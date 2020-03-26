NFL Mock Draft 2020: Jaguars select Jordan Love, Cowboys take replacement for Travis Frederick
Pete Prisco has the Dolphins staying at 5 and drafting Tua in his Mock Draft 4.0
Free agency has come and gone, aside from a trickle of players still to be signed to low-level deals.
That means it's draft time for all 32 NFL teams. It also means it's easier to do a mock draft for those of us who do them.
Many holes have been filled by teams, which changes the way they will draft, which is why my latest mock – mock 4.0 – is one I feel much better about. There is no more guessing about free agency.
It's all about the draft now.
The top two picks are easy in my mind, with Joe Burrow going first to the Cincinnati Bengals and Chase Young going second to the Washington Redskins. After that, it gets interesting.
Mock 4.0 is yours to rip apart.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
This won't change at all through the process. It's a lock.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
They could consider a trade down, but I just don't think they will. Young is that good.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
They could go for corner Jeff Okudah here in this spot, but I think they need a power player up front to go with Danny Shelton. Brown will be a star.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
They have to get better up front and Thomas might be the safest of all the tackles in this draft. Personnel people like him a lot more than the draftniks do.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
I am still not convinced he is all the way back in terms of health, which has to be concerning. But I will put him in this spot for now.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
They have to get their quarterback of the future and Herbert is a guy they are rumored to like. He would take over for Tyrod Taylor at some point.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
He would fill an immediate need for a defense that is lacking in corners. He would team with Donte Jackson for a young duo.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
They have a glaring hole at right tackle and Wills played there for the Crimson Tide. He would be a plug-and-play guy.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
He is a bit raw, but he is a big man with a ton of athletic ability and they need help at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
They could consider a tackle here, but getting a playmaker like Simmons is too good to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
They have a major issue at receiver and Ruggs can fly. They need to get a young player to groom with Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
They added Eli Apple in free agency, but is he really the long-term answer? Henderson can flat out cover.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
They have to get help for outside with Emmanuel Sanders signing with the Saints. Lamb will be an immediate help for Jimmy Garoppolo.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
They need a right tackle in the worst way, so they would be thrilled to see him fall to them in this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
They have to get help for Drew Lock in the passing game. Jeudy is the best receiver in this class, even if he doesn't run as well as Ruggs.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
You can never have enough power players. Teaming him inside with Grady Jarrett would be nasty.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
With Travis Frederick retiring this week, why not grab a replacement? This kid has a real chance to be special for a long time.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
They have to get a left tackle and this is a player scouts like a lot more than what you might think.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
After taking a corner with their first pick, they have to land a receiver to go with Tyrell Williams. Jefferson ran much faster than expected at the combine.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
They have Gardner Minshew, but do they know if he's the long-term answer? Why not take a flier on Love?
Round 1 - Pick 21
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
They have to get help for their passing game. Mims impressed at the combine, and he would give Carson Wentz some much-needed help.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Vikings lost Stephen Weatherly in free agency and will also be losing Everson Griffen when he signs with another team. They have to get edge-rush help, which is why Chaisson makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
He was a productive player who didn't test well at the combine, but he's a force who can play outside and inside. We know the Patriots love versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
They need a run player in the middle of their defense and Murray is that and more. He would add a lot of speed to the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
They lost two corners in free agency, so this would make sense. We know how Mike Zimmer likes to pick corners.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
They have an emerging player in DeVante Parker, but the new quarterback will need even more help. Higgins is a tall receiver who can go up and get the football.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
They need more edge help and this is a team who has won titles based on their edge pressure. Gross-Matos fits what they need.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
The inside of their defense was made up of guys they picked up, which is never a good thing. Queen could step in and be a nice run-and- chase player behind that big front.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The other Buckeyes corner is a player scouts love. He isn't in the same class as Okudah, but he's a quality cover player.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Their corner situation isn't good, so why not take a solid cover player from a big-time program? This kid can fly.
