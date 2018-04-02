Player Blurb: Will Geary, DT, Kansas State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Blue-collar interior defensive tackle who consistently wins with strong, active hands that help him win the angle and leverage battles both against the run and pass. LImited as an athlete. High motor. Likely to outperform his draft status.

College Recap:

A former walk-on, Will Geary recorded 45 tackles in 2015 and 2016 and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors both seasons, becoming the anchor to K-State’s 4-2-5 base defense. His career sparked by a game-winning forced fumble as a sophomore, Geary continued to grow into a fierce run stopper and pass rusher. Arguably his best showing came in the 2016 regular-season finale with a season-high seven tackles, including a career-high 3.5 tackles for a loss at TCU. He posted 120 career stops, most among an active player, heading into his senior season.

A relentless motor helped Geary to career highs with nine tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in 2017. He had a two-sack performance at Baylor and had one and a half sacks at Oklahoma State. Armed with good hands and quick feet and a cinder-block frame that’s difficult to handle, Geary proved particularly disruptive down the stretch with four tackles at Texas Tech, five at West Virginia, six at Oklahoma State and four at Iowa State to end the regular season. He ended his career with 43 starts and earned first-team All-American honors by Pro Football Focus and became the first K-State interior defensive lineman in 34 years to earn first-team all-conference honors three straight years. - D. Scott Fritchen, GoPowercat.com