2019 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every third-round pick

Pete Prisco grades Round 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft

Want to know what I think of every pick made in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the night Friday as I grade all the third-round picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades. You can also watch me on CBS Sports HQ right at the top of this article.

If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can watch CBS Sports HQ and my grades in our draft tracker.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7  

Round 3

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33
  
34

35

36

37

38

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Pete Prisco has covered the NFL for three decades, including working as a beat reporter in Jacksonville for the Jaguars. When he's not watching game tape, you can find Pete on Twitter or dreaming of an... Full Bio

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
NFL DRAFT TRACKER
VIEW
NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ