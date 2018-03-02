Dolphins reportedly acquire former first-round pick Robert Quinn in trade with Rams

One week after trading for cornerback Marcus Peters, the Los Angeles Rams have pulled off another surprise trade.

According to ESPN.com, the Rams are shipping defensive end Robert Quinn to the Dolphins in exchange for a mid-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. According to NFL.com, the Rams will get a fourth-round and a sixth-round pick in the deal while the Dolphins will get Quinn and a 2018 sixth-round pick.

The trade is somewhat of a surprise because it looked like the Rams were planning to hold onto Quinn. When the Chiefs traded for Peters on Feb. 23, Kansas City actually asked that Quinn be included in the deal, but the Rams shot that proposal down.

The upside for the Rams here is that they'll be dumping a lot of salary, as Quinn had a cap hit of roughly $12.4 million in 2018. That's a lot of extra cap space for a team that needs it. The Rams will likely be looking to extend several of their key players over the next few months, including Aaron Donald. The Rams could also look to re-sign Trumaine Johnson and LaMarcus Joyner.

As for Quinn, he had been with the Rams since 2011 when the team made him the 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft. In seven seasons with the Rams, Quinn racked up 62.5 career sacks and was voted to two Pro Bowls. In 2017, Quinn totaled 8.5 sacks over 15 games.

In Miami, Quinn will join a strong defensive line that already includes Cameron Wake. The Dolphins also have Ndamukong Suh, but it's unclear if they plan to keep him. The veteran defensive lineman has a cap hit of $26.1 million in 2018, which is the most by any non-quarterback in the NFL. As things currently stand, the Dolphins have eight defensive players who are scheduled to eat up 48 percent of their salary cap in 2018, assuming the cap is set at $180 million.

#Dolphins Defense cost on the salary cap is impressive this year



Suh- $26.1M

Jones- $11.6M

Quinn- $11.4M

Branch- $10M

Alonso- $8.6M

Wake- $8.6M

Timmons- $8.2M

McDonald- $2.5M — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 2, 2018

Keeping Suh and Quinn would be an expensive move for the Dolphins. Assuming that Quinn's existing deal wasn't modified for the trade, the Dolphins will have Quinn under contract for the next two years at a total of roughly $22 million in base salary. With the addition of Quinn, that likely means Suh's days in Miami are numbered unless he's willing to take a pay cut.

The good news for the Dolphins is that the trade is basically a one-year tryout for Quinn. If things don't work out for Quinn in Miami, the Dolphins could cut him after the 2018 season without taking on any dead money to their salary cap.