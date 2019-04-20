Top 2019 NFL Draft prospect Montez Sweat won't attend draft amid concerns of heart condition
The Mississippi State edge rusher will instead watch the draft with his family from Georgia
As he reportedly falls down NFL teams' draft boards because of a pre-existing heart condition, top 2019 prospect Montez Sweat has changed his mind about attending the draft and will instead watch it from home, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Sweat apparently told the NFL this week that he would be among the projected first-round prospects on hand in downtown Nashville but has since reversed course and will spend the draft with family in Georgia.
"My devoted grandparents and a host of other family members helped me to get to this point in my life," he said, per Schefter, "and I wanted to celebrate this special day with my family, so we all chose to do so where it all started for me, Stone Mountain, (Georgia)."
Sweat did not mention his heart condition as pertaining to the decision, according to Schefter's report. The Mississippi State pass rusher was also cleared to partake in the scouting combine earlier this offseason. But teams reportedly have concerns about what the condition could mean long-term, and Sweat's diagnosis came less than a year after former Michigan product Maurice Hurst, another consensus first-round defensive lineman with an identified heart condition, fell to the fifth round of the 2018 draft.
Sweat is currently ranked on CBS Sports as the No. 8 prospect in the 2019 draft and the third-best pass rusher of his class. CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson recently pegged him to go seventh overall to the Jaguars in his seven-round mock draft, but those health concerns could mean Sweat is more likely to fall from that top-10 status.
