Two-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Four first-round trades, Jaguars take another quarterback

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Miami's efforts to trade for the No. 1 overall selection fall short. Cincinnati gets its franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Washington could trade down but Detroit is willing to trade down as well and the price is lower. The Redskins do not get the necessary package to move down and choose to take Young.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami has the most draft capital and a need at quarterback. If they decide Tagovailoa is the second best option at the position -- and I believe they will -- then they need to do whatever is necessary to move up and select him. No excuses. It costs them No. 39 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd New York bypasses an urge to select Isaiah Simmons and instead chooses to address the right tackle position. They will likely have to address the left tackle position next offseason so it makes sense not to do it all at once.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions move down a few spots, pick up an additional second round pick and still land their replacement for Darius Slay.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles is stuck with potentially its third quarterback. Herbert offers them a potential long-term answer at the game's most important position. The roster can be built around him now.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Isaiah Simmons is a logical replacement for Luke Kuechly in Carolina. He is so versatile. Matt Rhule had a plan to take really talented players with upside and empower his coaching staff to develop them. If he follows the same model, then why would his pick be anyone but the Clemson linebacker?

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona needs a right tackle, which is where Wills has excelled in Tuscaloosa dating back to his freshman season. They fortify the line in front of Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd It might come as a surprise to see the Jaguars take a quarterback with Gardner Minshew on their roster. What if all those trades made were done with a purpose? They get a potential long-term fit at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Cleveland watches all of the drama unfold in front of them as a top offensive tackle falls into their laps. Thomas is their solution at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Until New York addresses the offensive tackle position with a little more confidence, it is hard to envision them venturing away from the selection of an offensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock obviously want a wide receiver but it is hard to pass on Brown's talent. He is a difference-maker.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Lamb gives Kyle Shanahan a vertical threat that he has coveted since he was hired. Lamb and Samuel are the future in San Francisco.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville moves back up and takes a top-10 level talent. They address a weakness on defense after adding their quarterback of the future. Tampa Bay gets No. 73 overall and a future sixth to move back.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Rinse and repeat with Ruggs at No. 15 overall.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 16 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Vegas is making some moves to secure elite talent. After risking the chance to select a No. 1 wide receiver at No. 12 overall, they trade back up and select Jeudy. Las Vegas moves the No. 91 overall selection for the right to Jeudy.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas does not have a lot of draft capital so they are fortunate their guy falls to them at No. 17 overall. Henderson has clearly separated himself as the draft's second best cornerback.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Miami needs two offensive tackles so the selection of Jones is a start to a larger reclamation project.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 19 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Banking on Dante Fowler Jr. being the team's answer to a lack of pass rush is a bold strategy. They double down with their first round pick and select Chaisson.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 20 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Tampa Bay gets some blindside protection for Tom Brady. If they can continue to build around him, he will have every reason to succeed in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Philadelphia needs to address the wide receiver position this offseason and next. Jefferson is not a reach at this point. He carries a first round grade from me.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Murray is an active linebacker that covers sideline to sideline. Minnesota will need to make some changes to that unit in the near future.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Kenneth Murray has been a popular pick to New England for me. It is increasingly less likely that he would be available so Queen is the next best option.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 1st A long-term slot receiver could have been an option and linebacker would have been more desired. However, Murray and Queen are off the board. New Orleans gets a talented, young tight end in what sounds like Drew Brees' final season.

Round 1 - Pick 25 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Minnesota overhauled the cornerback position this offseason so they need some bodies in that room. Terrell is not a consolation price. He has a high ceiling.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Miami sticks to its board and selects the best player available. Epenesa has the versatility to play inside or outside.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned so Gross-Matos is a solid insurance policy until there is a resolution in Seattle.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Baun has the flexibility to play inside or on the edge. Baltimore has lost a lot of linebackers over the past couple of years.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st McKinney can play a nickel role or drop back to safety. Mike Vrabel will be creative in the way that he uses him.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay adds some high-level play-making ability to its defensive line. Gallimore is a really active player.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Los Angeles has been busy adding Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga at right tackle. They move back up into the first round to take Austin to play left tackle. San Francisco adds the No. 112 overall selection and a future sixth.