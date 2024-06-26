It's officially "list szn," and what could be more controversial than ranking wide receivers? Behind quarterback, wide receiver is arguably the second-most "premier" position. After all, we saw a contract signed this offseason that made a pass-catcher the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

What's interesting is that you can almost find star wide receivers anywhere. We saw a fifth-round pick from BYU break rookie records in 2023, while a second-round pick broke a rookie postseason receptions record, and helped win a Super Bowl. Who are the top receivers in the NFL? Instead of your typical top 10 list, let's double it and attempt to rank the top 20. While this project may include some projection, we will not include any rookies. We all have high hopes for players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze, but we can't list them as one of the best in the league before they take a single NFL snap. With that said, let's jump in.

Amari Cooper CLE • WR • #2 TAR 128 REC 72 REC YDs 1250 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Cooper just became the first player in Browns history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. In fact, his 1,250 receiving yards in 2023 marked a career high for Cooper, who played with four different quarterbacks.

Cooper also had one of the most dominant performances for a wide receiver last season, as in Week 16 against the Houston Texans, he caught 11 of 15 targets for a franchise-record 265 yards and two touchdowns. He was uncoverable, and became just the second player in NFL history to record a 200-yard receiving game for three different teams, joining Terrell Owens.

19. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Nico Collins HOU • WR • #12 TAR 109 REC 80 REC YDs 1297 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Collins' 2023 campaign was incredible, and very different from his first two NFL seasons. Previously, the Michigan Wolverine hadn't crossed 481 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This past season, he caught 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.

Collins became just the third player in Texans franchise history to record 1,200 receiving yards in a season, and averaged the second-most yards per route run in the NFL (3.1). He could be a legitimate star with C.J. Stroud throwing him the football, but I would like to see more before I put him higher on this list.

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 112 REC 81 REC YDs 1066 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

The Eagles' No. 2 wideout would be a No. 1 pass-catcher on another team, as Smith is one of just seven wide receivers to catch 80 passes, record 1,000 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. He also set a franchise record with 148 receiving yards in the playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January. As a rookie, Smith caught 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns, setting a franchise record for most receiving yards by a first-year player.

Deebo Samuel SF • WR • #1 TAR 89 REC 60 REC YDs 892 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Samuel is more of an offensive weapon than receiver, which is why it's hard to place him on this list. He's the only player in the Super Bowl era to record 4,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a player's first five seasons, and he's led all receivers in YAC per reception four straight years. Samuel also already has the most career rushing touchdowns by a receiver in NFL history with 19, and leads the NFL in yards per rush since entering the league with 6.3. He's not some big-bodied target that's going to dominate in man coverage, but Samuel is one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL.

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 95 REC 59 REC YDs 737 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Kupp has had a couple of "down years" after his historic 2021 campaign, but he's still one of the best receivers in the game. Kupp became just the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to capture the "triple crown" in that aforementioned 2021 campaign, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

A hamstring injury cost Kupp the first four games of the 2023 season, but teammate Puka Nacua says Kupp is on a revenge tour in 2024. Keep in mind that the Rams went 6-2 in games with Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Kupp and Nacua in 2023. That offense averaged a whopping 28.5 points and 398.9 yards of total offense per game, while L.A. averaged 6.8 yards per play with this "Big Four" on the field. Receivers usually don't get better after hitting 31 years old and there are clear injury concerns, but when healthy, Kupp is a beast.

Terry McLaurin WAS • WR • #17 TAR 132 REC 79 REC YDs 1002 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

McLaurin may be the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL. He is one of just six players to record 900+ receptions in each of his first five seasons, joining Hall of Fame talents such as Mike Evans, A.J. Green, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice, and he's accomplished this with historic quarterback turnover. The Ohio State product has crossed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons, and already ranks eighth in franchise history in receiving yards. If Jayden Daniels turns out to be a star quarterback, don't be shocked if McLaurin explodes in 2024.

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 104 REC 72 REC YDs 1014 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The Dolphins have another receiver by the name of Tyreek Hill, but Miami believes it has a young star in Waddle -- as evidenced by the three-year, $84.75 million extension he signed this offseason, which put him inside the top five of highest-paid wideouts. Waddle has crossed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three NFL seasons, and set a then-NFL record with 104 receptions in his rookie campaign. In 2022, Waddle led the league with 18.1 yards per reception while recording a career-high 1,356 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, then caught 72 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

DJ Moore CHI • WR • #2 TAR 136 REC 96 REC YDs 1364 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

In his first season with the Bears, and with a couple of different quarterbacks, Moore caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. His 1,364 receiving yards were the fourth-most in Bears history. To put that into perspective, Chicago's leading receiver in 2022 was Cole Kmet with 544 yards.

It's impressive that Moore had a career year in his first season away from Carolina -- where he put up three straight seasons of 1,200-plus scrimmage yards. There's a chance with Caleb Williams under center, it could be the versatile Moore who is Chicago's true WR1.

12. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #17 TAR 160 REC 105 REC YDs 1486 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The fifth-round pick out of BYU burst onto the NFL scene in 2023, setting rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) to go along with six receiving touchdowns. Nacua quickly became a trusted target of Stafford, and found success against zone coverages. Some may be surprised to see Nacua listed this low, but I'd like to see him maintain this level of production. It will be interesting to see how he fares in Year 2.

11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 136 REC 79 REC YDs 1255 REC TD 13 FL 0 View Profile

Some want to count Evans out because he's no longer 22 years old, but the five-time Pro Bowler is still one of the best wide receivers in the league, and he's not slowing down just yet. Evans' 1,255 receiving yards in 2023 marked his third-most in a single season, and his 13 receiving touchdowns tied for the league lead. He has now gone 10 straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards, which is the second-longest streak behind Jerry Rice's 11.

Evans is already the best wide receiver in Buccaneers history, and still a threat to go off any given Sunday. No player has recorded more receiving yards since he was drafted No. 7 overall in 2014 (11,680).

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #5 TAR 168 REC 95 REC YDs 1042 REC TD 3 FL 2 View Profile

Wilson's monster season is coming in 2024 if Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy. He's the first Jets player to cross 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, and he's played with six different quarterbacks! In his second-ever NFL game with Joe Flacco at quarterback, Wilson caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Watch that be the norm with Rodgers throwing the rock.

9. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans

Stefon Diggs HOU • WR • #1 TAR 160 REC 107 REC YDs 1183 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

Diggs has been one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL over the past five years. After becoming a star with the Minnesota Vikings, he took his game to a new level with the Buffalo Bills, and helped Josh Allen develop into one of the best quarterbacks in the world. Diggs has crossed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last six seasons, and caught at least 103 passes in all four seasons with Buffalo. He's one of just five players in NFL history to catch 30 touchdowns for multiple franchises. Maybe he wasn't brought to Houston to be Stroud's unquestioned top target, but he's clearly capable of that.

Some believe Diggs fell off at the end of last year, but the truth is his role in the offense completely changed once Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator. He was on the field less (snap count went from 87% to 77%), while the Bills went from a pass-heavy team (7th-highest dropback rate) to a run-heavy team (2nd-lowest dropback rate). Diggs was no longer a focal point on offense, as his target share dropped (29% to 11% in the red zone and 34% to 19% on third down).

8. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDs 1342 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Aiyuk had a career year in 2023, as he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns while the 49ers made the Super Bowl. Aiyuk's 17.9 yards per reception ranked second in the NFL, and he caught 14 of 20 passes thrown both outside the numbers and with 15-plus air yards last season -- which was the best rate of any NFL player over the last four seasons. Aiyuk is one of the best players in the league at getting open, and he had the highest percentage of receptions for first downs or touchdowns last year at 81.3%.

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 175 REC 103 REC YDs 1144 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Adams led the league with 14 touchdown receptions in 2022, and still crossed 1,100 yards in 2023 despite the Raiders' struggles at the quarterback position. He's one of the most reliable No. 1 wideouts in the NFL today, and has recorded the fifth-most receiving touchdowns through a player's first 10 seasons in NFL history with 95.

Maybe his time with the Raiders hasn't been as successful as his run with the Green Bay Packers, but with Antonio Pierce in charge, there's reason for optimism in Sin City. Whoever plays quarterback for the Raiders in 2024, expect them to rely heavily on Adams.

Amon-Ra St. Brown DET • WR • #14 TAR 163 REC 119 REC YDs 1515 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

St. Brown had a career year in 2023, even with the amount of talent Detroit possessed offensively. His 119 receptions tied for second in the NFL, his 1,515 receiving yards ranked third and his 10 receiving touchdowns tied for fourth. St. Brown had nine games with 100 receiving yards last season, which were the third-most in franchise history. He's one of just five players to record 100 receptions in each of the past two seasons. Not bad for the former No. 112 overall pick.

5. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 158 REC 106 REC YDs 1456 REC TD 7 FL 2 View Profile

Since being traded to the Eagles, Brown has finished inside the top five in receiving yards each year. A terrifying combination of size and speed, Brown has crossed 1,450 yards in two straight seasons, and caught 18 touchdowns in 34 games played for Philly. His 33 receptions of 25-plus yards over the last two seasons rank second in the NFL.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 145 REC 100 REC YDs 1216 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

The 2021 NFL Draft class was loaded with receiver talent, and Chase has been the best of them all. He's crossed 1,000 receiving yards in all three of his NFL seasons, and caught a career-high 100 passes for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns this past season while his quarterback, Joe Burrow, missed seven games due to injury. Now that he's eligible for an extension, Chase could be set to replicate the numbers he put up in his first NFL season. If Burrow can stay healthy, that is.

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 181 REC 135 REC YDs 1749 REC TD 12 FL 2 View Profile

Lamb had a MONSTER year in 2023, catching 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 135 receptions ranked first in the NFL, the 1,749 receiving yards ranked second and his 12 touchdown receptions ranked third. Only Justin Jefferson, Michael Thomas and Randy Moss have recorded more receiving yards in a player's first four seasons in NFL history.

What's scary about Lamb is that his reception, receiving yards and receiving touchdown numbers have improved in all four of his NFL seasons. If that trend continues, he's going to break Calvin Johnson's single-season record.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 171 REC 119 REC YDs 1799 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Remember when we thought Hill was silly for wanting to leave Patrick Mahomes? Well, his best seasons have come with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. Hill caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with the Dolphins, then somehow improved in 2023 with a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards, and also tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with 13. He's the first player in NFL history to record multiple seasons of 1,700 receiving yards.

Hill's speed is his calling card, and his 15 catches of 20-plus air yards outside the numbers ranked first in the NFL last year. In fact, Hill has caught 35 passes of 25-plus yards over the last two seasons, which obviously ranks first in the NFL.

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 100 REC 68 REC YDs 1074 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

The highest-paid receiver is indeed the best receiver in the league. Maybe his production dips just a bit with Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, but Jefferson could probably reach 1,000 receiving yards with me throwing him the football.

Jefferson averaged a career-high 107.4 receiving yards per game last season, and still finished inside the top 20 of receiving yards despite missing seven games due to injury. Only three players have ever reached 1,000 receiving yards in 10 or fewer games played, and Jefferson is one. He has recorded the most receiving yards in a player's first four seasons in NFL history (5,899), and has the most receiving yards per game in NFL history (98.3).

Jefferson is a great route-runner, a home-run hitter and a pass-catcher with special hands. He's the best receiver in the NFL.