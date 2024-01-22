The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game following their 27-24 road victory over the second-seeded Bills in frigid Buffalo on Sunday night, and apparently they weren't done dealing with the cold after the game.

The Chiefs now own the second-longest streak of reaching the conference championship game round since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger, trailing only the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady New England Patriots' run of eight trips in a row from the 2011 to 2018 seasons. After suffering their third consecutive postseason defeat to the AFC's current bully, the Bills allegedly shut off the hot water in the visiting locker room, according to Chiefs starting left tackle Donovan Smith.

The defending Super Bowl champions' spirits weren't dampened by the cold showers following a game that lasted three hours and two minutes in the wintry Buffalo weather. Given their chances to be the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the 2003-2004 Patriots, the longest drought of back-to-back league champions in Super Bowl history, are still alive, the Chiefs likely celebrated all the way back to Kansas City before turning their attention toward 2023 First-Team All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.