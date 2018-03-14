NFL Free Agency: Team-by-team tracker with Hyde, McKinnon, Cousins and more
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
The window to negotiate with impending free agents is open, and teams wasted no time snapping up the biggest names on the market.
Kirk Cousins is reportedly heading to Minnesota, while Case Keenum will quarterback the Broncos next season. Allen Robinson landed in Chicago as Mitchell Trubisky's new No. 1 target, while Sammy Watkins will get to catch passes from Chiefs sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
You can track all the signings by Pete Prisco's top 50 free agents right here. In this space, we'll keep you updated on the moves all 32 teams are making, going team by team in alphabetical fashion.
Arizona Cardinals
QB Sam Bradford: One year, $20 million
QB Mike Glennon: Agrees to terms
Atlanta Falcons
OL Austin Pasztor: One year
CB Leon McFadden: One year
Baltimore Ravens
WR Ryan Grant: Four years, $29 million
WR John Brown: One year, $5 million
G James Hurst: Four years, $17.5 million
Buffalo Bills
DT Star Lotulelei: Five years
DT Kyle Williams: One year
S Rafael Bush: Two years, $4.5 million
Carolina Panthers
WR Torrey Smith: From Eagles via trade
CB Bashaud Breeland: Three years, $24 million
Chicago Bears
QB Chase Daniel: Two years, $10 million
WR Allen Robinson: Three years, $42 million
WR Taylor Gabriel: Four years
TE Trey Burton: Four years, $32 million
OLB Sam Acho: Two years, $7.5 million max
CB Prince Amukamara: Three years, $27 million
K Cody Parkey: Intends to sign
Cincinnati Bengals
OT Cordy Glenn: From Bills via trade
Cleveland Browns
QB Tyrod Taylor: From Bills via trade
RB Carlos Hyde: Three years, $15 million
WR Jarvis Landry: From Dolphins via trade
TE: Darren Fells: Three years, $12 million
OT Chris Hubbard: Five years, $37.5 million
OT Donald Stephenson: One year, $2.5 million
DE Chris Smith: Three years, $14 million
CB Damarious Randall: From Packers via trade
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
QB Case Keenum: Two years, $36 million
Detroit Lions
LB Christian Jones: Two years, $7.75 million
LB Devon Kennard: Three years, $18.75 million
CB Nevin Lawson: Two years, $10.3 million
S Tavon Wilson: Two years, $7 million
Green Bay Packers
QB DeShone Kizer: From Browns via trade
TE Jimmy Graham: Three years
DL Muhammad Wilkerson: One year, $8 million max
Houston Texans
OT Seantrel Henderson: One year, $4 million
CB Aaron Colvin: Four years
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Marqise Lee: Four years, $38 million
WR Donte Moncrief: Intends to sign
G Andrew Norwell: Five years, $66.5 million
CB D.J. Hayden: Three years, $19 million
Kansas City Chiefs
WR Sammy Watkins: Three years, $48 million
LB Anthony Hitchens: Five years, $45 million
CB Kendall Fuller: From Redskins via trade
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
CB Aqib Talib: From Broncos via trade
CB Marcus Peters: From Chiefs via trade
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman: Three years, $15.75 million
Miami Dolphins
WR Albert Wilson: Three years, $24 million
WR Danny Amendola: Two years, $12 million
DE Robert Quinn: From Rams via trade
CB Walt Aikens: Two years
Minnesota Vikings
QB Kirk Cousins: Three years, $84 million
New England Patriots
DT Danny Shelton: From Browns via trade
New Orleans Saints
QB Drew Brees: Two years, $50 million
New York Giants
RB Jonathan Stewart: Two years, $6.9 million
LB Alec Ogletree: From Rams via trade
New York Jets
QB Josh McCown: One year, $10 million
QB Teddy Bridgewater: One year
RB Isaiah Crowell: Three years
ILB Avery Williamson: Expected to sign
CB Trumaine Johnson: $15 million per year
Oakland Raiders
TE Derek Carrier: Three years
Philadelphia Eagles
DE Michael Bennett: From Seahawks via trade
DT Haloti Ngata: One year
LB Nigel Bradham: Five years, $40 million
LB Corey Nelson: One year, $2.25 million
CB Daryl Worley: From Panthers via trade
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
RB Jerick McKinnon: Four years, $30 million
C Weston Richburg: Five years
Seattle Seahawks
WR Marcus Johnson: From Eagles via trade
S Bradley McDougald: Three years, $13.95 million
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Cameron Brate: Six years, $41 million
CB Brent Grimes: One year, $10 million
Tennessee Titans
RB Dion Lewis: Four years, $20 million
G Josh Kline: Four years, $26 million
CB Malcolm Butler: Five years, $61 million
Washington Redskins
QB Alex Smith: From Chiefs via trade
WR Paul Richardson: Five years, $40 million
