Two-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers bypass a quarterback, Eagles trade up for a top wide receiver

Surprising action at the quarterback position

The 2020 NFL Draft is now SIX days away. Unfortunately, we do not have normal weekend activities to distract you for a few of those days. Hopefully you will find all the NFL Draft content you could possibly desire at CBSSports.com. Time is winding down but we explore a few more scenarios that could take place next week. Philadelphia moves up to secure a receiver while the 49ers trade down twice to take a few more bites at the apple. 

Without further adieu, let's kick this off!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals do not bungle. They ignore a tantalizing offer from Miami and select Burrow, who is not going to shy away from a challenge. If he truly wants to help southeast Ohio, then he is within striking range and making a direct impact.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Washington decides that the trade offers are not enough to justify passing on a talent like Young. Their defensive line is loaded with former first-round picks.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Detroit replaces Darius Slay with a younger, cheaper player. It may not better them immediately but it gives them more flexibility in the long run.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
New York adds a mobile big man that can slide into the right tackle role seamlessly with the capability of playing left tackle in the future.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Miami's smokescreens work as Tagovailoa falls to them at No. 5 overall. They can use their remaining 13 picks to move around and add some quality players to the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chargers wanted Tua Tagovailoa but were not willing to move up for him. They are not sold on Justin Herbert so they address the defense with the selection of Isaiah Simmons. Their defense becomes the most versatile in the country with Desmond King, Derwin James and Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Carolina adds a stout body to their interior defensive line. Brown can disrupt action at the point of attack.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Arizona needs a right tackle and Wills has played on that side dating back to high school in Lexington, Kentucky. He is a foundational piece to that Cardinals roster.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
I'm not convinced that Jacksonville trusts Gardner Minshew as their starter. If the coaching staff and front office are comfortable in their roles, then they would be fools to pass up this opportunity.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Murmurs are growing that Thomas may not be available for the Browns to select here. There are also murmurs that Cleveland could trade down if that were to happen. Figure that out yourselves because he is on the board here and I'm taking him.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
I remain convinced that New York will address their offensive line before they swing back around to add some playmakers at wide receiver. Becton is the best option on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Mike Mayock loves players from championship-caliber programs. He can trust Jeudy. I am beating a dead horse at this point but it just adds up.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
San Francisco watched as speed beat them in the Super Bowl so they add a speedster of their own in the form of Ruggs.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jacksonville watched as Justin Herbert fell into their laps at No. 8 overall. With their second pick, they get aggressive and move up to secure another need on their roster. The Buccaneers add No. 73 overall to move down.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Denver recognizes the value of Henderson midway through the first round and nabs him before Dallas. John Elway adds another brick to that defensive foundation.
  Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 16
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Reasonably speaking, one of those top three wide receivers could fall a little bit and it is clear that the Eagles need another dynamic pass catcher. The Falcons add No. 103 overall and a future fourth-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Dallas lands a valuable player in their secondary. McKinney brings versatility and a long-term plan at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Murray is going to be an A+ member of any team's locker room and his activity level will elevate everyone around him.
Round 1 - Pick 19
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are able to take one Clemson cornerback and slide them in next to another Clemson cornerback that they drafted last year.
  Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 20
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
5th
Tampa Bay misses out on the top four offensive tackle targets so they slide back a bit to nab the fifth best.
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Atlanta may have their eyes on a cornerback but, in this scenario, they were able to move back and pick up some additional draft capital while still getting another pass rusher.
  From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
Minnesota is able to replace Stefon Diggs with the fourth-best wide receiver in this draft class. Jefferson carries a first-round grade and would be an immediate impact player for the Minnesota offense.
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
Epenesa is a great value for the Patriots at this stage of the first round. He is being undervalued recently but New England will not overlook what he has been able to produce.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Queen to New Orleans should be a popular pick. It is a need for the team and it happens to coincide with the value of the player.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
4th
It may come as a surprise to see Minnesota not take a cornerback but Gallimore is a better player than the remaining options at cornerback. He can bring a spark to that Vikings defense.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
9th
Miami lands a big addition to their offensive line. They have pieced out the unit over the past few years so Cleveland will step in and learn as a starter Day 1. Operation keep Tua upright is underway.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Seattle accounts for the potential loss of Jadeveon Clowney by drafting his replacement. Gross-Matos is a strong player with quick hands. He needs to refine his trade a bit though.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Aiyuk is another explosive option for Lamar Jackson in the passing game. The thought is that Baltimore would target a bigger wide receiver because they already have Marquise Brown but I am not sure that is actually true.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jeremy Chinn S
Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
5th
Chinn has a chance to land in Round 1. Tennessee would be a good option considering Mike Vrabel's control of the defense and his understanding of how to use Chinn effectively.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Green Bay is starting to build up their interior defensive line with the addition of Blacklock, who is a sound, consistent producer.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
San Francisco and Indianapolis facilitate another deal this offseason as this one brings a first-round pick back to the Colts. They get a long-term replacement for Philip Rivers. Chris Ballard's job is not in jeopardy so he can afford to make a move with the future in mind. The 49ers receive No. 122 and No. 34.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Adding a cornerback here would surprise no one. It is a big need for Kansas City. Offensive line would be a possibility here as well.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Isaiah Wilson OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
10th
Cincinnati is finally investing in their offensive line after allowing Eric Steinbach, Kevin Zeitler and Andrew Whitworth to walk in free agency over the years. It started a year ago with Jonah Williams and continues with Wilson.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
8th
The 49ers move down again. This time, they acquire No. 42, No. 107 and No. 165 overall. Jacksonville selects Johnson to replace A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Detroit snags a first-round caliber player at the top of the second round. Their new look secondary now features Okudah and Delpit.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
6th
The pick is Josh Uche right now. Depending on which one of my editors gets to the first could be interesting. One of my editors is a Giants fan and I know he's not a big fan of this pick.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
8th
Los Angeles added Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner this offseason. Both were welcomed additions but now they add their left tackle of the future in the form of Jackson.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
Carolina added Derrick Brown in the first round and then select a linebacker in the second round. They are getting stronger up the middle in Matt Rhule's first year.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Miami is loading up this year. Their offense will look much different, which is a good thing.
  From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
Houston continues to add early round picks to their cornerback room.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
6th
In all honesty, the board did not fall in a way that benefits the Browns. They get a really good player to man the right guard position as well as provide insurance at center.
  Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Fulton needs to improve upon his tackling and is known to get too handsy downfield. However, his talent tests off-the-charts and San Francisco will have no problem finding a role for him.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
85th
POSITION RNK
17th
Hunt has Pro Bowl potential as an interior offensive line prospect. He played right tackle for the Ragin' Cajuns last season.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Indianapolis lands a bit of length and insurance to their receiver room. They are too one-dimensional when T.Y. Hilton is off the field.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
5th
Edwards-Helaire is the perfect compliment for Tom Brady from an athletic and work ethic standpoint.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
7th
Denver did not land one of the promising pass catchers in the first round but they stay in-state to land one of the best with the ball in his hands.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
Atlanta lands a really athletic cornerback to their secondary. Igbinoghene will give them some physicality on the back end.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
8th
New York gets a wide receiver in the second round to pair with Sam Darnold. I would imagine they are not done at this position...
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Jordan Elliott DL
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Steelers replace Javon Hargrave with a former 5-star recruit. Elliott has really matured, which was evident on the football field. He has active hands and can apply pressure up the middle.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Ashtyn Davis S
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Davis is a smart player that can organize the defense on the back end in Chicago. He has track traits that translate.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
60th
POSITION RNK
1st
Dallas lands a long-term fit at the tight end position. He has improved as a blocker and will provide production as a pass catcher.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Rams replace Todd Gurley with Wisconsin's Taylor. He needs to minimize the fumbles but he offers the explosive presence that Los Angeles had come to expect from Gurley.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Lewis has tremendous upside and can grow in that Philadelphia defense with Jim Schwartz.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
7th
Another week's mock, another pick of Weaver to the Bills.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Dobbins is explosive and should provide a spark to that Baltimore offense. They get a long-term replacement for Mark Ingram.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Michael Pittman Jr. WR
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
10th
Pittman will be another valuable contributer to the locker room and a reliable presence for Tua Tagovailoa.
  From Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Marlon Davidson DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Rams add some edge rush ability after losing Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency. Some believe that Davidson has first-round level ability.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
9th
Hall was supposedly given a clean bill of health so clear the runway for his liftoff. Minnesota desperately needs corners after losing Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
12th
Niang shores up the right side of Seattle's offensive line. They begin investing more in the unit.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Netane Muti OL
Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
102nd
POSITION RNK
19th
Muti will be the steal of the draft if he is able to stay healthy. He is an aggressive lineman with tremendous power.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
98th
POSITION RNK
18th
Peart has really progressed as a tackle. He can replace Jack Conklin on the right side of that Titans offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Lynn Bowden Jr. WR
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
130th
POSITION RNK
22nd
Bowden is the ultimate weapon because he ran run, catch, throw and return kicks, punts. He loves the Randall Cobb comparison and Packers fans should too.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Cam Akers RB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
4th
Kansas City is able to address a few other needs before landing a really dynamic player at a position of need.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
The Seahawks pick up No. 67 and No. 166 overall as part of the deal. Detroit gets a quarterback of the future.
Our Latest Stories