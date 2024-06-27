Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the two main pillars of the Kansas City Chiefs' current dynasty, will undoubtedly be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when their careers are over. Several other current NFL players are shoo-ins, too, but what about the dozen or so current players whose future Hall of Fame candidacy isn't as certain?

To find that answer, my CBS Sports NFL colleagues Tyler Sullivan, Jared Dubin, Garrett Podell, Jeff Kerr, Cody Benjamin, Jordan Dajani, Shanna McCarriston, and Kyle Stackpole helped me make the call on 12 current players who have compelling cases but aren't currently considered Hall of Fame locks. In order to be considered, a player has to currently be on a roster and have played at least eight seasons.

With all of the votes tallied, here's a look at each player and whether or not we feel their career is currently good enough for induction in Canton, Ohio. I've included how many votes each player received, out of a possible nine. A player needed to get a majority of the votes (five being the minimum) in order to get the nod as a future Hall of Famer.

Davante Adams

Hall of Fame? Yes

Votes: 6

Adams' six Pro Bowls and three All-Pros give him a good chance at future induction. Leading the NFL in touchdown grabs multiple times also helps.

Adams' career numbers, while extremely good, might not be enough just yet, though. He's currently 29th all time in receptions (872) and 44th in receiving yards (10,781). He is, however, 12th all time in career touchdown receptions and is five touchdown catches away from the 100 mark.

Adams' career numbers may be somewhat lacking, but he nonetheless received more than enough votes to be considered a future Hall of Fame player.

Keenan Allen

Hall of Fame? No

Votes: 1

Allen has put together an impressive career that includes six Pro Bowl nods since 2017. But zero All-Pro nods and good but not great career marks (he's 26th all time in career receptions, 47th in receiving yards and 99th in touchdown catches) would probably result in Allen being left out of Canton if his career ended today.

What Allen does in Chicago will likely determine his future Hall of Fame fate.

Mike Evans

Hall of Fame? Yes

Votes: 7

Like Allen, Evans' career does not include an All-Pro nod. Evans, though, has the distinction of being the first player in NFL history to start his career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, an accomplishment that should significantly help his future Hall of Fame case.

Evans, is also one of just four players in NFL history to have at least 750 catches, 10,000 receiving yards and 90 touchdown catches in his first 10 seasons (Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison and Randy Moss are the other three) also has a Super Bowl ring to boot.

Derrick Henry

Hall of Fame? Yes

Votes: 7

King Henry's career stats leave something to be desired (he enters the 2024 season less than 500 rushing yards from 10,000 for his career), but some of his single-season marks probably make up for that and then some.

Henry is a two-time rushing champion who has also led the NFL in touchdown runs on multiple occasions. He is also just one of eight players in league history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. In 2018, Henry tied Tony Dorsett's long-standing record for the longest run in NFL history, a 99-yard jaunt against the Jaguars on prime time that in hindsight appeared to jump-start his career.

Hall of Fame? No

Votes: 4

It's a shame that the league didn't recognize Heyward as a defensive tackle earlier in his career. Listed as a defensive end during his first seven seasons, Heyward didn't receive his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl nod until 2017, a year before he was officially labeled as a defensive tackle.

Since then, Heyward has added five more Pro Bowl and two more All-Pro selections to his accolades. He has been named an All-Pro at both DE and DT, a fact that should help his future HOF case.

Tyreek Hill

Hall of Fame? Yes

Votes: 7

At this point, Hill has done everything he can do to warrant a future spot in Canton. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons (he was an All-Pro returner as a rookie), has five All-Pro nods to his credit and has also led the NFL in touchdown receptions and touchdown catches (both occurred in 2023).

Hill was also on the receiving end of the momentum-changing play in Super Bowl LIV that paved away for the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win in 50 years. It was part of a nine-catch, 105-yard performance on pro football's biggest stage.

DeAndre Hopkins

Hall of Fame? No

Votes: 4

Hopkins would likely be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame if not for injuries and a suspension during the 2021 and '22 seasons. At this point, Hopkins' career stats are very similar to the ones compiled by former Steelers great Hines Ward, who is still waiting for his call to Canton.

Hall of Fame? Yes

Votes: 7

Compelling is the best word to describe Jordan's Hall of Fame case. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler who has amassed an impressive 117.5 career sacks. Jordan is also a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, a distinction that should further help his case.

Based on our voting result, it doesn't appear that Jordan's single All-Pro selection will hurt his future Hall of Fame chances.

Kyle Juszczyk

Hall of Fame? No

Votes: 2

Juszczyk has the bona fides as an eight-time Pro Bowler and earned his first All-Pro in 2023. But no fullback has ever made the Hall of Fame without putting up some numbers, which is something Juszczyk doesn't have.

Juszczyk's career is similar to Matthew Slater, a recently retired, 10-time Pro Bowl special teams standout. While both players have been recognized as being arguably the best at their position, neither one will likely sniff Canton unless the Hall's voters change their thinking.

Hall of Fame? No

Votes: 3

Ramsey has a lot going for him as a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion. But 22 career picks would significantly hurt his case if his career ended today.

The only cornerback who is currently in the Hall of Fame who does not have 30 career interceptions is Darrelle Revis, who was inducted in his first year of eligibility. But Revis' career included a Defensive Player of the Year award, which is something Ramsey does not currently have.

Matthew Stafford

Hall of Fame? No

Votes: 3

Stafford's two Pro Bowl and zero All-Pro nods prevents him from being a future Hall of Fame lock. His Super Bowl win and his place in several career statistical standings, however, give him a compelling argument. He's currently 11th all time in both career passing yards (56,047) and touchdown passes (357).

Russell Wilson

Hall of Fame? No

Votes: 2

An unsuccessful two-year stint with the Broncos has put Wilson's Hall of Fame future into question. But unlike Stafford, Wilson has a slew of Pro Bowl nods (nine) to his credit in addition to one Super Bowl win and two trips to the big game.

Wilson can make himself a future Hall of Fame lock if he is able to have success in Pittsburgh.