J.J. McCarthy's first public throw as a professional athlete did not go according to plan. The No. 10 overall pick of the Minnesota Vikings was invited to throw out the first pitch before the Twins' Tuesday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, and it's probably a toss he'd like to have back.

The Michigan product threw his baseball wide left of its intended target, much to the dismay of the crowd. Check out the first pitch, here:

McCarthy's first pitch was just as bad as the one Minnesota's other first-round pick put on tape, as former Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner chucked his baseball far right, and way over the head of the catcher! This one got a few laughs.

These two players are expected to be the future of the franchise, as the Vikings gave up a whopping nine picks to move up three different times in the first round for McCarthy and Turner. Thankfully, they weren't brought to Minnesota to throw baseballs.

McCarthy is coming off an incredible campaign, in which he led the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff National Championship after a perfect 15-0 season. His 27-1 career record as a starting quarterback is the third-best in FBS history, and he threw 44 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions over the past two seasons.

As for Turner, the No. 17 overall pick was named the SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year after recording 55 pressures. His 22.5 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss during his Alabama career both ranked second in the SEC during that span (2021-23).