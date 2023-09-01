We have made it. The 2023 NFL season is officially here, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to defend their Super Bowl title. Can they become the first NFL team to repeat as champions since the New England Patriots did so in 2004? Or will a dark horse take them down?

Every year, the CBS Sports NFL staff sits down and picks a few Super Bowl winners. Those taking part in this article are Senior NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, plus CBS Sports editors Brett Anderson, Joel Magaraci and Eric Kernish along with writers John Breech, Ryan Wilson, Jordan Dajani, Jared Dubin, Josh Edwards, Tyler Sullivan, Bryan DeArdo, Cody Benjamin, Garrett Podell and Jeff Kerr.

Below, we will list the Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams and then give our best bets.

All NFL odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

2024 Super Bowl odds

Kansas City Chiefs +600

Philadelphia Eagles +750

San Francisco 49ers +900

Buffalo Bills +900

Cincinnati Bengals +1000

Dallas Cowboys +1500

New York Jets +1600

Baltimore Ravens +1800

Detroit Lions +2200

Los Angeles Chargers +2200

Miami Dolphins +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars +2800

Seattle Seahawks +3500

Cleveland Browns +3500

New Orleans Saints +3500

Denver Broncos +4000

Minnesota Vikings +4000

New York Giants +4000

Las Vegas Raiders +4500

Green Bay Packers +5000

Chicago Bears +5000

New England Patriots +6000

Pittsburgh Steelers +6000

Atlanta Falcons +7000

Carolina Panthers +7000

Los Angeles Rams +7000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000

Washington Commanders +8000

Tennessee Titans +10000

Indianapolis Colts +12500

Arizona Cardinals +20000

Houston Texans +20000

CBS Sports' Super Bowl best bets

Kansas City Chiefs +500

Dubin: I get 6-to-1 on Mahomes? Thank you.

Kernish: I will not pick against the Chiefs so long as they have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. It's entirely possible the offense will miss former OC Eric Bieniemy, but I'll take my chances on them figuring out how to score enough points.

Philadelphia Eagles +750

Benjamin: Growing up with the Eagles, rarely have I ever been more sure about anything related to the team than the fact Jalen Hurts is wired to will his team to improbable heights. It helps that he's still got an all-star supporting cast. The post-NFC-title hiccups will be there, and the division is tough. But if you're gonna make a chalk bet, why not?

Dajani: The Eagles were the best team in the NFC last year, and I think they will repeat as conference champions. I'm expecting Jalen Hurts to take yet another step forward into superstardom, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith to emerge as the dynamic duo in the NFL and the defense to remain great. Sure, they lost some pieces like T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Javon Hargrave and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, but I think some other young players such as Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Nakobe Dean step up. Not much value here, but the Eagles are again going to be right in the Super Bowl mix.

Sullivan: Typically, the Super Bowl loser struggles the following season, but I think Philadelphia will be the exception. Most of their core is intact and are coming off an NFL Draft where they came away with Day 1 impact guys like Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. They'll firmly be in the mix again.

Wilson: Jalen Hurts was one of the best players in the league a year ago and he's only going to be better. Yes, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is now in Indianapolis but his replacement, Brian Johnson, will pick up where he left off. Which means that Hurts and this Philly offense won't miss a beat. And, oh by the way, the defense will be even better.

Kerr: The Eagles have a loaded roster with a top three quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Look for Jalen Carter to present a problem for opposing offensive lines all year long, adding to an Eagles front four that's already excellent at getting to the quarterback.

San Francisco 49ers +900

Prisco: This will only happen if Brock Purdy is as good as he was last year, which is a big ask. But experience will help. The roster is loaded. The odds are decent to make this pick, and their division isn't as good as the NFC East, which will help them get a better record than the Eagles and home-field advantage. That matters.

Edwards: San Francisco's defense should be a road block for most teams in its path and the quarterback should benefit greatly from the collection of skill talent assembled. I am betting on Kyle Shanahan more than anything else.

Magaraci: Is Brock Purdy the real deal? Is he 100 percent healthy? Does it really matter with Kyle Shanahan's plug-and-play offense and the game's best defense?

Buffalo Bills +900

Brinson: The Bills are being slept on this season and I'm not having it. Josh Allen is my MVP pick and by the end of Week 1 all that nonsense about Stefon Diggs from this offseason will look like a silly notion. Sean McDermott should have a chip on his shoulder as well with people questioning what the defense will look like without Leslie Frazier. This team is deep and talented and has won the second-most games in the NFL over the last three years. They're due to break through.

Cincinnati Bengals +1000

Edwards: Joe Burrow will always have his team in a position to compete for the Super Bowl. The popular pick will be Kansas City so I will zag and choose another team that has proven they will factor into that chase.

Dajani: The Bengals have been one of the best teams in the AFC for a couple seasons now, and I think 2023 could be the year they get over the hump. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are set up for career years, and then left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was one of the biggest additions in the NFL this offseason.

Magaraci: Another year, another Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes battle for AFC supremacy. Burrow takes the rubber match and this time follows it up with a Lombardi Trophy.

Breech: As the resident Bengals homer here at CBSSports.com, I am tempted to pick the Bengals to win the Super Bowl every year, but I never actually do it because I don't want to jinx them, and also, until this year, I didn't think it actually seemed like a realistic pick. This year's team is better than last year's team and it's better than their 2021 team that made it to the Super Bowl. As long as Joe Burrow stays healthy, this feels like it could be Cincinnati's year.

Kerr: Everything is set up in Cincinnati to win this year. Joe Burrow is on his rookie contract and this is the final year the franchise doesn't have to pay him and Ja'Marr Chase mega deals. They also don't have to pay Tee Higgins, another key piece of a dynamic offense. The defensive front is strong with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, needed to cover up a young secondary. They'll always be in the hunt with Burrow.

Dallas Cowboys +1500

DeArdo: This isn't as much about the Cowboys' roster as it is about history. Only 14 of the 53 players on the Cowboys' current roster were alive when Dallas last played in an NFC Championship game. Until they prove otherwise, you'd be better off flipping coins in a mall fountain (remember those?) than on Cowboys Super Bowl odds.

Kernish: A sleeper pick. The Cowboys are dangerous on both sides of the ball and Dak Prescott is coming off a down season. The addition of Brandin Cooks should only help their offense, and the defense will always be in good hands with DC Dan Quinn and superstar Micah Parsons around.

Podell: The Cowboys under head coach Mike McCarthy have been winning in the regular season like it's the 1990s again: consecutive seasons with 12 victories in 2021 (12-5) and 2022 (12-5), with quarterback Dak Prescott playing 12 or more games each season. The last two seasons marked the first consecutive Dallas seasons with 12 or more wins since the 1992-95 seasons, when the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in four years with Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin leading the way. In the 2021 season, that was good enough to make them NFC East champions. Last season it wasn't, since the Eagles went an unrelenting 14-3. However, there are plenty of reasons why the Cowboys could retake the division crown in 2023. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones made some smart moves this offseason, trading late-round picks for quality veterans who can plug key roster roles. He did so in the deals to acquire wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Both are already making an impact on their new Cowboys teammates in their roles as the team's No. 2 receiver and No. 2 cornerback. These moves were made on top of retaining just about all of their key defensive players from a unit that allowed the fifth-fewest points (20.1 points per game) in the NFL in 2022. Dallas also finally crowned Tony Pollard as their deserving, lead running back following the release of the fading Ezekiel Elliott. It's go-time in Dallas.

New York Jets +1600

Benjamin: There are reasons to fear a disappointment in the Big Apple, and most of them reside along the offensive line guarding a soon-to-be 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers. But we've seen "all-in" offseasons pay off in recent years, with the Buccaneers and Rams essentially buying their way to the championship game in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Rodgers still has gas in the tank, and this would just be such an entertaining scenario, too.

DeArdo: New York fans usually don't see their team this high on the Super Bowl projections. The Jets have the seventh-best odds, and it's a little surprising that they aren't higher. New York has Aaron Rodgers, after all, the reigning Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year and a defense that was lights out last season. If anything, this is a fun bet that makes an already compelling team even more interesting to follow.

Baltimore Ravens +1800

Sullivan: Baltimore is getting slept on. The Lamar Jackson contract saga is in the rearview mirror and the Ravens spent the offseason bolstering the weapon around him, including bringing aboard new OC Todd Monken. And they are bringing a top 10 defense from a year ago back into 2023. So long as Jackson stays healthy, I don't see why the Ravens wouldn't be in the Super Bowl conversation.

Los Angeles Chargers +2200

Dubin: To be clear, the Chargers are not going to win the Super Bowl. But the value is pretty good here.

Wilson: I have Justin Herbert winning MVP, and for that to happen, the Chargers will likely have to win the division. And as long as I'm picking L.A. to outpace Kansas City in the regular season, I might as well go ahead and pick them to win the whole thing.

Podell: Face-of-the-franchise quarterback Justin Herbert finally has a new offensive coordinator: it's former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore! He led productive offenses in Dallas as they boasted a top-five scoring offense in 2022 (27.5 points per game, the fourth-most in the NFL) and averaged 354.9 yards per game. The development of Dak Prescott, who broke the Cowboys single-season passing touchdown record in 2021 under Moore, was "at the center of Kellen's impact," according to Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, who wanted to take the reins back and call plays again. Moore paired with Herbert, who has the most passing yards (14,089) through a player's first three seasons in NFL history and the second-most passing touchdowns (94) through a player's first three seasons in NFL history, will likely lead to many more fireworks at SoFi Stadium. Former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi's Chargers offense averaged an NFL-low 6.34 air yards per pass attempt last season, woefully underutilizing one of Herbert's biggest strengths. Dak Prescott averaged 8.41 air yards per pass attempt over his four seasons with Moore as his OC, the ninth most in the NFL in that span. Herbert should see a similar uptick in that department, only strengthening Los Angeles' aerial attack and their chances for a postseason breakthrough.

Jacksonville Jaguars +2800

Prisco: You are looking at way-too-high odds for a team with a favorable schedule and an explosive offense. What people aren't noticing with this team is how much better the second- and third-year players will be this time around. That matters.

Brinson: Trevor Lawrence is a decent MVP bet as well and he's the reason why I'm down to back the Jags at this number. Sure, picking the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl sounds clinically insane, but Jacksonville in Year 2 with Doug Pederson -- who won a Super Bowl with Nick Freaking Foles -- could take a massive leap offensively. Lawrence now has Calvin Ridley to throw to and should have decent enough protection. If the defense can take a step forward as well this team can be dangerous, particularly in the easiest division in football.

Cleveland Browns +3500

Anderson: A preseason Super Bowl bet needs long odds, and what better long shot than a team that's loaded with talent on both offense and defense with Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith … just to name a few. The biggest question, of course, is Deshaun Watson, but he's played at a very high level in the past. If he can get back to that this year, 35-1 is a bargain.

Green Bay Packers +5000

Anderson: Similar to betting the Browns to win the Super Bowl, the Packers are a team with a lot of talent but a question at quarterback. With Aaron Rodgers gone, so is any Super Bowl buzz, but what if Jordan Love's limited but impressive play in spot starts is for real? I'll take a 50-1 flier on a team that has a solid 'D', O-line, RBs and young WRs … with a first-round QB finally getting a chance.