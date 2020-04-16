Two-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots land a QB in Round 1, Giants take Isaiah Simmons
Most of us think the Giants will pick an offensive tackle in the first round, but what if they go in a different direction.
Shouldn't we expect the unexpected when it comes to Dave Gettleman and the New York Giants? It seems as though an offensive tackle at No. 4 overall would make the most sense -- to help Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley -- but Isaiah Simmons isn't out of the question, right? In this mock, the Giants go linebacker in the top 5 and really shake things up. Later in Round 1, the Vikings get aggressive when a top defender falls. Oh, and the Patriots pick a quarterback. Figured I should mention that.
Before we get to the picks, these are the terms of the three trades I have in Round 1:
- Dolphins get No. 3; Lions get No. 5, No. 39, a 2021 second-round pick and Albert Wilson
- Vikings get No. 17 overall; Cowboys get No. 22 overall, No. 58
- Raiders get No. 10 overall; Browns get No. 12 overall, No. 80
OK, let's get to it.
Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Will the Dolphins call? Maybe. And, heck, maybe the Bengals pick up. But they're picking Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
There's a chance the Dolphins get a little worried someone leapfrogs them for a quarterback, so they'll likely call Washington, but Ron Rivera's club will ultimately pick Young.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Could this be a move for Justin Herbert? That's the speculation now. I don't buy it. #TankForTua comes to fruition.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Dave Gettleman stays the course and throws a nasty curveball inside the top 5 with Simmons, a freaky playmaker at the second level.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
This is the ideal scenario for the Detroit, so after getting two second-rounders and a veteran receiver, the Lions land the top corner in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
There very well could be a mystery team that makes a play for Herbert here. A little more than a week out, I go with "chalk" here for a club that needs a long-term answer at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
With Simmons and Okudah gone, the Panthers go with a player in Brown who'll instantly boost their run defense that was pretty bad in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Could the Cardinals trade down? Yes. But with Wirfs available, it's a no-brainer here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The Jaguars have to get a defensive disruptor up front and Kinlaw provides serious pass-rush ability in the post-Calais Campbell era for Jacksonville.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden get too antsy as they see the receivers drop, and swing a deal with Cleveland to get the best separator in the class in Jeudy.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
The Jets are ecstatic to add Ruggs to the receiver group for Sam Darnold, although offensive tackle would be considered here.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 12
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Move down two spots, get an extra pick, then land Becton at No. 12 overall. Nice development for first-time GM Andrew Berry.
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
With Lamb, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, the 49ers would be absolutely ridiculous after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Buccaneers avoid the temptation to move up to pick a tackle and get a stud here to protect the right side for Tom Brady.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
With the top three receivers gone, the Broncos are more than happy to pick Henderson here to fill the void at cornerback after moving on from Chris Harris.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
The Falcons could use a multi-dimensional safety in Dan Quinn's scheme. McKinney did it all for Nick Saban at Alabama.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
As Chaisson falls, the Vikings use their extra ammunition to grab another edge rusher to pair with Danielle Hunter.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Perfect scenario for Miami, getting Tagovailoa's right tackle at this juncture of Round 1.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
The Raiders need to get more talented and feisty at cornerback. Gladney is one of the nastiest, ball-hawking corners in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The safety position is a weak spot in Jacksonville, and Delpit and Ronnie Harrison formulate a fun, towering safety tandem after this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Time for a celebratory drink for Carson Wentz with the selection of Jefferson in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 22
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
After sliding back a few spots, the Cowboys get a super-clean corner prospect in Fulton to immediately step in for Byron Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Patriots may have to trade up for Love, but with him falling into their lap here, they can't pass on him.
Round 1 - Pick 24
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Another outside rusher in New Orleans? With Epenesa, the Saints plan to use him inside quite a bit, and he's good long-term insurance at a valuable position.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Igbinoghene is a freaky specimen with his best football in front of him.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Winfield is a surprise first-round pick, but the Dolphins love his leadership, ball-skills, instincts, and play against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Have to go back to the well for the Seahawks with Cleveland, one of the top three most athletic tackles in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Hello! Taylor with Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson would be downright unfair to opposing run defenses.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Gallimore is an instant replacement for Jurrell Casey as an interior disruptor for the Titans.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Reagor, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard make for one heck of a receiver trio in Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
The 49ers get a big, athletic road-grader for their highly efficient run game.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Swift would give the Chiefs an absolutely terrifying offense because of his receiving chops.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Queen gives the Bengals an ultra-active, pass-coverage specialist at the linebacker spot.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Colts need more secondary receiving threats, and they get one with the explosive Aiyuk.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Blacklock has a freaky first step, and the Lions love building the trenches.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The Giants have to better protect Daniel Jones. Jackson needs to get stronger but has franchise left tackle traits.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
If Murray landed here, the Chargers would have a plethora of speed on defense.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Johnson has first-round flashes and the size to play on the outside. Easy choice here for Carolina.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
After trading back in Round 1, the Lions get a complement to Kenny Golladay in the athletic Mims.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Davidson is going to play inside in the NFL and has a quick first step, low-center-of-gravity power, and nice hand work.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
The Browns take one of the most fun defensive prospects in this class with ridiculous versatility and explosiveness.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Baun provides the Jaguars with a complementary edge-rushing piece to Josh Allen and he can play some off-ball linebacker too.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Jones can play inside or outside but projects best at tackle due to his combination of length, athleticism, balance, and power.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Corner might be a bigger need for Indianapolis, but Gross-Matos is too tremendous of a value to pass on here.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Brady gets a bellcow back in Tampa.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
The Broncos decide to wait on receiver and bolster their offensive tackle position.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Lewis is a long, powerful edge rusher who can play like a first-rounder if he stays healthy.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
The Jets give Darnold a crazy-long, athletic right tackle to strengthen the offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
Hamler is a game-breaker with flashes of outstanding YAC abilities.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Terrell has all the tools and experience to be a shutdown outside cornerback in the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
This is a nice development for the Cowboys. Cornerback in Round 1. Edge rusher in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
It will take time for Brooks to learn the nuances of covering, yet his explosiveness could get him drafted in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
With many of the top corners and edge rushers unavailable, the Bills ironically land Higgins in Round 2 after the two were paired often in Round 1.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Gay is incredibly fast to the football and flashed in coverage at Mississippi State.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
The Dolphins absolutely need to address the offensive line, so they take another blocker early.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Biadasz has phenomenal movement skills at the center spot which are needed in Sean McVay's scheme.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
The Cowboys get a replacement for Travis Frederick with the bouncy, balanced center from Temple.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Ojemudia would star in Seattle's Cover 3 based system thanks to his instincts, length, and ball skills.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Greenard needs to work on his consistency, yet starting as the No. 2 rusher behind Matthew Judon will mean he doesn't have immense pressure instantly.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Niang is the instant starter at right tackle in the Titans run-based offense. He has awesome athleticism despite his large frame.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Madubuike is a strong, sturdy interior rusher with a good first step.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Arnette is an in-your-face, versatile outside corner who routinely finds the football in the air.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Good luck covering Claypool and DK Metcalf in Seattle. Size and speed galore.
