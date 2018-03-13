Bears reportedly expected to land Allen Robinson when free agency opens

Allen Robinson will be one of the top free agents on the market when the new league year kicks off Wednesday. And it looks like he won't wait long to sign on the dotted line.

Robinson intends to sign with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday when free agency opens, barring any last-minute issues, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Robinson, who was a second-round draft pick by the Jaguars in 2014, exploded in his second season, catching 80 passes for 1,400 yards with a league-high 14 touchdowns. He saw the same number of targets (151) the following year but saw his overall numbers decline (73 catches, 883 yards, six TDs). Robinson made just one catch in 2017 before suffering a torn ACL in the season opener.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on Monday, Robinson singled out the Bears as a potential fit. Per the Chicago Tribune:

"For me, it's a lot of teams out there who not only have interest in me, but who I have interest in," Robinson said. "It comes down to some other variables as far as kind of narrowing that down. But from what I've heard about Chicago, it's an amazing city and football town."

The Bears, who haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2014, struggled to find a go-to option in the passing game with former cornerstone Alshon Jeffery leaving in free agency and 2016 leading receiver Cameron Meredith tearing his ACL before the start of the season. Kendall Wright led the team in receiving last season with just 614 yards on 59 catches, and no other player managed more than Tarik Cohen's 353 receiving yards.

Robinson steps in as the immediate No. 1 option for second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who took over as starter as a rookie in his team's fifth game of the season and went on to complete 59.4 percent of his passes for 2,193 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.