to attack the front side of a stretch run. Not tested as much as the traditional center as a pass blocker because of Oklahoma's spread offense, but he plays with great balance and constantly resets his hands if knocked away. Super-strong grip strength. Stays locked on and glides with defensive linemen. Shows some susceptibility to quick counters right off the snap when he's slightly overanxious to create initial contact but not a major worry. Can tell he's a three-year, full-time starter because he's rarely out of position. Not ridiculous at the second level but typically executes his assignment. Aware of blitzes and stunts and has the athleticism and pop to get there and make an impact. Has added power over the years, so his anchor is good but still has room for improvement. Guard versatility?

42. Wyatt Davis, iOL3, Ohio State

Good blend of athleticism and power, but not a rare specimen in either area. Can lunge at times as a pass protector and at the second level but isn't a huge, recurring issue. When he does hit his target, he does a great job immediately straightening his back and anchoring. However, a few too many times he's easily driven back into the quarterback by a bull rush. Needs to add weight/strength. Solid pop in his hands and will finish in the run game. Rare to see him on the ground. Very good balance. Understands when twists and blitzes are coming but can't always get there. Solid, high floor prospect with a lower-ish ceiling. More power and a dialing down the frenetic play at times, and he could be a Pro Bowl type.

43. Kadarius Toney WR7 Florida

Basketball player on the football field. Emphatic shoulder and hip fakes are impressive in space as a gadget type. Utilizes them in his routes to typically create separation, although routes aren't his strong suit. Quicker than fast but does have an extra gear down the field. Didn't see much contested-catch opportunities from him. His tendency to try to do too much with the football in his hand -- cutting back two or three times on a given play -- needs to be reined in. But his freestyle play on the field will leave good defenders whiffing at air at times.

44. Jaycee Horn CB10 South Carolina

Good-sized, man-to-man specialist. Reasonably oily hips and good suddenness when changing directions. Not elite in either area. Like most successful press-man corners, he's very grabby at the line of scrimmage to read the WR's movements. Flagged a fair amount because he likes to stay physical down the field. At times, can flip on the jets to recover and looks pretty fast. Not an every-down burner. Natural cover guy who will stay in the hip pocket of wideouts on most plays. Understands when the ball is arriving and gets his head around to make a play on it. Can make some plays in zone but the team that drafts him should be doing so for the man stickiness. Very limited interest in helping out against the run, unless it's a clear one-on-one situation on the outside. Doesn't get off blocks and isn't a high-effort guy on long runs down the field. Above-average press man cornerback with NFL bloodlines and a well-rounded but not spectacular all-around game.

45. Christian Barmore, DL2, Alabama

Tall, well-rounded defensive lineman who can play anywhere but is best at three-technique or five-technique. Good blend of burst and pop through contact, and he works half the blocker well, particularly with his rapid swim move into the backfield. Flashed a nice, stunning long-arm bull rush as a pass-rusher, and he has just enough athleticism to threaten simply with his first step. Two-gaps decently well, blocking-shedding is solid. Not a tremendous run defender because of his inability to drop his anchor against combos, and he's oddly shaped to play on the inside. Plays a little high, making him an easier target to move and uproot in the run game. That happens to him as a pass rusher at times too, leading to some inconsistencies as a rusher, and him not being able to fully tap into his full potential.

46. Najee Harris, RB1 Alabama

Freak of freaks. Tall runner with a thick, chiseled frame. Insane, almost unbelievable cutting skills at his size, and his vision between the tackles is tremendous. Super explosive for his size. Serious ball-tracking capabilities down the field and has run a variety of routes out of the slot. Could legitimately transition to a pass-catching H-back in the NFL and thrive, but obviously that's not a suggestion of where he needs to play. Tacklers fall off his big frame, and he has the full move arsenal including a ridiculous hurdle. Long speed is lower level once he hits the open field. Feature back from Day 1. Think Le'Veon Bell.

47. Patrick Jones, EDGE5, Pittsburgh

Long, major burst and energy off the ball and through the blocker. Almost always has a pass-rush plan but not yet very efficient with some of them. Speed-to-power is there. too. and can be overwhelming at times. Really held his own against Clemson's Jackson Carman, the biggest/strongest LT in college. Violent swipe out of the grapple occurs frequently. Everything about his game is based off his speed rush. Crossover counter or swim to the inside. Flashes a dip and has good, but not great bend. The speed he plays at is threatening in and of itself. Looks like he could add more weight to his frame, but his length is impressive.

48. Travis Etienne, RB2, Clemson

North-south slasher with a little wiggle and serious, almost unprecedented ability at the receiver spot. Ultra-dangerous in the screen game because of his game-breaking speed which translates to easy runs through weaker tackle attempts. Vision is solid but not a true strength. Strong, powerful leg churn at the end of a play to get extra yardage. Can be flexed out as a slot receiver and will win then turn an angle route into a huge gain. Think Alvin Kamara.

49. Eric Stokes, CB11, Georgia

Savvy, press-bail-and-zone cornerback. Tremendous instincts to drift to the football in zone, and he's surprisingly sticky in man. Very aware as the ball is arriving and typically times his hands well. Smooth footwork, and those constantly moving feet allow him to flip his hips well to change directions when sinking. Not a crazy athlete, but not really stiff. Speed is good, not great. Saw some impressive downfield recoveries on film. Will help out against he run and tackles well. Isn't ultra-aggressive in that area. Intelligent cornerback prospect who'll get overshadowed during the predraft process but will outplay his draft position.

50. Carlos Basham, EDGE6, Wake Forest

Big, physical hybrid with phenomenal athletic gifts for his size. Fires out of his stance and smoothly changes directions. Flashed a dip underneath the OT, which is ridiculous given how tall he is. Loves the swipe or will climb through the gap with a swim move. Neither is super effective but typically gets the job done. Decently powerful but more of just a load to move than anything else. Sets a strong edge, easily disengages and can chase RBs/WRs to the corner. Serious closing speed. At times gets too high in his rush and stalls out. The high-end reps are All-Pro worthy. Fair amount of mediocre reps. Freaky talent with the girth to hold up in the trenches yesterday.