For a multitude of reasons, no NFL team other than the Ravens appears more than mildly interested in paying lucrative money for Lamar Jackson. But that doesn't mean there aren't a handful of teams still in clear need of a quarterback upgrade. Most of the notable veterans available this offseason have already found new homes. So that leaves the 2023 NFL Draft as the next best place for needy organizations to find new signal-callers.

With that in mind, we decided to break down which teams are real possibilities to spend an early pick at the position. In this case, we're defining "early" as the first two rounds; typically a QB selection in that window means the rookie will at least compete for a starting job out of the gate. We've separated the possibilities into three tiers: near-locks, safe bets and wild cards.

In total, we believe 14 of the NFL's 32 teams, or roughly 43% of the league, are reasonable candidates to draft a QB with a first- or second-round pick.

The following 18 teams are not included because of their stable or unique QB situations: the Bears (Justin Fields), Bengals (Joe Burrow), Bills (Josh Allen), Broncos (Russell Wilson), Browns (Deshaun Watson), Cardinals (Kyler Murray), Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes), Chargers (Justin Herbert), Cowboys (Dak Prescott), Dolphins (Tua Tagovailoa), Eagles (Jalen Hurts), 49ers (Trey Lance/Brock Purdy), Giants (Daniel Jones), Jaguars (Trevor Lawrence), Jets (Aaron Rodgers), Packers (Jordan Love), Saints (Derek Carr) and Steelers (Kenny Pickett). That's not to say some of these teams shouldn't explore another QB investment; it's just that we don't anticipate any of them doing so.

Note: The draft picks listed for each team below only include those in the first and second rounds.

Near-locks (3)

Picks: 1, 39 Panthers After they traded with the Bears to get the top pick, the question isn't whether they'll add one, but which one it'll be. Odds are they're down to Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, this year's top prototypically built pocket passer; and Alabama's Bryce Young, the total package save for a smaller stature. New coach Frank Reich could easily be enamored by both. Florida's Anthony Richardson, the splashiest specimen, would represent more of a boom-or-bust play, potentially requiring veteran backup Andy Dalton to serve as a mentor and bridge out of the gate. Picks: 2, 12, 33 Texans Technically they could get bold and try to address another need (EDGE, DL) at No. 2 before jumping around to land whichever QB falls, but they're positioned to get a great consolation prize no matter which guy the Panthers take. Stroud would be a natural pocket leader for DeMeco Ryans after the ex-49ers assistant enjoyed Jimmy Garoppolo's efficiency in San Francisco, whereas Young boasts the decision-making they need at the spot. A wild card could be Florida's Anthony Richardson, who'd require more patience but has the juice to reinvigorate the Houston fan base. Picks: 4, 35 Colts They're the most intriguing of the trio destined to come away with a QB, if only because they might miss out on the consensus top two in Stroud and Young. Assuming they don't pursue Lamar Jackson, whose proven playmaking is probably a more enticing bet, the Colts could bet on Richardson as a dual-threat project for new coach Shane Steichen, especially after the latter helped develop Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. In that scenario, ex-Eagles backup Gardner Minshew might open 2023 as the tentative starter.

Solid bets (2)

Picks: 5, 20, 37, 52 Seahawks Geno Smith's three-year deal in free agency couldn't have been much more team-friendly Seahawks are better positioned than most to jump around the board for a long-term bet under center. Should their preference of Young or Stroud slip beyond No. 2, it's possible they could explore a trade to No. 3 overall. If not, Richardson or Kentucky's Will Levis, another raw but dynamic dual threat, profile as potential fits for Pete Carroll's run-first approach. Picks: 7, 38 Raiders Like the Seahawks, they paid for a veteran starter in free agency, albeit with little commitment beyond 2023. Jimmy Garoppolo is a fine, if fragile, replacement of Derek Carr for Josh McDaniels' offense. But McDaniels and Co. have talked repeatedly about the possibility of drafting someone to groom as well. Richardson would give Las Vegas a true ball of clay, with similarities to former McDaniels pupil Cam Newton. But Levis, coming out with more pro-style experience and accuracy, might be the most logical target at No. 7, where he may well be available.

Wild cards (9)