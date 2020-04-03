Two-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Four first-round trades, Jaguars take another quarterback
It is time to project some trade scenarios
The 2020 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. With limited personnel being encouraged to gather for the draft, teams are scrambling to create plans to communicate during the event. There will likely be an uptick in communication between general managers leading up to the draft as they try to gather information on potential trade packages so that a deal can come together quickly on draft night. In today's mock draft, I explore some of those scenarios.
Without further adieu, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Miami's efforts to trade for the No. 1 overall selection fall short. Cincinnati gets its franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Washington could trade down but Detroit is willing to trade down as well and the price is lower. The Redskins do not get the necessary package to move down and choose to take Young.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Miami has the most draft capital and a need at quarterback. If they decide Tagovailoa is the second best option at the position -- and I believe they will -- then they need to do whatever is necessary to move up and select him. No excuses. It costs them No. 39 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
New York bypasses an urge to select Isaiah Simmons and instead chooses to address the right tackle position. They will likely have to address the left tackle position next offseason so it makes sense not to do it all at once.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Lions move down a few spots, pick up an additional second round pick and still land their replacement for Darius Slay.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Los Angeles is stuck with potentially its third quarterback. Herbert offers them a potential long-term answer at the game's most important position. The roster can be built around him now.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Isaiah Simmons is a logical replacement for Luke Kuechly in Carolina. He is so versatile. Matt Rhule had a plan to take really talented players with upside and empower his coaching staff to develop them. If he follows the same model, then why would his pick be anyone but the Clemson linebacker?
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Arizona needs a right tackle, which is where Wills has excelled in Tuscaloosa dating back to his freshman season. They fortify the line in front of Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
It might come as a surprise to see the Jaguars take a quarterback with Gardner Minshew on their roster. What if all those trades made were done with a purpose? They get a potential long-term fit at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Cleveland watches all of the drama unfold in front of them as a top offensive tackle falls into their laps. Thomas is their solution at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Until New York addresses the offensive tackle position with a little more confidence, it is hard to envision them venturing away from the selection of an offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock obviously want a wide receiver but it is hard to pass on Brown's talent. He is a difference-maker.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Lamb gives Kyle Shanahan a vertical threat that he has coveted since he was hired. Lamb and Samuel are the future in San Francisco.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Jacksonville moves back up and takes a top-10 level talent. They address a weakness on defense after adding their quarterback of the future. Tampa Bay gets No. 73 overall and a future sixth to move back.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Rinse and repeat with Ruggs at No. 15 overall.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Vegas is making some moves to secure elite talent. After risking the chance to select a No. 1 wide receiver at No. 12 overall, they trade back up and select Jeudy. Las Vegas moves the No. 91 overall selection for the right to Jeudy.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Dallas does not have a lot of draft capital so they are fortunate their guy falls to them at No. 17 overall. Henderson has clearly separated himself as the draft's second best cornerback.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Miami needs two offensive tackles so the selection of Jones is a start to a larger reclamation project.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 19
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Banking on Dante Fowler Jr. being the team's answer to a lack of pass rush is a bold strategy. They double down with their first round pick and select Chaisson.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 20
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Tampa Bay gets some blindside protection for Tom Brady. If they can continue to build around him, he will have every reason to succeed in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Philadelphia needs to address the wide receiver position this offseason and next. Jefferson is not a reach at this point. He carries a first round grade from me.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Murray is an active linebacker that covers sideline to sideline. Minnesota will need to make some changes to that unit in the near future.
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Kenneth Murray has been a popular pick to New England for me. It is increasingly less likely that he would be available so Queen is the next best option.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
A long-term slot receiver could have been an option and linebacker would have been more desired. However, Murray and Queen are off the board. New Orleans gets a talented, young tight end in what sounds like Drew Brees' final season.
Round 1 - Pick 25
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Minnesota overhauled the cornerback position this offseason so they need some bodies in that room. Terrell is not a consolation price. He has a high ceiling.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Miami sticks to its board and selects the best player available. Epenesa has the versatility to play inside or outside.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned so Gross-Matos is a solid insurance policy until there is a resolution in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
McKinney can play a nickel role or drop back to safety. Mike Vrabel will be creative in the way that he uses him.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Green Bay adds some high-level play-making ability to its defensive line. Gallimore is a really active player.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Los Angeles has been busy adding Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga at right tackle. They move back up into the first round to take Austin to play left tackle. San Francisco adds the No. 112 overall selection and a future sixth.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Kansas City adds a rising cornerback at the back end of the first round.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Cincinnati has built one of the better defensive lines in the NFL but they need to invest in the linebacker unit. Uche has high upside and could really be a sack demon off the edge.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Indianapolis adds a big body to take some pressure off of T.Y. Hilton. Philip Rivers gets another weapon.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
The Lions added their cornerback in the first round and swing back around to get a solid defensive tackle in the second round.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Delpit alongside Jabrill Peppers is a formidable duo in the NFC East. New York takes a gamble that could pay huge dividends.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
After sliding back a little bit to facilitate the Chargers' needs, the 49ers land an interior offensive lineman to fulfill a starter's role.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Diggs has length and athleticism. Matt Rhule is willing to gamble on traits. Time will tell if the strategy pays off for him.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Detroit lands the draft's top running back in the second round. He will provide them balance in the run and pass game.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
After trading DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver has become a big need. Houston adds Denzel Mims as a weapon for Deshaun Watson.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Chinn can play safety or linebacker. Cleveland needs help at both positions so they bring in an intriguing talent.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Jacksonville is having themselves a potential franchise-changing draft upon adding Jordan Love, Javon Kinlaw and Fulton.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
The Bears add some strength and meanness to the heart of their offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Hunt played right tackle last season but projects as an offensive guard. Indianapolis gets a really gifted player in the second round.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Edwards-Helaire will not be outworked. He is one of the easiest prospects to evaluate because he is going to bring everything on every single play. Tom Brady will love having that kind of work ethic with his new franchise.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
John Elway loves traits. Igbinoghene is a fast player that could develop into an All-Pro.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Johnson may not be taken this early because of medical concerns. His talent warrants the selection though.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
After adding a left tackle in the first round, New York addresses the wide receiver group with a flashy pass catcher.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
How healthy is Ben Roethlisberger? Pittsburgh does not want to place the fate of their season in the hands of Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges again.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Chicago adds a thumper to its secondary. He has great genes and a passion for the game.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Again, medicals may be a concern for the safety. He is inherently smart and instinctive. Dallas would do well to add a strong leader and communicator to the secondary. It does not hurt that he has also been a track star within the PAC-12.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Los Angeles brought in Leonard Floyd as a potential high reward play but they need to quit taking such big gambles. By adding Lewis, they get two talented players that can compete and potentially fulfill a long-term role.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Philadelphia adds a productive pass rusher to the edge of its defense. Okwara could stand up and man the strongside linebacker position.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Weaver is an ideal replacement for Jerry Hughes. His body structure needs some work but he excels getting off blocks.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Miami continues to get better by taking productive college players. Taylor is arguably the most gifted runner but there are concerns over his longevity.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Houston lost D.J. Reader in free agency. They turn to Elliott to provide depth and talent.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Minnesota adds a versatile weapon to the offense in the absence of Stefon Diggs. Shenault is creative with the ball in his hands.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Seattle invests in its offensive line and fills the right tackle role for quite some time.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
For the second consecutive week, the Ravens land Biadasz to start at guard or center. Although he played center in Madison, his past features a lengthy stretch of guard play.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Tennessee adds its long-term replacement for Jack Conklin, who they lost in free agency, in the second round. Niang is coming off an injury but should be ready to rock in training camp.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Pittman has good hands and an AP level understanding of route running. Aaron Rodgers will love that he is always in the right spot.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Rather than filling the position in the first round, Kansas City punts and adds one of college football's most productive players in the second round.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Davis-Gaither can be the team's starting Will linebacker for quite some time. He is an active player. His game is easy to love.
