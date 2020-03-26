NFL Mock Draft 2020: Jaguars select Jordan Love, Cowboys take replacement for Travis Frederick

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This won't change at all through the process. It's a lock.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st They could consider a trade down, but I just don't think they will. Young is that good.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st They could go for corner Jeff Okudah here in this spot, but I think they need a power player up front to go with Danny Shelton. Brown will be a star.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th They have to get better up front and Thomas might be the safest of all the tackles in this draft. Personnel people like him a lot more than the draftniks do.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd I am still not convinced he is all the way back in terms of health, which has to be concerning. But I will put him in this spot for now.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th They have to get their quarterback of the future and Herbert is a guy they are rumored to like. He would take over for Tyrod Taylor at some point.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st He would fill an immediate need for a defense that is lacking in corners. He would team with Donte Jackson for a young duo.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st They have a glaring hole at right tackle and Wills played there for the Crimson Tide. He would be a plug-and-play guy.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd He is a bit raw, but he is a big man with a ton of athletic ability and they need help at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st They could consider a tackle here, but getting a playmaker like Simmons is too good to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd They have a major issue at receiver and Ruggs can fly. They need to get a young player to groom with Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd They added Eli Apple in free agency, but is he really the long-term answer? Henderson can flat out cover.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st They have to get help for outside with Emmanuel Sanders signing with the Saints. Lamb will be an immediate help for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd They need a right tackle in the worst way, so they would be thrilled to see him fall to them in this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd They have to get help for Drew Lock in the passing game. Jeudy is the best receiver in this class, even if he doesn't run as well as Ruggs.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd You can never have enough power players. Teaming him inside with Grady Jarrett would be nasty.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 13th With Travis Frederick retiring this week, why not grab a replacement? This kid has a real chance to be special for a long time.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th They have to get a left tackle and this is a player scouts like a lot more than what you might think.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th After taking a corner with their first pick, they have to land a receiver to go with Tyrell Williams. Jefferson ran much faster than expected at the combine.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd They have Gardner Minshew, but do they know if he's the long-term answer? Why not take a flier on Love?

Round 1 - Pick 21 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th They have to get help for their passing game. Mims impressed at the combine, and he would give Carson Wentz some much-needed help.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings lost Stephen Weatherly in free agency and will also be losing Everson Griffen when he signs with another team. They have to get edge-rush help, which is why Chaisson makes sense.

Round 1 - Pick 23 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd He was a productive player who didn't test well at the combine, but he's a force who can play outside and inside. We know the Patriots love versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd They need a run player in the middle of their defense and Murray is that and more. He would add a lot of speed to the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd They lost two corners in free agency, so this would make sense. We know how Mike Zimmer likes to pick corners.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th They have an emerging player in DeVante Parker, but the new quarterback will need even more help. Higgins is a tall receiver who can go up and get the football.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th They need more edge help and this is a team who has won titles based on their edge pressure. Gross-Matos fits what they need.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd The inside of their defense was made up of guys they picked up, which is never a good thing. Queen could step in and be a nice run-and- chase player behind that big front.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th They signed Vic Beasley, but he isn't the long-term answer. Plus, you can never have enough edge players.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 1st They have a big hole at the position and Kmet is the best of a so-so class. So why wait to take one if that's the case?

Round 1 - Pick 31 Damon Arnette CB Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 10th The other Buckeyes corner is a player scouts love. He isn't in the same class as Okudah, but he's a quality cover player.