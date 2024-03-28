The NFL Coach of the Year is one of the more unique awards in the NFL. Sometimes it can go to a coach who is already viewed as one of the best in the NFL for leading his stacked team to a No. 1 seed, but other times it can go to a coach who exceeds expectations.

Last year, NFL Coach of the Year award winner Kevin Stefanski of the Browns overcame injuries at key positions, such as quarterback, running back, plus left and right tackles, to win double-digit games and make the playoffs. Brian Daboll of the Giants stepped in as a first-year lead man in 2022 and led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record, plus an upset postseason victory, and Mike Vrabel of the Titans won the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2021 despite a myriad of injuries.

Who could win NFL Coach of the Year this upcoming season? Let's take a look at the odds for 2024/25 Coach of the Year, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

The Harbaugh brothers

The Harbaugh brothers are listed on opposite ends of this list, as Jim is the favorite at +600, while John is tied in having the second-longest odds at +5000. There may be some value on the Ravens head coach, as Baltimore won the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and was the best team in the regular season. That certainly puts you in the running for the award, and maybe makes you a favorite depending on what else goes on in the NFL.

As for the Chargers' new head coach, they are facing an uphill battle in a couple different ways. First, the AFC West is the Chiefs' division, and second, L.A. had a bit of roster turnover due to its cap situation, as the Chargers parted ways with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and allowed Austin Ekeler to walk in free agency.

Jets takeoff? (+1500)

Some believe Robert Saleh should be on the hot seat entering this season, and that's probably true given how he's handled the quarterback situation over the past couple years. But lower expectations could be good for a Coach of the Year candidate. The defense in New York is elite, but the offense has been a disaster. With Aaron Rodgers back, expect the offense as a whole to be better. Maybe it could be "good" since this is Rodgers' system. Yes, the 40-year-old is coming off of a torn Achilles, but as I've written before, he has this superpower when it comes to proving the doubters wrong. I'm not too shocked to see Saleh at No. 6 on this list.

Lions on the prowl (+2500)

The Lions not only met, but exceeded expectations in 2023, and came so close to representing the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII. I expect Detroit to be even better in 2024, as the front office had a nice free agency by trading for cornerback Carlton Davis, adding another corner in Amik Robertson, signing D.J. Reader and Marcus Davenport on the defensive front and finding great value with a one-year deal for offensive guard Kevin Zeitler. Plus, we now know this franchise has the potential to hit the draft out of the park. Maybe the Lions surpass the 49ers as best team in the NFC?