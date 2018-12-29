Sun Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Stanford vs. Pittsburgh bowl game

The 2019 class of receivers is loaded with tall high-pointers, but none are better at boxing out and catching the football in tight coverage than Stanford's JJ Arcega-Whiteside, the top prospect in this year's Sun Bowl.

As for the Pittsburgh Panthers, they have a powerful runner with two 1,000-plus yard seasons on his collegiate resume.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Stanford

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR

Arcega-Whiteside is the premier rebounder in college football. Throw it up to him, he's coming down with it. He has 23 receiving touchdowns in the last two seasons, including 14 in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has a game reminiscent of Mike Evans and should hear his name called somewhere within the first 40 picks in April. If he runs well (say, under 4.60) at the combine, the first round will be in play.

Bobby Okereke, LB

Okereke had a consistent senior season with 89 tackles, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, he's an intimidating presence at the linebacker spot, and he's best as a run-stopper, scraping through traffic with plenty of speed to get to the ball-carrier. Tackling reliability can be an issue, and he's not a true coverage linebacker. But with his experience, size, and athleticism, Okereke could land in the middle of the draft and start as a rookie.

Pittsburgh

Qadree Ollison, RB

Ollison has a unique collegiate resume, with 1,000-yard seasons at the beginning and end of his time at Pitt. As a freshman in 2015, he rumbled for 1,121 yards at 5.3 yards per attempt with 11 rushing scores. In 2018, as a senior, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry and totaled over 1,100 yards again with 11 more touchdowns. He had forgettable sophomore and junior campaigns. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound back is an authoritative, one-cut runner with deceptive long speed for his size and impressive balance. His vision is good too, making him a reliable between-the-tackles ball-carrier.