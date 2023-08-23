As the 2023 NFL preseason approaches its conclusion, roster cuts are already underway, with all 32 teams required to trim their 90-man offseason depth charts to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. ET.

With cuts also come the possibility of last-minute trades. Many players shopped in advance of Week 1 figure to be depth pieces who spent most of the summer on the roster fringe. But it's possible a few big names could also be available.

Here are a dozen of the most notable candidates to be moved:

Trey Lance SF • QB • #5 CMP% 48.4 YDs 194 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 6.26 View Profile

Do the 49ers actively want to move him? Not necessarily. But would they? We already have evidence of that, with San Francisco reportedly fielding calls and even directly discussing a potential trade with the Vikings this offseason. At 23, with first-round tools, Lance obviously remains a high-upside project at a critical position. But Kyle Shanahan is already comfortable with surprise standout Brock Purdy, 23, and probably trusts his own system enough to deploy Sam Darnold as the reclamation-project backup.

Potential suitors: Buccaneers, Falcons, Patriots, Vikings

Marcus Mariota PHI • QB • #8 CMP% 61.3 YDs 2219 TD 15 INT 9 YD/Att 7.4 View Profile

Odds are the Eagles won't eat the $5 million guaranteed they gave Mariota just to dump him before he takes a single official snap with the team, but the veteran scrambler's scattershot arm has been even more unreliable than usual this summer, leading to speculation that rookie sixth-rounder Tanner McKee could usurp him as Jalen Hurts' new backup. They've admitted backup-QB mistakes quickly before (i.e. Chase Daniel), and another run-heavy club might be willing to take him on for a cheap pick.

Potential suitors: Dolphins, Ravens

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • #28 Att 192 Yds 861 TD 4 FL 3 View Profile

In a matter of months, Taylor went from publicly devoted Colts centerpiece to malcontent absentee, coming and going from camp amid frustrations over both his injury management and lack of a long-term contract. Team owner Jim Irsay initially refused to negotiate or trade the star back, but Taylor's camp reportedly now has the club's permission to seek a new home. One of the NFL's best pure runners when healthy, he's still a safer bet to stay put, but with Irsay and Co., nothing's ever set in stone.

Potential suitors: Broncos, Buccaneers, Dolphins

Josh Jacobs LV • RB • #8 Att 340 Yds 1653 TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

Word out of Las Vegas is the Pro Bowler is now set to report to the team ahead of Week 1, even after an offseason spent away from the franchise in protest of failed contract talks. But what if part of his apparent change of heart -- to play under the franchise tag or similar one-year deal -- involves a potential change of scenery? Coach Josh McDaniels has traditionally preferred a committee approach, and if the two sides don't see eye to eye long term, an early split could save the Raiders an instant $10M.

Potential suitors: Bears, Cardinals, Dolphins

Cordarrelle Patterson ATL • RB • #84 Att 144 Yds 695 TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

Two years after clearing 1,100 scrimmage yards as Arthur Smith's Swiss Army knife, the 32-year-old Patterson feels like the odd man out in a suddenly crowded backfield featuring No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson, who was essentially drafted to do everything he does except better, and second-year starter Tyler Allgeier. A soft-tissue injury has him sidelined for the moment, but even when he's healthy, he might make more sense elsewhere, as another team's change-of-pace utility man.

Potential suitors: Bengals, Browns, Panthers

Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC • RB • #25 Att 71 Yds 302 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The former LSU first-rounder has seen his usage decrease in each season with the Chiefs, and he's entrenched behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon on the reigning champions' depth chart. With undrafted rookie Deneric Prince also onboard, Edwards-Helaire could finally be on the outside looking in, despite offering 29 games of starting experience.

Potential suitors: Bengals, Browns, Rams

Michael Carter NYJ • RB • #32 Att 114 Yds 402 TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

He's started 21 games in two years with the Jets, but Dalvin Cook's arrival means he'll be no better than third on the RB depth chart as long as Breece Hall is also healthy. Rookie Israel Abanikanda's recent preseason injury could make him more valuable as insurance, but Zonovan Knight is also onboard as depth. A change of scenery could be the preferred avenue for everyone.

Potential suitors: Browns, Cowboys, Rams

Anthony Schwartz CLE • WR • #10 TAR 10 REC 4 REC YDs 51 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

A third-round pick in 2021, the former Auburn speedster has managed just three starts and 14 catches in Cleveland, and now he looks like the odd man out behind rookies Cedric Tillman Jr. and Austin Watkins Jr. Concerns with drops and durability mean the Browns probably wouldn't get much in return, but someone might be willing to take a flyer on the wideout's athleticism.

Potential suitors: Cardinals, Patriots, Titans

Zach Ertz ARI • TE • #86 TAR 69 REC 47 REC YDs 406 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The former Eagles great is one of the few established playmakers on Arizona's rebuilding squad, but at 32, entering Year 11, it's very possible he'd rather finish his career with a contender. The Cardinals, who won't have QB Kyler Murray to start the season, are expected to feature Ertz's fellow tight end Trey McBride even more in 2023, and they'd save more than $9M by finding a trade. The question is probably which team would be willing to absorb the remainder of his $31M extension as he comes off injury.

Potential suitors: Chargers, Colts, Commanders

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better veteran mentor for a young, rebuilding defensive line under new coach DeMeco Ryans, but with first-rounder Will Anderson Jr. in tow, Hughes may be more valuable to Houston as a trade chip than a continued rental. Fresh off a surprise nine-sack season, the 35-year-old is best suited in a secondary role and could be a nice bonus for a contender.

Potential suitors: Chiefs, Packers, Saints

Defense is the name of the game in New England, so dealing a mainstay in the trenches would be illogical if it weren't for the promising arrival of second-rounder Keion White, a preseason darling. At 33 and reportedly seeking a new deal since the start of camp, Guy could provide Bill Belichick another opportunity to split with a player too early rather than too late.

Potential suitors: Lions, Saints, Vikings

The former first-rounder is entering his contract year in stride after turning a corner alongside 2022 trade acquisition Roquan Smith, but with a potentially lucrative payday on the horizon, and Smith already commanding top dollar, Baltimore might wonder if Smith is capable of getting passable production out of any running mate at linebacker. The club could shop the 24-year-old starter in search of more immediate help at cornerback, where injuries have dinged up both of their starting cover men.

Potential suitors: Commanders, Eagles, Falcons, Raiders