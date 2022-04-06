cooper-kupp.jpg
Stefon Diggs became the latest wide receiver to cash in with a lucrative contract extension Wednesday, reportedly agreeing to a new four-year, $104 million deal with the Bills. His extension comes in the wake of a busy 2022 offseason that saw both trades and free agency reset the WR market in a big way.

With that in mind, here's an updated look at the highest-paid receivers in the game, as well as a preview of which wideouts could be next to secure a major payday:

Top 20 highest-paid WRs

Note: The following chart depicts players' newest-signed contracts or extensions -- essentially the "new money" remaining on their current deals. For example, Tyreek Hill technically has one year left on a previous deal he signed with the Chiefs before his extension with the Dolphins kicks in, but most teams, players and agents base future negotiations off the latest contract figures. This simply means that, while Hill will officially average under $30 million per year from now until the expiration of his deal, his new contract signed with Miami, which runs from 2023-2027, will make him the game's highest-paid WR at $30M per year.

PlayerTeamSignedTotalGuaranteedPer YearExpires

Tyreek Hill

Dolphins2022

4 years, $120M

$72.2M

$30M

2027

Davante Adams

Raiders2022

5 years, $140M

$65.7M

$28M

2027

DeAndre Hopkins

Cardinals2020

2 years, $54.5M

$49.4M

$27.3M

2025
Stefon DiggsBills20224 years, $104M$70M$26M2027
D.J. MoorePanthers20224 years, $61.9M$41.6M$20.6M2026
Amari CooperBrowns20205 years, $100M$60M$20M2025
Keenan AllenChargers20204 years, $80M$50M$20M2025
Chris GodwinBuccaneers20223 years, $60M$40M$20M2025
Mike WilliamsChargers20223 years, $60M$40M$20M2025
Michael ThomasSaints20195 years, $96.3M$60.9M
$19.3M2025
Kenny GolladayGiants20214 years, $72M$40M$18M2025
Christian KirkJaguars20224 years, $72M$37M$18M
2026
Tyler LockettSeahawks2021
4 years, $69M$37M$17.3M2026
Mike EvansBuccaneers20185 years, $82.5M$55M$16.5M2024
Robert WoodsTitans2021
4 years, $65M$31.7M$16.3M2026
Brandin CooksTexans20185 years, $81M$50.5M
$16.2M
2023
Adam ThielenVikings20194 years, $64M$33M$16M2025
Cooper KuppRams20203 years, $47.3M$35.1M$15.8M2024
Allen RobinsonRams20223 years, $46.5M
$30.3M$15.5M2025
Courtland SuttonBroncos20214 years, $60M$34.8M$15M2026

Notable takeaways:

  • Ten of the top 15 (67%) WR contracts have been signed in the last two years alone
  • The average age of the top four WRs in terms of per-year money: 28.5
  • All eight of the top-20 WR deals signed in 2022 contain at least $40M guaranteed
  • Three of the top-20 WR contracts were signed with other teams (Amari Cooper, Cowboys; Robert Woods, Rams; Brandin Cooks, Rams)

Who's up next?

These eight wideouts are due for big raises either before, during or immediately following the 2022 season:

PlayerTeamCurrent AAVExpiresPotential AAV

Cooper Kupp

Rams

$15.8M

2024$25M-30M
DK MetcalfSeahawks$1.1M2023$20M-28M
Terry McLaurinCommanders$961K2023$20M-27M
A.J. BrownTitans$1.4M2023$20M-27M

Deebo Samuel

49ers

$1.9M

2023
$20M-25M
Marquise BrownRavens$2.9M2023$17M-20M
Diontae JohnsonSteelers$1M2023$15M-20M
Hunter RenfrowRaiders$708K2023$12M-15M

Kupp, the reigning Super Bowl MVP who led the NFL with a whopping 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns for the title-winning Rams, is just two years removed from signing an extension. But the market has shifted so dramatically in the last year or so that he now looks criminally underpaid. The others are mostly 2023 free agents.

Keep in mind that rookie contracts cannot be extended until after a player's third NFL season, so there's another crop of young playmakers who will become candidates for lucrative deals after 2022. That group is headlined by the Vikings' Justin Jefferson, who is well on pace to command top-five WR money; the Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, who vaults to No. 1 status in Dallas after Amari Cooper's departure; the Bengals' Tee Higgins, whose teammate Ja'Marr Chase could be eyeing his own future payday; the Steelers' Chase Claypool; the Rams' Van Jefferson; and the Bills' Gabriel Davis.