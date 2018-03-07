Giants reportedly acquire former first-round pick Alec Ogletree in trade with Rams

For the second time in less than a week, the Rams have pulled off a trade involving one of their former first-round draft picks.

According to ESPN.com, the Rams are shipping linebacker Alec Ogletree to the Giants in a trade that also involves multiple draft choices. In the deal, the Giants will get Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick, while the Rams will walk away with a fourth-round and a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

On the Rams' end, the trade is somewhat surprising, and that's because they just signed Ogletree to a four-year, $42 million extension in October. On the other hand, is in line with what the Rams have been doing this offseason, which is clearing up as much space as possible under the salary cap.

Ogletree had a cap hit of roughly $10 million in 2018 and the Rams can now use that money to try and extend several of their key players over the next few months, including Aaron Donald. The Rams could also look to re-sign Sammy Watkins and Trumaine Johnson, who are both expected to get big contracts.

Speaking of Johnson, he seemed pretty surprised when he heard that Ogletree had been shipped off to New York.

SMH! THIS IS CRAZY — Trumaine Johnson (@Trujohnson2) March 7, 2018

The Ogletree trade comes less than a week after the Rams shipped Robert Quinn off to Miami. In that deal, the Rams got a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, plus they were able to dump a player who was scheduled to take up $12.4 million in cap space in 2018.

The Rams have been one of the most active teams in the trade department this offseason. Besides dealing away Ogletree and Quinn, they were also involved in a third trade that brought Marcus Peters to Los Angeles.

Ogletree, a former first-round pick who was selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, will almost certainly become an instant starter in New York. With the Giants, the 26-year-old will likely be asked to play middle linebacker, which wasn't an option in L.A. after Wade Phillips had the Rams switch to a 3-4 defense.

Alec Ogletree has a $7 million roster bonus due March 16. He is set to make $10 million this season. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 7, 2018

The fifth-year veteran was a force for the Rams over the past two seasons. From 2016 to 2017, Ogletree played in 31 out of a possible 32 games and led the Rams in tackles in both seasons.

By the way, the trade of Ogletree means the Rams officially have only have one player left on their roster from the eight picks they received in the Robert Griffin trade. Ouch.