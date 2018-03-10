Browns back at it: Cleveland trades 2015 first-round pick Danny Shelton to Patriots

For the fourth time in less than 24 hours, the Cleveland Browns have pulled off a trade. That's not a typo.

After agreeing to three trades on Friday, the Browns added to their tally on Saturday when they reportedly completed a trade with the Patriots. According to ESPN.com, the Browns are sending defensive tackle Danny Shelton to New England in a deal that will also involve each team picking up a draft pick.

If this sounds like a classic Bill Belichick move, that's because it is. The Patriots coach has basically made it an offseason tradition to find key role players who he can obtain on the cheap. In this case, Belichick almost got Shelton for free. Not only is he getting the defensive tackle from Cleveland, but the Patriots are also getting a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Browns. In return, Cleveland will be getting third-round pick in the 2019 draft from the Patriots, according to ESPN.com.

The former first-round pick, who was selected 12th overall by the Browns in 2015, will likely compete for playing time with Malcom Brown and Lawrence Guy on the defensive line in New England. At best, the Patriots just added a full-time starter. At worst, they added a role player who should see some serious playing time with Alan Branch and Ricky Jean Francois expected to leave in free agency.

Although Shelton never became a superstar in Cleveland, he was a full-time starter during his three seasons with the team. The 24-year-old started in a total of 44 games over the past three years with the Browns.

The best part for the Patriots is that Shelton is still under his rookie contract for another year. New England will also have the option to pick up the fifth year of his deal, which means they could end up having him locked up under his rookie deal through the 2019 season.

The Shelton deal continues an active 24 hours for the Browns. If you somehow missed it, the Browns traded for Tyrod Taylor and Jarvis Landry on Friday, and that wasn't even everything they did. The Browns also pulled off a trade with the Packers that sent DeShone Kizer to Green Bay and added a potential starting cornerback for Cleveland.

With Shelton now headed to New England, we can officially close the chapter on the first round of every Browns draft from 2009 to 2015 and that's because they have no more first-rounders left from any of those drafts.

With Danny Shelton traded to Patriots, every one of the Browns first-round picks from 2009 to 2015 is gone from the roster. All 10 of them.



Alex Mack

Joe Haden

Phil Taylor

Trent Richardson

Brandon Weeden

Barkevious Mingo

Justin Gilbert

Johnny Manziel

Danny Shelton

Cameron Erving — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 10, 2018

Browns fans will be hoping the 2018 draft goes slightly better.